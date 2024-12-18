Chad Pergram Reports How Elon Musk Might Have Just Doomed the Current Spending Bill

Even though the elections last month should have sent a huge message to Washington, DC about the electorate's current mood, there's nevertheless a panic inside the Beltway because there are people arriving who actually want to do something about the country's fast roll off the fiscal cliff.

The Continuing Resolution spending bill contained more of the same waste that we've all seen in the past, and with a new sheriff arriving in town in about a month, many Republicans -- both in Congress and elsewhere -- finally feel empowered to do something about it.

One of those people who's trying to help is Elon Musk, the father of DOGE. And it looks like his promises to oppose any politicians on the Right who keep the spending spigot fully opened are making a difference:

From colleague Kelly Phares. Vance on CR: We'll see what folks do. There's still a long conversation going on. I'm going to vote on the social security bill

Reporter: Do you think Mike Johnson should be ousted

Vance: No response

Phares: Elon Musk tweeted that anyone who votes for… — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) December 18, 2024

Fox is told there is a push by House Republicans to potentially vote on the interim spending bill if they feel they have the votes in the next hour. However, one source told Fox the GOP “was bleeding support.” They need to see what the whip count looks like.



As to Elon Musk… — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) December 18, 2024

Aww, you hate to see it!

Actually, no we don't.

DEVELOPING: Fox News is reporting that @elonmusk's outspoken opposition to the CR spending bill and his threats of supporting primary challenges may have just derailed the bill. pic.twitter.com/nRONGkqH9K — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) December 18, 2024

Some of them don't seem to give a s**t that they're spending the country and future generations into oblivion but threaten their jobs and suddenly you have their attention.

Hundreds of thousands of grassroots American taxpayers are voicing the same opposition to this monstrous, business-as-usual spending bill. — Katie (@1stbornAmerican) December 18, 2024

Enough is enough.

I guess for the first time I feel like congress is listening. https://t.co/xBrRXRsoeg — Isaac (@Bearfeet101) December 18, 2024

Trump, Musk, Ramaswamy and others are forcing them to listen.