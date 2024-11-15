ALL the Shade! Straight-FIRE Post Looks Back at Just How UNQUALIFIED Biden's Nominees Were and OMG-LOL

If you've spent any time whatsoever on social media or watching traditional media this week you know our pals on the Left (and even some on the Right) are really and truly losing their minds over Trump's picks for his administration thus far.
Or as Jake Tapper called them, MAGA WARRIORS.
No, he wasn't trying to be cool but ... it is cool, right? That's who Trump has been nominating, people he knows won't get in office and then go behind his back and sabotage him. He had plenty of that crap the first time around.
And please, let's not pretend Joe Biden picked winners for his administration. Per Elizabeth MacDonald, let's take a stroll down memory lane and gander at just how unqualified HIS picks were:
As the media and Democrats attack Trump’s nominees—RFK Jr, Tulsi Gabbard, Matt Gaetz etc—let’s take a look at how unqualified Biden’s nominees are for their jobs -— Elizabeth MacDonald (@LizMacDonaldFOX) November 15, 2024
Xavier Becerra, HHS - not a doctor, he’s a lawyer, ex-attorney general of California
Jared Bernstein, Chair of…
Her post continues:
Jared Bernstein, Chair of Council of Economic Advisors - not an economist, Bachelor’s degree in music, masters in sociology
Pete Buttigieg, Transportation Secretary - no transportation background, Mayor of Indiana, “pothole Pete”
Mayorkas, DHS Secretary - no security background, lawyer, Asst U.S. attorney, Obama transition team
Jennifer Granholm, Energy Secy - no energy background, Michigan Governor
Gina Raimondo, Commerce Secretary - No trade background, Gov of Rhode Island
Deb Haaland, Interior Secy - New Mexico Congressman
And just for kicks…Bill Nye, the environmentalist “Science Guy” — no background in environmentalism or science, he’s a mechanical engineer and comedy writer
But it was DIFFERENT when Biden did it.
And Bill Nye. HA HA HA HA HA HA HA
He not a science guy.
Sheesh.
November 15, 2024
“ Xavier Becerra, HHS - not a doctor, he’s a lawyer, ex-attorney general of California ”— NonProgressive NYer🇺🇸 ✝️🇮🇱 (@Declassified66) November 15, 2024
Well Whaddya Know? Just like Karmella!😂😂😂
We're sensing a theme here.
And not a good one.
That’s not fair. Mayor Pete loved choo choos.— Karl Dierenbach (@Dierenbach) November 15, 2024
Not to mention he can breastfeed. Sorta.
I was in the Michigan National Guard during Granholm’s term. The one thing I remember clearly August 2005 she came to Camp Grayling and said for soldiers to go to Iraq, is like athletes going to the Olympics.— Cranky Veteran🇺🇸 (@AndyCazzola) November 15, 2024
Woof.
