Censorship Loving 'Journalist' Jen Psaki Says We Need LAWS to Stop People Getting News on Social Media

When to we look back on this time period, politically, this writer contends that historians will point to social media -- specifically Elon Musk's purchase and rebranding of Twitter/X -- as a pivotal moment in the 2024 presidential election.

Advertisement

You know why she says this?

Because all the Lefties are absolutely squawking about censoring social media. Which tells this writer she's exactly right.

Here's Jen Psaki, who jumped ship from the White House Press Room to MSNBC, lamenting the fact her side doesn't get to control all the media outlets, and calling for laws to limit social media.

Jen Psaki says “laws have to change” because people are getting information from social media instead of TV



She also claims there’s no fact checking mechanism. False. Community Notes isn’t perfect but it does a far better job than the MSM “fact checkers” pic.twitter.com/wPMzDPCji9 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 15, 2024

Wow.

See, ethics and the First Amendment only apply to situations the Left likes.

Bulls**t. I’m in red area and local CBS is pro Democrat agenda. — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) November 15, 2024

This writer lives in a bluer area, but local media is also Left-leaning.

“Fact checking mechanism” is a euphemism for censorship. — Eagle Claw🇺🇸 (@SeaGullClaw) November 15, 2024

Of course, because they get to decide what is and isn't factual.

How convenient.

They are panicking because the truth is out there. — Matthew Kolken (@mkolken) November 15, 2024

It's like toothpaste -- once it's out of the tube, there's no putting it back.

No matter how hard you might try.

She's pushing for a law that would force everyone to get their information exclusively from the news. I stopped watching mainstream media back in 2012, and I've become ten times more informed than she is about what's really happening in the world as I’m not stuck with morons… — Sarah Adams (@TPASarah) November 15, 2024

But Donald Trump is the fascist! Just ask Jen, she'll tell you.

The biggest sources of misinformation in America today are the mainstream media. They have huge audiences that see their frequent mistakes and biased coverage and there is zero accountability when they get things wrong. — Global Index (@TheGlobal_Index) November 15, 2024

Of course they are.

Case in point:

See?

This is crap. This woman was a serial liar for the Biden admin, and is now a serial liar for mainstream media.



People posting jokes/trolling/crap online is no excuse to give our government MORE censorship powers. Look to the UK to see how DC will abuse that kind of power.



NO! https://t.co/zC9R3lR637 — They Call Me Ralph (@NewRandomGeek) November 15, 2024

Advertisement

Crap is an understatement.

Imagine what these people would've done if Kamala won.

Of course she is.

And this writer can only speak for herself, but she's not giving up X without a fight. It's given her far more good, happiness, and love than bad.

Democrats are now the party of the elites, and anti-democracy.



They, like the globalist, multinational-corporatist oligarchs, are all cursing the democratization of information dissemination.



They HATE social media, and that you have a voice in the public square. https://t.co/sfKaAS2X5P — Buck Tulson (@buck_tulson) November 15, 2024

They sure do.

They hate that someone lets us speak back to them.