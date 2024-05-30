And?! Biden BRAGGING About Standing With a Black Man on Memorial Day Does NOT Go Well, At ALL (Watch)

Guys, Biden wants everyone to know that he's totally not racist because he has black friends and stuff. Well, he wants us to know he proudly stood with a black man on Memorial Day but that's pretty much the same thing, right?

No, really.

We're not entirely sure why he thinks this is a big deal but ... here we are.

"On Memorial Day, I proudly stood with a black man." - Joe Biden pic.twitter.com/t9ZdHliOvu — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 29, 2024

Say what now?

Lots of people stood with black men and black women on Memorial Day, Joe. That's not a big deal in 2024. Heck, that hasn't been a big deal in decades and yet ol' Joe wants brownie points for it. Weird flex, right?

What, does he want a smiley face sticker?

Does he think it’s 1824? — Big Tom Callahan🇺🇸 (@CallahanAutoCo) May 29, 2024

Seriously.

Light on.



No one home. — MatthewJshow (@MatthewJshow) May 29, 2024

No one has been home in a LOOOOOONG time.

What a POS racist. In other words, a day that end in -y. — KellyMac (@Badgergrl90) May 30, 2024

For a lifelong racist that’s probably an accomplishment — Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) May 29, 2024

Fair point - we hadn't thought of it that way.

He so racist that he thinks being near black people is an accomplishment — Galloway Farms (@Galloway_Farm) May 29, 2024

Yuuuuuup.

Joe's still waiting for applause, to this day — Michael Reno 🇺🇲🏆🦅🏆🇺🇲 (@MikTheProtector) May 30, 2024

This definitely sounds like a 'please clap' moment.

