'Stop Being a Weirdo': JD Vance's Advice to Whiny NYT Letter Writer Is a Slice of Fried Gold

J.D. Vance was a great -- a great -- addition to the Donald Trump ticket and will do well as Vice President. He knows how to handle himself in interviews with a hostile press, he knows when to have fun and when to be serious, and he knows exactly how to deal with whiny Karens who write to The New York Times to complain their neighbor won't stop praying for them.

Yeah, someone sat down and typed out a letter to the 'Ethics Columnist' of The New York Times to let the world know she's really offended her elderly neighbor prays for her.

(Yeah, the name is withheld but this writer -- a woman -- totally believes it's a woman.)

What should you do?



Accept it as a sweet gesture and stop being a weirdo.



Or: consider that the woman praying for her neighbors has it more figured out than the person whining to the paper. pic.twitter.com/jrmwJJeVeX — JD Vance (@JDVance) December 18, 2024

THANK YOU.

If you aren't religious and don't believe in prayer, someone praying for you should be no different than that person reading a fiction book out loud to you.

Just stop being a weirdo.

Now ask her what happens when someone doesn’t want to use a mentally ill man’s pronouns. Watch how fast the hypocrisy comes flying out. — Courage Is A Habit (@CourageHabit) December 18, 2024

An excellent point. This anonymous letter writer would probably lose she/her mind.

I wonder who she voted for. — Christine (@ChristineX2024) December 18, 2024

Probably Kamala.

I would do what I always do when someone tells me they are praying for me: I say "Thank you very much." — Sherry Smith (@Samandavery2019) December 18, 2024

Which is what normal people do.

Accept the kindness and loving thoughts behind those prayers as a special gift. Not everyone has someone that thinks enough of them to pray for them no matter what you believe personally. Be kind. 🫶🏼 — SacredThreads (@SacredThreadsK) December 18, 2024

It takes nothing to say 'thank you' and be kind.

I am not religious but if someone says this to me I take it as the nice gesture it was meant to be and move along. It's not like the neighbor is saying she's going to sacrifice a goat for her or anything. — Kim (@Kim67670594) December 18, 2024

Exactly.

The world has lost its gratitude for the unseen. A neighbor praying for you is a reminder that someone still believes in miracles, even if you don’t. Maybe she’s right, faith shapes the future long before logic catches up. — Chris Fernandez (@FernOnX) December 18, 2024

Could've stopped after the first sentence, but spot on.

Mic drop indeed.

85 and still focused on caring about others. All prayers welcome. https://t.co/zUjBwuinF2 — Steve Wymer 🇺🇸 (@stevewymer) December 18, 2024

It is, as Vance said, a sweet gesture.

Democrats are weirder than Republicans. Which is not always a bad thing. Being weird is just being weird. But in 2016, the executive editor of the NYT said: We don't *get* religion. If you don't get it, how can you get America? https://t.co/yHznPcT1Wz — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) December 18, 2024

You can't.

But they don't want to get America. They hate America.

Nailed it.

Sounds like you're being intolerant. Aren't Libs conditioned to be tolerant? https://t.co/srwdjJDrO0 — Vi 💋 (@violeteraine) December 18, 2024

Lefties are the most intolerant people on the planet.