Censorship Loving 'Journalist' Jen Psaki Says We Need LAWS to Stop People Getting News on Social Media

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on November 15, 2024
U.S. State Department/Flickr

When to we look back on this time period, politically, this writer contends that historians will point to social media -- specifically Elon Musk's purchase and rebranding of Twitter/X -- as a pivotal moment in the 2024 presidential election.

You know why she says this?

Because all the Lefties are absolutely squawking about censoring social media. Which tells this writer she's exactly right.

Here's Jen Psaki, who jumped ship from the White House Press Room to MSNBC, lamenting the fact her side doesn't get to control all the media outlets, and calling for laws to limit social media.

Wow.

See, ethics and the First Amendment only apply to situations the Left likes.

This writer lives in a bluer area, but local media is also Left-leaning.

Of course, because they get to decide what is and isn't factual.

How convenient.

Trump Just Crossed an Election Threshold That's a 'First Ever for a Republican Candidate'
Doug P.
It's like toothpaste -- once it's out of the tube, there's no putting it back.

No matter how hard you might try.

But Donald Trump is the fascist! Just ask Jen, she'll tell you.

Of course they are.

Case in point:

See?

Crap is an understatement.

Imagine what these people would've done if Kamala won.

Of course she is.

And this writer can only speak for herself, but she's not giving up X without a fight. It's given her far more good, happiness, and love than bad.

They sure do.

They hate that someone lets us speak back to them.

