Here Are Reminders About What People Calling RFK Jr. a Conspiracy Theorist Considered Pro-Science

President-Elect Donald Trump's nomination of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to be the next HHS Secretary has sparked yet another meltdown, perhaps best summed up by CNN's Jake Tapper in another fit of "journalism":
Jake Tapper is not taking the RFK Jr. nomination well— Cullen McCue (@CullenMcCue) November 14, 2024
“Well America, I hope you like measles” pic.twitter.com/OhH2IEl2XQ
THIS. Is CNN.
Others are saying that RFK Jr. is an "anti-science conspiracy theorist, which struck us as quite ironic considering what some of those same people have said or done in the past. Hearing that RFK Jr. is "anti-science" from the side that filled in skate parks with sand, banned the sale of garden seeds, ticketed people for driving alone, put arrows in grocery store aisles and made up the 6 ft. rule to stop a virus is nothing short of laughable.
We've got a few examples of what the "pro-science" side once considered completely acceptable ways to stop the spread of a virus, such as this classic:
“RFK is a nut who doesn’t understand medicine!” pic.twitter.com/VsywjYLzyi— Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) November 15, 2024
Then there were Dr. Fauci and others, who invented science "rules" out of whole cloth:
“RFK is a nut who doesn’t understand medicine!” https://t.co/Ueps5e6OZ7 pic.twitter.com/v50LuRLO8w— Hard Pass (@HardPass4) November 15, 2024
“RFK, Jr. is a conspiracy nut who doesn’t understand medical stuff. We should let the medical experts handle this job.” pic.twitter.com/aAeKOomqrC— Governor Dill (@TheGreenOldDill) November 15, 2024
“RFK is a nut who doesn’t understand medicine!” https://t.co/xCjGpq8klB pic.twitter.com/X0CmcZACRD— Area Man (@lheal) November 15, 2024
"RFK is a nut who doesn't understand medicine!" https://t.co/0f6CIU0aNu pic.twitter.com/2St1SI4K0e— HollyCabot (@HollyCabot) November 15, 2024
“RFK is a nut who doesn’t understand medicine!” https://t.co/MawJYTMIzw pic.twitter.com/pxhmuc2j9n— theRoddick (@OriginalRoddick) November 15, 2024
“RFK is a nut who doesn’t understand medicine!” pic.twitter.com/9AlgVfUQJd— MJ Tomko (@Tomko_1) November 15, 2024
Ah yes, "the science" was a thing to behold:
‘RFK Jr. is a Conspiracy Theorist that knows nothing about Healthcare…’— Liz Churchill (@liz_churchill10) November 15, 2024
THE LAST 4 YEARS… pic.twitter.com/2RuE3pyp8o
Watch this video featuring many who are now calling RFK Jr. an anti-science conspiracy theorist, which is some serious projection:
“RFK Jr. is a conspiracy theorist!”— MAZE (@mazemoore) November 15, 2024
Let’s review the record of “conspiracy theorists” during the pandemic. pic.twitter.com/78KI7nt7VO
Amazing.
Excellent video— Michael Shellenberger (@shellenberger) November 15, 2024
OMG. This is going to be amazing 4 years with my favorite posters! I cannot wait to read the Hellstorm you bring!🤣🤣👏👏👏— American Made #NationofHope (@slvrbltbeergirl) November 15, 2024
It’s so exhausting dealing with pushing back on their rewriting history, projection and changing language.— ꧁𝓖꧂ (@G__Tweets__) November 15, 2024
How people don’t see it is astounding.
Their biggest fear is that more people are seeing through it, and last Tuesday's election results were more evidence of that.
