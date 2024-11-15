Trump Just Crossed an Election Threshold That's a 'First Ever for a Republican Candidate'

The presidential election map on the Decision Desk HQ website now reveals that President Elect Trump has achieved a first for a Republican candidate:

🚨 BREAKING: Donald J. Trump just crossed over the 76 MILLION vote threshold - the first ever for a Republican candidate in U.S. history.



🔴 Trump: 76,133,250

🔵 Harris: 73,237,314 pic.twitter.com/veI6nd2uKv — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 15, 2024

The media can also take a bow, because they tried to help the Dems do all they could to bring Trump down and it all ended up backfiring hugely.

He won the Electoral Vote.

He won the Popular Vote.

BIGLY. https://t.co/6bHjutCBUw — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) November 15, 2024

They tried to destroy him and ALL they succeeded in doing was making him a LEGEND! The opposition did a wonderful job elevating his status 🥰👍🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 https://t.co/njJqepvdEZ — Babette Botts (@BABBOH67) November 15, 2024

"We did it, Joe!"

I’d still like to know why over 73 Million people thought Kamala was the answer??? https://t.co/D4LYppReLJ — Jerry Dober III (@Dragonman_18) November 15, 2024

Yes, that's amazing, especially considering the fact that Team Harris ran the worst, phoniest and most tone deaf campaign of all time.

One more thing:

How the hell are they still counting https://t.co/09SpbIe1rB — Whiskey Hitz (@WhiskeyHitz) November 15, 2024

How ON EARTH are they still counting ballots. 💀 Mickey Mouse stuff. https://t.co/SN2LKoVN7b — Jason. (@J_Hud111) November 15, 2024

California's vote counting makes even banana republics roll their eyes.

How votes are still to be counted? It's still what, 6-7 million fewer than in 2020. https://t.co/j09s9cpjRQ — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) November 15, 2024

Maybe we'll know the final totals once some areas of the country are finally finished counting sometime around Thanksgiving (and not necessarily THIS Thanksgiving).