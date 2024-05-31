It's Official: Alvin Bragg and the Dems are the Trump Campaign's Top Fundraisers...
EXCLUSIVE OFFER: 60% Off VIP Membership. LAST CHANCE!
EPIC Thread Drags the 'Gloatiest' Posts From the 'Gloatiest' D-Bags After Trump Verdict...
Sham Convictions of Trump Aren't Going to Change THIS for Biden Heading to...
Canadian Health Minister Throws Unhinged Tantrum Over ... Families Vacationing in Their Ca...
Guess How Much Judge Merchan's Daughter Earned From the 2020 Biden-Harris Campaign
Florida Teachers Being Trained to Indoctrinate Students in Christian Nationalism
NBC News Analyst Begs Blacks and Hispanics to Do What They Did in...
Transgender Woman Writes Children's Book, 'In My Daddy's Belly'
Biden-Harris HQ Pounces on 'New' Report That Donald Trump Said the N-Word
Biden-Harris Campaign Issues Statement on Trump Verdict
'Tim McGraw Is About to Find Out What #Budlighted Means' - McGraw Shills...
White House Counsel's Office Assures Us the Biden Administration Respects the Rule of...
Team Biden Upset That CNN and MSNBC Didn't Cover Joe Biden's Massive Rally

'Do NOT Lose Faith': Lifelong Defense Attorney's Straight-FIRE Thread on Trump Verdict RATTLES the Left

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:20 AM on May 31, 2024
Gif

Yesterday's verdict in the Trump/Bragg case left many Americans angry and even afraid. How can this be? How is this possible? Are we really in a Banana Republic? 

Advertisement

Full transparency, this editor was rocked. Sure, we all knew this would be the likely result (we could see it happening in real-time thanks to Merchan's fearlessly biased actions), but still ... watching it actually happen was disturbing.

Luckily Leslie McAdoo Gordon was good enough to write this thread - take a look:

... well-founded grounds for actual reversal.

Yup.

This. This. This.

No matter how many times the mouth-breathers on the Left try and claim otherwise.

That and Trump will garner more support and money.

Just sayin'.

We saw it happening yesterday.

Recommended

EPIC Thread Drags the 'Gloatiest' Posts From the 'Gloatiest' D-Bags After Trump Verdict and WOOF
Sam J.
Advertisement

Do. Not. Lose. Faith.

Amen.

YAAAAS!

Take SO many seats, heh.

And boom.

======================================================================

Related:

EPIC Thread Drags the 'Gloatiest' Posts From the 'Gloatiest' D-Bags After Trump Verdict and WOOF

Planned Parenthood Posts About a 'Man Receiving No Support for His Abortion' and Pisses Everyone OFF

And?! Biden BRAGGING About Standing With a Black Man on Memorial Day Does NOT Go Well, At ALL (Watch)

N.Y. Post Hunter Biden Laptop Journo OWNS Jen Psaki Claiming Campaigns Don't Pay to Suppress Stories

Things Must Look BAD for Biden With Black Americans if Slate Is Digging Up a Debunked Trump N-Word Story

======================================================================

Tags: GUILTY TRUMP VERDICT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

EPIC Thread Drags the 'Gloatiest' Posts From the 'Gloatiest' D-Bags After Trump Verdict and WOOF
Sam J.
Canadian Health Minister Throws Unhinged Tantrum Over ... Families Vacationing in Their Cars
Grateful Calvin
It's Official: Alvin Bragg and the Dems are the Trump Campaign's Top Fundraisers This Week
Doug P.
Guess How Much Judge Merchan's Daughter Earned From the 2020 Biden-Harris Campaign
Grateful Calvin
Sham Convictions of Trump Aren't Going to Change THIS for Biden Heading to November
Doug P.
NBC News Analyst Begs Blacks and Hispanics to Do What They Did in 2020 and Vote Democratic
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
EPIC Thread Drags the 'Gloatiest' Posts From the 'Gloatiest' D-Bags After Trump Verdict and WOOF Sam J.
Advertisement