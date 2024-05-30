N.Y. Post Hunter Biden Laptop Journo OWNS Jen Psaki Claiming Campaigns Don't Pay...
The Sexist Left Really Wants Alito to Rein His 'Hysterical Wife' In (Because...
Jonathan Turley's Latest Thread Provides MUCH-NEEDED Insight Into What Is Really Going on...
EXCLUSIVE OFFER: 60% Off VIP Membership. Today Only!
IG Probe Finds Biden's DHS Hasn't Been Monitoring These People (Sleep Well, America!)
Thread from BarkBox Subscriber About WHY They've Canceled After 'Pride Month Pups' Email...
Biden's Dept. Of Labor DRAGGED for Further Erasing Women to Appease Mentally Ill...
WH Press Office Tries to Turn Biden Angrily Mocking Reporter's Fair Question Into...
Greg Price Recaps CLOWN SHOW aka Merchan/Bragg Trump Trial Proving It REEKS of...
Planned Parenthood Forced to Turn Off Replies (Again) for Pushing 'Abortion Is Healthcare'...
Fetterman 2.0 Intensifies: Senator Refuses to Wear Harvard Hood at Yeshiva University Grad...
WATCH: A Progressive Cal. Senator Absolutely Torches Her Party on its Tolerance of...
City Leaders Cry Over’ Desecration' of Pride Mural, Begin Manhunt
Boston Mayor Has a List of Crimes She Wouldn’t Want Prosecuted

Things Must Look BAD for Biden With Black Americans if Slate Is Digging Up a Debunked Trump N-Word Story

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:05 PM on May 30, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Oh boy. Our pals on the Left must not have much faith in Bragg's circus going their way if they are spreading this BS ... again. What, does Slate think they actually came across a breaking story? C'mon, if Trump had dropped an n-word on tape it would have been HUGE news way before now.

Advertisement

See what we mean?

Turns out this is an old story that has already been debunked but NICE TRY, Slate.

From Deadline.com:

The biggest reveal came from Jonathon Braun, an editor on the show, who denied that Trump said the n-word on a tape, as some have claimed.  “I was the supervising editor on the first six seasons,” Braun said. “I didn’t watch every frame, but in everything I saw, I didn’t hear him saying anything so horrible.”

Gag reels of cast members highlighting off-color or embarrassing moments were commonly circulated, Braun said. Any such racial comment would have been noticed.  “If there was a tape, it would have spread like wildfire,” Braun said.

No WAY this didn't go viral back then. 

Recommended

Jonathan Turley's Latest Thread Provides MUCH-NEEDED Insight Into What Is Really Going on with Trump Jury
Sam J.
Advertisement

Heh.

Total coincidence.

Because they are desperate.

======================================================================

Related:

Jonathan Turley's Latest Thread Provides MUCH-NEEDED Insight Into What Is Really Going on with Trump Jury

Thread from BarkBox Subscriber About WHY They've Canceled After 'Pride Month Pups' Email a MUST-Read

Biden's DOL DRAGGED for Coming Up With ANOTHER Disrespectful Label for Women to Appease Mentally Ill Men

INFURIATING Recap of the Juan Merchan/Alvin Bragg NYC Show Trial Proves it REEKS of Lawfare and Suckage 

DAMN Son! Robert De Niro Gets His Arse HANDED to Him in Shouting Match with Trump Supporter (WATCH)

======================================================================

Tags: BIDEN BLACK SLATE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Jonathan Turley's Latest Thread Provides MUCH-NEEDED Insight Into What Is Really Going on with Trump Jury
Sam J.
N.Y. Post Hunter Biden Laptop Journo OWNS Jen Psaki Claiming Campaigns Don't Pay to Suppress Stories
Sam J.
Thread from BarkBox Subscriber About WHY They've Canceled After 'Pride Month Pups' Email a MUST-Read
Sam J.
Greg Price Recaps CLOWN SHOW aka Merchan/Bragg Trump Trial Proving It REEKS of Lawfare in 1 Brutal Tweet
Sam J.
Biden's Dept. Of Labor DRAGGED for Further Erasing Women to Appease Mentally Ill Men in Dresses
Sam J.
WATCH: A Progressive Cal. Senator Absolutely Torches Her Party on its Tolerance of Child Prostitution
Aaron Walker

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Jonathan Turley's Latest Thread Provides MUCH-NEEDED Insight Into What Is Really Going on with Trump Jury Sam J.
Advertisement