Good News! NBC News Says SURE Inflation Rose in April But It was 'As Expected' So NO Big Deal

However much you think you dislike the media, it's not enough.

Yeah yeah yeah, we know, we say that a lot but guys, the media keeps doing more horrible stuff to make us dislike them.

Advertisement

Case in point, inflation went up again in April but instead of holding the Biden administration accountable they reported it like it was just something we should all expect and move on.

No, we're not kidding.

See for yourself:

Inflation rose about as expected in April, with markets on edge over when interest rates might start coming down, according to a measure released Friday that is followed closely by the Federal Reserve. https://t.co/JU3fyhMn02 — NBC News (@NBCNews) May 31, 2024

ARGLE.

BARGLE.

RAR.

It's beyond infuriating, yes?

From NBC News:

Inflation rose about as expected in April, with markets on edge over when interest rates might start coming down, according to a measure released Friday that is followed closely by the Federal Reserve. The personal consumption expenditures price index excluding food and energy costs increased just 0.2% for the period, in line with the Dow Jones estimate, the Commerce Department reported. On an annual basis, core PCE was up 2.8%, or 0.1 percentage point higher than the estimate. Including the volatile food and energy category, PCE inflation was at 2.7% on an annual basis and 0.3% from a month ago. Those numbers were in line with forecasts.

OOOOH, so things under Biden are so crappy they just expect them to get crappier.

Sure, makes sense.

Notice how it excludes food and energy costs ... EL OH EL.

These people.

Bidenomics is killing the middle class — Abri (@abriNotMe77) May 31, 2024

Yeah, Jack!

That's 3 months in a row of rising inflation when we were told it would continue to come down. Get used to high interest rates and increasing foreclosures. — Blaine Gilbert (@BlaineGilb77537) May 31, 2024

In other words, they know it's bad, it's not getting worse, and we all just have to deal with it.

======================================================================

Related:

Biden Just Accidentally Gave the Whole SHABANG Away When Journo Asked Him About Trump's Verdict

We Must Beat Biden. That's It ... That's the Headline

Clean Up, Aisle 3! Megyn Kelly Absolutely FRICASSEES Alvin Bragg With Just 1 NUCLEAR-LEVEL Tweet (Damn!)

WINNING! --> Trump Already Seeing YUGE Bump in Approval After Clown Show Court Finds Him Guilty

Powerful: Black New Yorker Who 'Doesn't Even Like Trump' Explains Why He HAS to Vote For Him Now (Watch)

======================================================================