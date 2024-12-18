David Frum Explains He's 'Spent Most of the Past Year in Misery'

Most of us have spent the past four years in misery, so what's David Frum's problem? He's apparently exhausted from posting his hot takes on X.

What inspired this round of moaning is a post by President-elect Donald Trump on Truth Social in which he thanks Congressman Barry Loudermilk for his subcommittee's investigation into the January 6 select committee. They sure are nervous about Trump assuming office again and naming Kash Patel his new FBI director. As we reported earlier, Liz Cheney posted a statement over on liberal paradise Bluesky where she denounced Loudermilk's "interim report" (the quotes are hers) and concluded, "No reputable lawyer, legislator, or judge would take this seriously."

Frum apparently feels Cheney's pain.

After his successful consolidation of power, the Leader prepares show trials for those who resisted his failed first putsch. pic.twitter.com/GoPrqKw28N — David Frum (@davidfrum) December 18, 2024

Show trials? Frum is seriously going to bring up show trials while accusing Trump of conducting them?

In Trump's America, we appoint convicted criminals as ambassadors to foreign countries, because the only crime that offends the president is the crime of defending democracy against him. — David Frum (@davidfrum) December 18, 2024

The 2024 result has prompted internecine quarrels in the always fragile pro-democracy coalition. Meanwhile Trump, who so often bungled things in his first administration, is readying a careful plan of anti-constitutional destruction. You don't save the country by recrimination. — David Frum (@davidfrum) December 18, 2024

Recrimination … all we hear about from the Left is recrimination … for what? For what possible reason would Trump consider recrimination when no one's done anything illegal?

I've spent most of the past year in misery. I've dreamed of quitting everything to drag out the rest of my life in some obscure place, knowing no one, doing nothing. Today I'm reminded of a line of Charles Dickens': "recalled to life." There's no furlough from this fight. — David Frum (@davidfrum) December 18, 2024

What fight? Posting on X? Go ahead and quit everything. And if you want to drag out the rest of your life in some obscure place, may we recommend Bluesky?

We guess Frum didn't feel the "joy" emanating from the Kamala Harris campaign.

Wait. Are you against the rule of law? Are you saying that someone who breaks the law should not be charged?



Weird I could have sworn . . . — Wittaker Glass (@witglass) December 18, 2024

If she's done nothing wrong, she has nothing to worry about. — Richard DeCamp (@richdecamp) December 18, 2024

I thought no one was above the law? Is that over now? — bryko (@brkohn) December 18, 2024

No, you've been watching the "show trials".



With these that are coming, there is real evidence, factual information and witness corroboration from actual witnesses.



Other than that, you're right on. — Counter Moves (@4D5x5) December 18, 2024

Never mind if she actually did break the law. We’ve got a narrative to deliver! — Rochelle Wentz (@rochellewentz) December 18, 2024

She destroyed evidence and tampered with a witness.



Those are crimes and she should be tried for them. — Political Blasphememes (@PBlasphememes) December 18, 2024

Talking about show trials while defending a show trial is some next level stuff. Congrats Dave — Jim Muessig (@JimMuessig) December 18, 2024

Violation of federal laws should not be investigated?

Is that your position? — Jim (@Ifitsthisname) December 18, 2024

Nobody but Hunter is above the law David — gfodor.id (@gfodor) December 18, 2024

Just playing by the new rules champ — Eric (@EB21122) December 18, 2024

They were so certain that Trump was going to lose, and now they're talking about "preemptive pardons" for people like Adam Schiff, Liz Cheney, and Anthony Fauci. Pardons from what? Everything was above-board during the Biden-Harris administration.

