'CALL THEIR BLUFF': Donald Trump and JD Vance Release Statement on Continuing Resolution

Anyone with any sense is calling for Congress to vote down the 1,500-page, pork-filled continuing resolution that's supposed to keep the government from shutting down. From what we've read, and Vivek Ramaswamy has read the whole thing and summarized it, it's filled with unnecessary spending, including a pay raise for members of Congress. Speaker Mike Johnson claims not to like the bill but says it needs to be passed because it contains money for disaster relief and aid for farmers.

President-elect Donald Trump and Vice President-elect J.D. Vance have released their statement on the continuing resolution, and they demand that the Republicans grow a spin and shut it down.

A statement from President Donald J. Trump and Vice President-Elect JD Vance:



The most foolish and inept thing ever done by Congressional Republicans was allowing our country to hit the debt ceiling in 2025. It was a mistake and is now something that must be addressed.… — JD Vance (@JDVance) December 18, 2024

Meanwhile, Congress is considering a spending bill that would give sweetheart provisions for government censors and for Liz Cheney. The bill would make it easier to hide the records of the corrupt January 6 committee—which accomplished nothing for the American people and hid security failures that happened that day. This bill would also give Congress a pay increase while many Americans are struggling this Christmas. Increasing the debt ceiling is not great but we’d rather do it on Biden’s watch. If Democrats won’t cooperate on the debt ceiling now, what makes anyone think they would do it in June during our administration? Let’s have this debate now. And we should pass a streamlined spending bill that doesn’t give Chuck Schumer and the Democrats everything they want. Republicans want to support our farmers, pay for disaster relief, and set our country up for success in 2025. The only way to do that is with a temporary funding bill WITHOUT DEMOCRAT GIVEAWAYS combined with an increase in the debt ceiling. Anything else is a betrayal of our country. Republicans must GET SMART and TOUGH. If Democrats threaten to shut down the government unless we give them everything they want, then CALL THEIR BLUFF. It is Schumer and Biden who are holding up aid to our farmers and disaster relief. THIS CHAOS WOULD NOT BE HAPPENING IF WE HAD A REAL PRESIDENT. WE WILL IN 32 DAYS!

As Ramaswamy said, the bill could be 20 pages long if it were limited to aid to farmers and disaster relief.

Shut the government down until the next Congress is seated. But you know House Republicans will shrug their shoulders and vote for it if they haven't by the time this is published.

