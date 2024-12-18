Youthful Yammer: Gen Z Democrat Congressman Blames Elon Musk For Spending Bill’s Demise

Gen Z Florida Democrat Representative Maxwell Frost is losing his cool over today’s collapse of a pork-laden government funding bill - and he’s blaming Elon Musk. Oh, no! Musk doesn’t solely deserve credit for stopping the bill, it’s the users of his social media network site we should all be applauding. Get job, guys!

Advertisement

Start here. (READ)

🚨 NEW: Gen Z Congressman Maxwell Frost (D-FL) is among Democrats who are now FUMING over Elon Musk stopping the spending bill thanks to X.



"And just like that, Republican Unelected Co-President Elon Musk has killed the bill to keep the government from shutting down on Friday.… pic.twitter.com/swrpHiYBky — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 18, 2024

In reality, Maxwell is upset voters have instant access to information on X and can respond to threats like the sprawling spending bill in real time.

Where X might have ultimately succeeded was in highlighting the bill’s ridiculous contents, and distributing that knowledge at such velocity even the short vote window was still too long to sneak it through. X brings transparency and accountability—both desperately needed now. — Scaevola (@iamscaevola) December 18, 2024

These people are so dumb. Elon Musk didn’t stop it. Most of us aren’t blind followers. Transparency as to what is in the bill stopped it. It is a bad bill. — KingfisherMT (@hriffe1) December 18, 2024

No, he has brought information to the masses. And allowed us to make a educated decision. — Jacob Graber (@GraberCapital) December 18, 2024

Democrats, and even most Republicans, fear a transparent government and a public that is well-informed. Maxwell’s protestations about the ultra-wealthy also ring hollow when you look at who he owes for getting elected.

Check this out.

imprisoned scam artist Sam Bankman-Fried spent $1M just to get Maxwell Frost through his first primary and into Congress so maybe he's not the guy to be making this argument for Democrats pic.twitter.com/b9aGnxnhKN — Helsingor (@Helsingor) December 18, 2024

We think wealthy congressmen will be fine without another wage increase. Especially, the ones that have been telling us the economy is great for the last few years.

Imagine thinking that the guy empowering voters to voice their opinion against a bill with a 40% raise for Congress, mostly comprised of millionaires, is empowering the "ultra wealthy."



Kid needs to grow up. — Tara Lynn Thompson (@TaraLynnSays) December 18, 2024

This guy wanted his payraise before Christmas awww. No wonder they have no incentive to work to solve problems. — Michigan Born Sports (@TravisKole) December 18, 2024

In the end, it was informed voters that killed the current spending bill. Americans demand accountability and the demise of wasteful spending. Elon Musk simply agrees with the majority.