Brian Stelter Tries Throwing Shade at Pete Hegseth's Cabinet Appointment, Trips Over Jen Psaki Instead

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:30 PM on November 14, 2024
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

The incestuous relationship between the Democratic Party and the media has been a thing for decades. The media are merely the party's propaganda wing at this point, gladly doing the bidding of whatever Democrat tells them to jump.

Neither the Democrats nor the media seem to find this problematic. Until a Republican administration does it, that is:

Here's what Politico has to say:

Want a job in the second Trump administration? Get booked on a cable news show.

As President-elect Donald Trump has moved to rapidly fill out his Cabinet, he has tapped several television fixtures for key administration jobs — including four former Fox News employees. The TV regulars set to join his administration include Defense Secretary pick Pete Hegseth and border 'czar' Thomas Homan, who come directly from Fox’s payroll, as well as Rep. Michael Waltz, a Florida Republican who appears frequently on cable networks and is set to be Trump’s national security adviser.

Other administration hopefuls appear to be using the same tactics to get ahead. The CNBC morning business show 'Squawk Box' has become a frequent stop for Wall Street figures and Trump 1.0 alumni vying for Treasury secretary and other key economic positions. It has allowed them to showcase their media skills to an influential audience, including Trump. This week, he praised the show’s co-anchor, Joe Kernen, on Truth Social.

This would be downright laughable if it weren't so darned hypocritical.

Really shocking. Scandalous even.

Not.

Did Brian forget about that?

The letter after the president's name.

Other than provide us with boatloads of Twitchy content, not much.

Of course we know who they're referring to.

It's fine when they do it. Because reasons.

Now suddenly it's problematic.

Ouch. 

Undoubtedly.

Tags: BRIAN STELTER CNN JEN PSAKI MEDIA BIAS MSNBC TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

