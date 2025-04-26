Brian Krassenstein: Are We Going to Start Arresting Farmers Now Who Help Illegals Evade Arrest?

Conor McGregor Expresses His Support for Irish Marchers Against Mass Immigration
Brett T. | 6:30 PM on April 26, 2025
Twitchy/SJ

There are so many hot takes going around this weekend about the arrest of Judge Hannah Dugan of Milwaukee, who helped a criminal defendant escape arrest by ICE by sneaking him out the back door of the jury room. Even CNN's legal analyst said she committed a crime

Democrats are hyperventilating and wondering if President Donald Trump is going to have everyone arrested with whom "he doesn't agree."

Brian Krassenstein has been trying to post his way through the trauma and asked if we're going to start arresting plant managers and farmers who help illegal immigrants evade arrest:

Yes? We hope so.

If ICE shows up at Tyson to arrest an illegal alien, and the manager hides him and lies that he's not there, we don't see any reason why he shouldn't be arrested. This is what we voted for.

***

Tags: ARREST ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS JUDGE BRIAN KRASSENSTEIN

