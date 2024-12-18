Politico's Report on the Candidate Many Dems Want Back in 2028 Is GREAT News (for the Republicans)

Chad Pergram Reports How Elon Musk Might Have Just Doomed the Current Spending...
Doug P.  |  5:20 PM on December 18, 2024
Twitchy

We're barely past the 2024 election and everybody could use a break from presidential election politics for a while, but sometimes heading into the week of Christmas with some really positive news for the future can be a good thing. Politico delivered with this one: 

Advertisement

Could there possibly be any more optimistic news with which to close out the year of 2024?

This is exciting news... for the Republicans:

“I would be on board 100 percent with whatever she decides to do. I think she is a phenomenal person. I think she was a phenomenal candidate,” said Yvette Lewis, a member of the Democratic National Committee’s executive panel. “We were able to turn things around so quickly, and that’s a testament to her.” 

At a confab of DNC members last week, no party officials outright dismissed the idea of another Harris campaign, and some said they were willing to back her if she ran again.

Shasti Conrad, chair of the Washington Democratic Party who was also at the event, said, “I certainly was so proud to support her and would love to do it again.

”But, she added, the 2028 presidential primary will be “an open process,” meaning that Harris would face competition if she ran again.

WEALTH TAX: Governor Jay Inslee Just Guaranteed EVERY Rich Washingtonian Will FLEE His Tax-Happy State
Amy Curtis
It will be "an open process"? It would certainly be difficult for it to be more of a closed process than the way the Dems installed Harris as the nominee after shoving Biden out the door. 

Hopefully the Dems nominate Harris again and she chooses the same running mate!

Yep, we can already see the swing states turning deep blue if that were to happen.

Definitely make that happen, Dems!

WEALTH TAX: Governor Jay Inslee Just Guaranteed EVERY Rich Washingtonian Will FLEE His Tax-Happy State
Amy Curtis
Chad Pergram Reports How Elon Musk Might Have Just Doomed the Current Spending Bill
Doug P.
'CALL THEIR BLUFF': Donald Trump and JD Vance Release Statement on Continuing Resolution
Brett T.
Continuing Resolution Contains 'A Little Gift' to the January 6 Committee
Brett T.
More PORK Than a Bacon Buffet: Vivek Destroys Proposed Continuing Resolution Spending Bill
Amy Curtis
NO WORDS: Short-Term Spending Bill Would Fund State Department's Conservative Media Censorship Program
Amy Curtis

