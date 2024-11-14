JD Vance Has Our Betters Clutching All SORTS of Pearls With BRUTAL Merrick Garland Takedown and Hell YEAH

Woof, we haven't seen this much pissing and moaning about a presidential appointment since ... the last time Trump was president. Sheesh. And whether or not you like Matt Gaetz if you're on the right you have to at least admit he's better than any AG Kamala Harris might have picked.

Remember, Keith Ellison was on her short list.

Yeah.

So knock it off. Heh.

Not to mention the guy sitting in the role right now sucks, as JD Vance was more than willing to point out.

The main issue with Matt Gaetz is that he used his office to prosecute his political opponents and authorized federal agents to harass parents who were peacefully protesting at school board meetings.



Oh wait, that's actually Merrick Garland, the current attorney general. — JD Vance (@JDVance) November 14, 2024

Oh wait.

Damn, he's good at this.

The people who raided our President's house and sniffed his wife's clothes in search of "classified documents" don't get to lecture us on who our Attorney General can be. If any GOP Senator refuses to confirm Gaetz, we will treat them like the scum of the Earth forever. — George (@BehizyTweets) November 14, 2024

The people who weaponized the justice system are super upset about the Matt Gaetz nomination.



Good. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 14, 2024

The Trump/Vance administration will be the most based administration in HISTORY 🤣 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) November 14, 2024

If nothing else, it will be highly entertaining.

Unless you're on the Left.

This administration is going to be the best in US History — Shawn Farash (@Shawn_Farash) November 14, 2024

Sassy 😂



Gaetz is Fearless. He'll definitely get the job done. pic.twitter.com/AIv5ll66IU — Fight With Memes (@fightwithmemes) November 14, 2024

This picture is ... something else.

The next 4 years are going to be insane — Ramp Capital (@RampCapitalLLC) November 14, 2024

If this last week is at all indicative of what the next four years will be like ... it's gonna be LIT.

Make sure you're wearing your seatbelt.

