Brian Krassenstein: Are We Going to Start Arresting Farmers Now Who Help Illegals Evade Arrest?

There are so many hot takes going around this weekend about the arrest of Judge Hannah Dugan of Milwaukee, who helped a criminal defendant escape arrest by ICE by sneaking him out the back door of the jury room. Even CNN's legal analyst said she committed a crime.
Democrats are hyperventilating and wondering if President Donald Trump is going to have everyone arrested with whom "he doesn't agree."
Brian Krassenstein has been trying to post his way through the trauma and asked if we're going to start arresting plant managers and farmers who help illegal immigrants evade arrest:
So, are we going to start arresting Tyson chicken plant managers and Midwest farmers for helping undocumented immigrants attain employment and evade arrest? pic.twitter.com/tkOPyDcPOd— Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) April 25, 2025
Yes? We hope so.
LOL you're really defending this judge huh?— Shawn Farash (@Shawn_Farash) April 25, 2025
As Democrats have always said,— HeHaTeMe (@hatemetax) April 25, 2025
No one is above the law!
That's an EXCELLENT idea Brian.— Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) April 25, 2025
YES WE SHOULD!
We should, yes. Aiding and abetting criminals is a crime, any high school student knows this.— Military Arms (@MAC_Arms) April 26, 2025
Yes.— Mike Shelby | Gray Zone Research (@grayzoneintel) April 25, 2025
Yes, prosecute them all. It’s fair.— AJ (@norths1d3r) April 26, 2025
Yes, next question?— Andrew Young - TANSTAAFL Curmudgeon (@NucMM1retired) April 26, 2025
NO ONE is above the law, Brian. Right? Glad I could help!— Sour Patch Lyds (@sourpatchlyds) April 26, 2025
Anyone caught aiding and abetting will be arrested— Brittany Rae (@legitbrittFLA) April 25, 2025
Some of us have been demanding exactly that FOR YEARS, Brian.— NC Omie (@nc_nma) April 26, 2025
That would be the goal.— The Gay Republican 🇺🇲✝️🇮🇱 (@GayRepublicSwag) April 25, 2025
ideally, yes. what are you not getting?— sneakn (@sneaknsneak) April 26, 2025
YES.— Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) April 25, 2025
Break the law, go to jail.
Are you really this dumb?
If ICE shows up at Tyson to arrest an illegal alien, and the manager hides him and lies that he's not there, we don't see any reason why he shouldn't be arrested. This is what we voted for.
