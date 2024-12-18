Youthful Yammer: Gen Z Democrat Congressman Blames Elon Musk For Spending Bill’s Demise

Tissue Time! Dead Spending Bill Has David Axelrod and Politicos Weeping Americans Got...
Warren Squire  |  6:45 PM on December 18, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Gen Z Florida Democrat Representative Maxwell Frost is losing his cool over today’s collapse of a pork-laden government funding bill - and he’s blaming Elon Musk. Oh, no! Musk doesn’t solely deserve credit for stopping the bill, it’s the users of his social media network site we should all be applauding. Get job, guys!

Start here. (READ)

In reality, Maxwell is upset voters have instant access to information on X and can respond to threats like the sprawling spending bill in real time.

Democrats, and even most Republicans, fear a transparent government and a public that is well-informed. Maxwell’s protestations about the ultra-wealthy also ring hollow when you look at who he owes for getting elected.

Check this out.

We think wealthy congressmen will be fine without another wage increase. Especially, the ones that have been telling us the economy is great for the last few years.

In the end, it was informed voters that killed the current spending bill. Americans demand accountability and the demise of wasteful spending. Elon Musk simply agrees with the majority.

