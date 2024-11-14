Brian Stelter Tries Throwing Shade at Pete Hegseth's Cabinet Appointment, Trips Over Jen Psaki Instead

The incestuous relationship between the Democratic Party and the media has been a thing for decades. The media are merely the party's propaganda wing at this point, gladly doing the bidding of whatever Democrat tells them to jump.

Neither the Democrats nor the media seem to find this problematic. Until a Republican administration does it, that is:

"Want a job in the second Trump administration? Get booked on a cable news show." https://t.co/5lBgRsg5XP — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) November 14, 2024

Here's what Politico has to say:

Want a job in the second Trump administration? Get booked on a cable news show. As President-elect Donald Trump has moved to rapidly fill out his Cabinet, he has tapped several television fixtures for key administration jobs — including four former Fox News employees. The TV regulars set to join his administration include Defense Secretary pick Pete Hegseth and border 'czar' Thomas Homan, who come directly from Fox’s payroll, as well as Rep. Michael Waltz, a Florida Republican who appears frequently on cable networks and is set to be Trump’s national security adviser. Other administration hopefuls appear to be using the same tactics to get ahead. The CNBC morning business show 'Squawk Box' has become a frequent stop for Wall Street figures and Trump 1.0 alumni vying for Treasury secretary and other key economic positions. It has allowed them to showcase their media skills to an influential audience, including Trump. This week, he praised the show’s co-anchor, Joe Kernen, on Truth Social.

This would be downright laughable if it weren't so darned hypocritical.

Wow, this is shocking stuff. pic.twitter.com/NQEFT6HV55 — 𝔻𝕠𝕔𝕥𝕠𝕣 𝔽𝕒𝕥𝕖 (@georg3) November 14, 2024

Really shocking. Scandalous even.

Not.

Did Brian forget about that?

You guys are the ones who obsess over celebrities and see them as political heavyweights when it comes to politics and their endorsements.



What changed? — PenitentThief (@ThiefPenitent) November 14, 2024

The letter after the president's name.

Pete Hegseth served our military overseas, received two Bronze Medals, and supports our veterans.



What have you done for our country, Brian Stelter? — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) November 14, 2024

Other than provide us with boatloads of Twitchy content, not much.

We know who you're talking about. You are not clever. Be honest. He's got a pretty respectable resume. We can't do any worse than the last few swamp creatures & DEI proponents that have held the job. — Sofa King Team Unity (@CarlF68) November 14, 2024

Of course we know who they're referring to.

I love it how you gatekeep who you think is worthy of working as a public servant as you don't even mention the Democrat staffer to TV pipeline



George stephanopolous, Jake Tapper, Jen psaki



You guys collect them like Pokémon and you think that's just fine and dandy? — John (@John_Faker) November 14, 2024

It's fine when they do it. Because reasons.

And want a job on a cable news show…work in the previous administration. It goes both ways and has for a loooooooong time. https://t.co/sVxafQ0tww — Adam Housley (@adamhousley) November 14, 2024

Now suddenly it's problematic.

I’m sure one of these shows would be happy to have you on, Brian. No need to act so desperate. https://t.co/EikqYRO2pR — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) November 14, 2024

Ouch.

Someone is jealous https://t.co/xW3WUxG39S — Peter Wrangel (@PeterWrangel) November 14, 2024

Undoubtedly.