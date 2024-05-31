'Do NOT Lose Faith': Lifelong Defense Attorney's Straight-FIRE Thread on Trump Verdict RATTLES the Left

Yesterday's verdict in the Trump/Bragg case left many Americans angry and even afraid. How can this be? How is this possible? Are we really in a Banana Republic?

Advertisement

Full transparency, this editor was rocked. Sure, we all knew this would be the likely result (we could see it happening in real-time thanks to Merchan's fearlessly biased actions), but still ... watching it actually happen was disturbing.

Luckily Leslie McAdoo Gordon was good enough to write this thread - take a look:

Some perspective.



1. There are multiple, well founded grounds for actual reversal on appeal in the DJT NY case. Unlike in most ordinary cases where as a practical matter there are few. — Leslie McAdoo Gordon 🇺🇸 (@McAdooGordon) May 30, 2024

... well-founded grounds for actual reversal.

Yup.

2. The conviction does not preclude DJT from running for President or serving as President.



3. Any sentence will likely be stayed pending appeal under normal legal principles, if not by Merchan, then by a courts of appeals. — Leslie McAdoo Gordon 🇺🇸 (@McAdooGordon) May 30, 2024

This. This. This.

No matter how many times the mouth-breathers on the Left try and claim otherwise.

4. Thus, as a practical matter, this verdict very likely does not change anything between now & Nov.



Except there will be more legal maneuvering in this case & the others. — Leslie McAdoo Gordon 🇺🇸 (@McAdooGordon) May 30, 2024

That and Trump will garner more support and money.

Just sayin'.

We saw it happening yesterday.

So:



Be angry at the disgusting spectacle of the lawfare with which the Libs are tarnishing our nation.



But do not lose faith or hope in our great Republic. — Leslie McAdoo Gordon 🇺🇸 (@McAdooGordon) May 30, 2024

Do. Not. Lose. Faith.

Amen.

But we need to double down again on demanding that our government operate by our governing principles & norms, living them ourselves, & creating consequences for those who won’t. — Leslie McAdoo Gordon 🇺🇸 (@McAdooGordon) May 30, 2024

YAAAAS!

There was never any problems with the criminal justice system until felon scumbag Trump started being held responsible for his crimes. Now the maga tears are pouring. — George (@PBrightwork) May 31, 2024

Take SO many seats, heh.

I’m a lifelong defense lawyer, you moron. 🙄 — Leslie McAdoo Gordon 🇺🇸 (@McAdooGordon) May 31, 2024

And boom.

======================================================================

Related:

EPIC Thread Drags the 'Gloatiest' Posts From the 'Gloatiest' D-Bags After Trump Verdict and WOOF

Planned Parenthood Posts About a 'Man Receiving No Support for His Abortion' and Pisses Everyone OFF

And?! Biden BRAGGING About Standing With a Black Man on Memorial Day Does NOT Go Well, At ALL (Watch)

N.Y. Post Hunter Biden Laptop Journo OWNS Jen Psaki Claiming Campaigns Don't Pay to Suppress Stories

Things Must Look BAD for Biden With Black Americans if Slate Is Digging Up a Debunked Trump N-Word Story

======================================================================