Here Are Reminders About What People Calling RFK Jr. a Conspiracy Theorist Considered Pro-Science

President-Elect Donald Trump's nomination of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to be the next HHS Secretary has sparked yet another meltdown, perhaps best summed up by CNN's Jake Tapper in another fit of "journalism":

Advertisement

Jake Tapper is not taking the RFK Jr. nomination well



“Well America, I hope you like measles” pic.twitter.com/OhH2IEl2XQ — Cullen McCue (@CullenMcCue) November 14, 2024

THIS. Is CNN.

Others are saying that RFK Jr. is an "anti-science conspiracy theorist, which struck us as quite ironic considering what some of those same people have said or done in the past. Hearing that RFK Jr. is "anti-science" from the side that filled in skate parks with sand, banned the sale of garden seeds, ticketed people for driving alone, put arrows in grocery store aisles and made up the 6 ft. rule to stop a virus is nothing short of laughable.

We've got a few examples of what the "pro-science" side once considered completely acceptable ways to stop the spread of a virus, such as this classic:

“RFK is a nut who doesn’t understand medicine!” pic.twitter.com/VsywjYLzyi — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) November 15, 2024

Then there were Dr. Fauci and others, who invented science "rules" out of whole cloth:

“RFK, Jr. is a conspiracy nut who doesn’t understand medical stuff. We should let the medical experts handle this job.” pic.twitter.com/aAeKOomqrC — Governor Dill (@TheGreenOldDill) November 15, 2024

“RFK is a nut who doesn’t understand medicine!” pic.twitter.com/9AlgVfUQJd — MJ Tomko (@Tomko_1) November 15, 2024

Ah yes, "the science" was a thing to behold:

‘RFK Jr. is a Conspiracy Theorist that knows nothing about Healthcare…’



THE LAST 4 YEARS… pic.twitter.com/2RuE3pyp8o — Liz Churchill (@liz_churchill10) November 15, 2024

Watch this video featuring many who are now calling RFK Jr. an anti-science conspiracy theorist, which is some serious projection:

Advertisement

“RFK Jr. is a conspiracy theorist!”



Let’s review the record of “conspiracy theorists” during the pandemic. pic.twitter.com/78KI7nt7VO — MAZE (@mazemoore) November 15, 2024

Amazing.

Excellent video — Michael Shellenberger (@shellenberger) November 15, 2024

OMG. This is going to be amazing 4 years with my favorite posters! I cannot wait to read the Hellstorm you bring!🤣🤣👏👏👏 — American Made #NationofHope (@slvrbltbeergirl) November 15, 2024

It’s so exhausting dealing with pushing back on their rewriting history, projection and changing language.



How people don’t see it is astounding. — ꧁𝓖꧂ (@G__Tweets__) November 15, 2024

Their biggest fear is that more people are seeing through it, and last Tuesday's election results were more evidence of that.