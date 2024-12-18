Tissue Time! Dead Spending Bill Has David Axelrod and Politicos Weeping Americans Got...
VIP
Having Failed at Her Job, Sen. Gillibrand Makes Un-Democratic Push to Ratify the...
David Frum Explains He's 'Spent Most of the Past Year in Misery'
NOSEDIVE: CNN Ratings Plummet in Weeks Following Donald Trump's Reelection
Youthful Yammer: Gen Z Democrat Congressman Blames Elon Musk For Spending Bill’s Demise
Chad Pergram Reports How Elon Musk Might Have Just Doomed the Current Spending...
NO WORDS: Short-Term Spending Bill Would Fund State Department's Conservative Media Censor...
WEALTH TAX: Governor Jay Inslee Just Guaranteed EVERY Rich Washingtonian Will FLEE His...
Politico's Report on the Candidate Many Dems Want Back in 2028 Is GREAT...
'CALL THEIR BLUFF': Donald Trump and JD Vance Release Statement on Continuing Resolution
Can't Make This Up! Broke, Crime-Ridden San Francisco Adds 'Fat Positivity' Expert to...
Continuing Resolution Contains ‘A Little Gift’ to the January 6 Committee
More PORK Than a Bacon Buffet: Vivek Destroys Proposed Continuing Resolution Spending Bill
WATCH: Bill Melugin Says Biden-Harris Administration to Blame for Rise of Venezuelan Gangs...

'Stop Being a Weirdo': JD Vance's Advice to Whiny NYT Letter Writer Is a Slice of Fried Gold

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:30 PM on December 18, 2024
AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson

J.D. Vance was a great -- a great -- addition to the Donald Trump ticket and will do well as Vice President. He knows how to handle himself in interviews with a hostile press, he knows when to have fun and when to be serious, and he knows exactly how to deal with whiny Karens who write to The New York Times to complain their neighbor won't stop praying for them.

Advertisement

Yeah, someone sat down and typed out a letter to the 'Ethics Columnist' of The New York Times to let the world know she's really offended her elderly neighbor prays for her.

(Yeah, the name is withheld but this writer -- a woman -- totally believes it's a woman.)

THANK YOU.

If you aren't religious and don't believe in prayer, someone praying for you should be no different than that person reading a fiction book out loud to you.

Just stop being a weirdo.

An excellent point. This anonymous letter writer would probably lose she/her mind.

Probably Kamala.

Recommended

Tissue Time! Dead Spending Bill Has David Axelrod and Politicos Weeping Americans Got Their Way
Warren Squire
Advertisement

Which is what normal people do.

It takes nothing to say 'thank you' and be kind.

Exactly.

Could've stopped after the first sentence, but spot on.

Mic drop indeed.

Advertisement

It is, as Vance said, a sweet gesture.

You can't.

But they don't want to get America. They hate America.

Nailed it.

Lefties are the most intolerant people on the planet.

Tags: NEW YORK TIMES PRAYER J.D. VANCE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Tissue Time! Dead Spending Bill Has David Axelrod and Politicos Weeping Americans Got Their Way
Warren Squire
Youthful Yammer: Gen Z Democrat Congressman Blames Elon Musk For Spending Bill’s Demise
Warren Squire
WEALTH TAX: Governor Jay Inslee Just Guaranteed EVERY Rich Washingtonian Will FLEE His Tax-Happy State
Amy Curtis
David Frum Explains He's 'Spent Most of the Past Year in Misery'
Brett T.
Chad Pergram Reports How Elon Musk Might Have Just Doomed the Current Spending Bill
Doug P.
NOSEDIVE: CNN Ratings Plummet in Weeks Following Donald Trump's Reelection
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Tissue Time! Dead Spending Bill Has David Axelrod and Politicos Weeping Americans Got Their Way Warren Squire
Advertisement