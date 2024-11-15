Democrats Form SHADOW GOVERNMENT to Stop Trump!
ALL the Shade! Straight-FIRE Post Looks Back at Just How UNQUALIFIED Biden's Nominees Were and OMG-LOL

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:10 PM on November 15, 2024
Twitchy

If you've spent any time whatsoever on social media or watching traditional media this week you know our pals on the Left (and even some on the Right) are really and truly losing their minds over Trump's picks for his administration thus far.

Or as Jake Tapper called them, MAGA WARRIORS.

No, he wasn't trying to be cool but ... it is cool, right? That's who Trump has been nominating, people he knows won't get in office and then go behind his back and sabotage him. He had plenty of that crap the first time around.

And please, let's not pretend Joe Biden picked winners for his administration. Per Elizabeth MacDonald, let's take a stroll down memory lane and gander at just how unqualified HIS picks were:

Her post continues:

Jared Bernstein, Chair of Council of Economic Advisors - not an economist, Bachelor’s degree in music, masters in sociology 

Pete Buttigieg, Transportation Secretary - no transportation background, Mayor of Indiana, “pothole Pete”

Mayorkas, DHS Secretary  - no security background, lawyer, Asst U.S. attorney, Obama transition team 

Jennifer Granholm, Energy Secy -  no energy background, Michigan Governor

Gina Raimondo, Commerce Secretary - No trade background, Gov of Rhode Island

Deb Haaland, Interior Secy - New Mexico Congressman 

And just for kicks…Bill Nye, the environmentalist “Science Guy” — no background in environmentalism or science, he’s a mechanical engineer and comedy writer 

But it was DIFFERENT when Biden did it.

And Bill Nye. HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

He not a science guy.

Sheesh.

We're sensing a theme here.

And not a good one.

Not to mention he can breastfeed. Sorta.

Woof.

===========================================================================

===========================================================================

