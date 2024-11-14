JD Vance Has Our Betters Clutching All SORTS of Pearls With BRUTAL Merrick Garland Takedown and Hell YEAH

Nature Is Healing: X Users Notice AOC Has Removed Pronouns From Her Bio
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  3:10 PM on November 14, 2024
AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson

Woof, we haven't seen this much pissing and moaning about a presidential appointment since ... the last time Trump was president. Sheesh. And whether or not you like Matt Gaetz if you're on the right you have to at least admit he's better than any AG Kamala Harris might have picked.

Remember, Keith Ellison was on her short list.

Yeah.

So knock it off. Heh.

Not to mention the guy sitting in the role right now sucks, as JD Vance was more than willing to point out.

Oh wait.

Damn, he's good at this.

If nothing else, it will be highly entertaining.

Unless you're on the Left.

TRUMP MATT GAETZ 2024 ELECTION JD VANCE

