Things Must Look BAD for Biden With Black Americans if Slate Is Digging Up a Debunked Trump N-Word Story

Oh boy. Our pals on the Left must not have much faith in Bragg's circus going their way if they are spreading this BS ... again. What, does Slate think they actually came across a breaking story? C'mon, if Trump had dropped an n-word on tape it would have been HUGE news way before now.

See what we mean?

BREAKING: @Slate reporting there is another tape like Access Hollywood—but this time Trump is using the N-word!



Per The Apprentice producer Bill Pruitt, in 2004 Trump asked of contestant Kwame Jackson, “would America buy a n—winning?” https://t.co/eqqRUcfAhk pic.twitter.com/AGJHJJ68bt — Norm Eisen (#TryingTrump out now!) (@NormEisen) May 30, 2024

Turns out this is an old story that has already been debunked but NICE TRY, Slate.

From Deadline.com:

The biggest reveal came from Jonathon Braun, an editor on the show, who denied that Trump said the n-word on a tape, as some have claimed. “I was the supervising editor on the first six seasons,” Braun said. “I didn’t watch every frame, but in everything I saw, I didn’t hear him saying anything so horrible.” Gag reels of cast members highlighting off-color or embarrassing moments were commonly circulated, Braun said. Any such racial comment would have been noticed. “If there was a tape, it would have spread like wildfire,” Braun said.

No WAY this didn't go viral back then.

Where is the tape? The article doesn't mention there's a tape. Oh, right. It "mysteriously disappeared."



Pruitt just hates Trump. It's obvious in every word he writes. He's got nothing to back up his claim. — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) May 30, 2024

Bwahahahaha I believe this as much as I believe Jill Biden saying Joe is energetic. 😆 pic.twitter.com/H2dcVVqHFM — Kristi (@TheyCallMeNans) May 30, 2024

Heh.

Wow, what a total coincidence this story came out at the same time team Biden is trying to win back a portion of the black vote he lost. — Carolina (@RealAppraiserSC) May 30, 2024

Total coincidence.

pic.twitter.com/u82635OdnG — You say Lincoln, I say Laken (@OverpaidA) May 30, 2024

You seem desperate. — Coco's Dad (@kilshaw_81) May 30, 2024

Because they are desperate.

