Trump Just Crossed an Election Threshold That's a 'First Ever for a Republican Candidate'

Doug P.  |  3:40 PM on November 15, 2024
Harris screenshot meme

The presidential election map on the Decision Desk HQ website now reveals that President Elect Trump has achieved a first for a Republican candidate: 

The media can also take a bow, because they tried to help the Dems do all they could to bring Trump down and it all ended up backfiring hugely. 

"We did it, Joe!"

Yes, that's amazing, especially considering the fact that Team Harris ran the worst, phoniest and most tone deaf campaign of all time.

One more thing:

California's vote counting makes even banana republics roll their eyes. 

Maybe we'll know the final totals once some areas of the country are finally finished counting sometime around Thanksgiving (and not necessarily THIS Thanksgiving).

