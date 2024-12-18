David Frum Explains He's 'Spent Most of the Past Year in Misery'

Tissue Time! Dead Spending Bill Has David Axelrod and Politicos Weeping Americans Got...
Brett T.  |  7:15 PM on December 18, 2024
Most of us have spent the past four years in misery, so what's David Frum's problem? He's apparently exhausted from posting his hot takes on X.

What inspired this round of moaning is a post by President-elect Donald Trump on Truth Social in which he thanks Congressman Barry Loudermilk for his subcommittee's investigation into the January 6 select committee. They sure are nervous about Trump assuming office again and naming Kash Patel his new FBI director. As we reported earlier, Liz Cheney posted a statement over on liberal paradise Bluesky where she denounced Loudermilk's "interim report" (the quotes are hers) and concluded, "No reputable lawyer, legislator, or judge would take this seriously."

Frum apparently feels Cheney's pain.

Show trials? Frum is seriously going to bring up show trials while accusing Trump of conducting them?

Recrimination … all we hear about from the Left is recrimination … for what? For what possible reason would Trump consider recrimination when no one's done anything illegal?

What fight? Posting on X? Go ahead and quit everything. And if you want to drag out the rest of your life in some obscure place, may we recommend Bluesky?

We guess Frum didn't feel the "joy" emanating from the Kamala Harris campaign.

They were so certain that Trump was going to lose, and now they're talking about "preemptive pardons" for people like Adam Schiff, Liz Cheney, and Anthony Fauci. Pardons from what? Everything was above-board during the Biden-Harris administration.

***

 

Tags: DAVID FRUM DONALD TRUMP

