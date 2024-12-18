Chad Pergram Reports How Elon Musk Might Have Just Doomed the Current Spending Bill

NO WORDS: Short-Term Spending Bill Would Fund State Department's Conservative Media Censor...
Doug P.  |  6:10 PM on December 18, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Even though the elections last month should have sent a huge message to Washington, DC about the electorate's current mood, there's nevertheless a panic inside the Beltway because there are people arriving who actually want to do something about the country's fast roll off the fiscal cliff.

The Continuing Resolution spending bill contained more of the same waste that we've all seen in the past, and with a new sheriff arriving in town in about a month, many Republicans -- both in Congress and elsewhere -- finally feel empowered to do something about it.

One of those people who's trying to help is Elon Musk, the father of DOGE. And it looks like his promises to oppose any politicians on the Right who keep the spending spigot fully opened are making a difference: 

Aww, you hate to see it! 

