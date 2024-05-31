Good News! NBC News Says SURE Inflation Rose in April But It was 'As Expected' So NO Big Deal

After 3.5 Years of Biden, Media Suddenly Troubled by a President Who Didn't...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  3:45 PM on May 31, 2024
@WhiteTallon

However much you think you dislike the media, it's not enough.

Yeah yeah yeah, we know, we say that a lot but guys, the media keeps doing more horrible stuff to make us dislike them. 

Case in point, inflation went up again in April but instead of holding the Biden administration accountable they reported it like it was just something we should all expect and move on.

No, we're not kidding.

See for yourself:

ARGLE.

BARGLE.

RAR.

It's beyond infuriating, yes?

From NBC News:

Inflation rose about as expected in April, with markets on edge over when interest rates might start coming down, according to a measure released Friday that is followed closely by the Federal Reserve.

The personal consumption expenditures price index excluding food and energy costs increased just 0.2% for the period, in line with the Dow Jones estimate, the Commerce Department reported.

On an annual basis, core PCE was up 2.8%, or 0.1 percentage point higher than the estimate.

Including the volatile food and energy category, PCE inflation was at 2.7% on an annual basis and 0.3% from a month ago. Those numbers were in line with forecasts.

OOOOH, so things under Biden are so crappy they just expect them to get crappier.

Sure, makes sense.

Notice how it excludes food and energy costs ... EL OH EL.

These people.

Yeah, Jack!

In other words, they know it's bad, it's not getting worse, and we all just have to deal with it.

