Here Are Reminders About What People Calling RFK Jr. a Conspiracy Theorist Considered Pro-Science

Doug P.  |  1:55 PM on November 15, 2024
ImgFlip

President-Elect Donald Trump's nomination of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to be the next HHS Secretary has sparked yet another meltdown, perhaps best summed up by CNN's Jake Tapper in another fit of "journalism":

THIS. Is CNN.

Others are saying that RFK Jr. is an "anti-science conspiracy theorist, which struck us as quite ironic considering what some of those same people have said or done in the past. Hearing that RFK Jr. is "anti-science" from the side that filled in skate parks with sand, banned the sale of garden seeds, ticketed people for driving alone, put arrows in grocery store aisles and made up the 6 ft. rule to stop a virus is nothing short of laughable.

We've got a few examples of what the "pro-science" side once considered completely acceptable ways to stop the spread of a virus, such as this classic: 

Then there were Dr. Fauci and others, who invented science "rules" out of whole cloth: 

Ah yes, "the science" was a thing to behold:

Watch this video featuring many who are now calling RFK Jr. an anti-science conspiracy theorist, which is some serious projection: 

Amazing. 

Their biggest fear is that more people are seeing through it, and last Tuesday's election results were more evidence of that.

