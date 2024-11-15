FAFO! --> CT Teacher Bawls on the Air After Being FIRED for Threatening Lives of Trump Supporters (Watch)

Annie Dunleavy is ... well, was a teacher in Connecticut who was forced to resign for threatening to kill Trump supporters. We're not sure which is more shocking, that she was dumb enough to threaten millions of people OR that her district held her accountable.

Maybe things are changing.

Dunleavy is feeling like the victim in all of this as she bawled on the air about losing her dream job.

Boo hoo.

NEW: Connecticut teacher starts bawling on air after she was forced to resign for threatening to k*ll Trump supporters.



Annie Dunleavy says her threats are just one big misunderstanding.



"Please don't test your gangster on me because you'll end on a stretcher gone forever,"… pic.twitter.com/aD3pVMcBu0 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 15, 2024

His post continues:

"Please don't test your gangster on me because you'll end on a stretcher gone forever," Dunleavy said to Trump supporters. When asked what she meant by that, Dunleavy said everyone just misunderstood her. "I wanted to basically just say, like, I'm not going to go down without a fight. I mean, you know, it's my life's dream to be a teacher."

Then maybe she shouldn't have threatened to kill Trump supporters. Just sayin'.

Anyone have access to the smallest violin in the world?

Ahem.

lol, the anchor reading back what she said verbatim was too good. Also, they aren’t your kids, lady. Why do they always say that? Creepy. Good riddance — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) November 15, 2024

You can tell she really has no defense for what she said, she just doesn't like that she was not only caught, but held responsible for it.

“Everything is a big misunderstanding” when you get outed and fired and lose your career for being a trash talking lowlife. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) November 15, 2024

There was no misunderstanding, she absolutely meant what she said.

Great example of FAFO — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) November 15, 2024

Yup.

She's been spending most her time living in a gangsta's paradise. — MAZE (@mazemoore) November 15, 2024

Something like that.

