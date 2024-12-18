Politico's Report on the Candidate Many Dems Want Back in 2028 Is GREAT News (for the Republicans)

We're barely past the 2024 election and everybody could use a break from presidential election politics for a while, but sometimes heading into the week of Christmas with some really positive news for the future can be a good thing. Politico delivered with this one:

Advertisement

Democrats don't blame Harris. In fact, many want her back in 2028. https://t.co/niwavRc1wb — POLITICO (@politico) December 18, 2024

Could there possibly be any more optimistic news with which to close out the year of 2024?

Yes, please run her again. lol — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) December 18, 2024

Oh, please God, let it be true. I cannot think of a more entertaining evening than a debate in which Vance faced off against Harris and two moderators. https://t.co/U1SfCatRAk — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) December 18, 2024

This is exciting news... for the Republicans:

“I would be on board 100 percent with whatever she decides to do. I think she is a phenomenal person. I think she was a phenomenal candidate,” said Yvette Lewis, a member of the Democratic National Committee’s executive panel. “We were able to turn things around so quickly, and that’s a testament to her.” At a confab of DNC members last week, no party officials outright dismissed the idea of another Harris campaign, and some said they were willing to back her if she ran again. Shasti Conrad, chair of the Washington Democratic Party who was also at the event, said, “I certainly was so proud to support her and would love to do it again. ”But, she added, the 2028 presidential primary will be “an open process,” meaning that Harris would face competition if she ran again.

It will be "an open process"? It would certainly be difficult for it to be more of a closed process than the way the Dems installed Harris as the nominee after shoving Biden out the door.

Best news I’ve heard. Please don’t ever bother with change & self reflection. — DelilahM (@delilahmused) December 18, 2024

Tell us again what the definition of insanity is? Bring it on. — Cindy (@asheborn57) December 18, 2024

Hopefully the Dems nominate Harris again and she chooses the same running mate!

Makes sense. I don’t see any criticisms of her from Democrats. She ran a perfect campaign. And presumably will in 2028. Walz was a great running mate too. https://t.co/elHmngg9Fo pic.twitter.com/Hj609VL7ll — Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) December 18, 2024

Yep, we can already see the swing states turning deep blue if that were to happen.

Advance look at the JD Vance 2028 team: https://t.co/SkwUDx0ib2 pic.twitter.com/x7J0xKcc0o — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) December 18, 2024

Definitely make that happen, Dems!