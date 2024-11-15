Lying liar Whoopi Tries to Slander a Hometown Bakery, but Her Story Is...
FAFO! --> CT Teacher Bawls on the Air After Being FIRED for Threatening Lives of Trump Supporters (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:35 PM on November 15, 2024
Meme

Annie Dunleavy is ... well, was a teacher in Connecticut who was forced to resign for threatening to kill Trump supporters. We're not sure which is more shocking, that she was dumb enough to threaten millions of people OR that her district held her accountable.

Maybe things are changing.

Dunleavy is feeling like the victim in all of this as she bawled on the air about losing her dream job.

Boo hoo.

His post continues:

"Please don't test your gangster on me because you'll end on a stretcher gone forever," Dunleavy said to Trump supporters. 

When asked what she meant by that, Dunleavy said everyone just misunderstood her. 

"I wanted to basically just say, like, I'm not going to go down without a fight. I mean, you know, it's my life's dream to be a teacher."

Then maybe she shouldn't have threatened to kill Trump supporters. Just sayin'.

Anyone have access to the smallest violin in the world?

Ahem.

You can tell she really has no defense for what she said, she just doesn't like that she was not only caught, but held responsible for it.

There was no misunderstanding, she absolutely meant what she said.

Yup.

Something like that.

