Surprise, Surprise! After Decrying Men in Women's Sports, Liar Newsom Has No Plan to Make Things 'Fair'

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 3:00 PM on April 09, 2025
AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes

A month ago, California Governor Gavin Newsom upset the Democratic Party by saying men don't belong in women's sports.

He's right (as much as it pains this writer to admit that), but this writer was also skeptical that Newsom actually meant what he said.

The Democratic Party isn't the party of women. It's the party of radical trans activists and their sympathizers.

So you'll be not surprised to learn Newsom has no plan for making women's sports 'fair again.'

Least shocking news ever.

Here's more:

On March 27, U.S. Secretary of Education Linda McMahon sent a letter to Newsom urging him to warn schools they could lose federal funding if they did not implement President Trump’s executive order requiring women’s and girls’ sports teams to be exclusively female. But during an April 2 press conference, Newsom dodged questions about McMahon’s letter and legislation on the matter. 

'I haven’t even read it,' Newsom said of McMahon’s letter. Asked about bills voted down in committee the day before in the California Legislature to keep biological males from competing in women’s sports, Newsom said: 'I didn’t pay any attention to the committee yesterday.'

He then said he doesn’t have any policy proposal in mind regarding transgender athletes. 'We tried to figure out how to balance this. Is there a way to make this work?' Newsom said of the competing interests at play. 'We literally were talking to some International Olympic Committee experts … We were trying to figure this out, and couldn’t figure it out. And that’s my point of view—that I just couldn’t figure out how to, quote, unquote, make this fair.'

The way to make it fair is to keep men out of women's sports, regardless of how they 'identify.'

It's not hard, Governor Brylcreem.

Remember when Newsom said wildfire management was a 'local issue' and shrugged?

Yeah, that.

He is.

Because Title IX of the Civil Rights Act, that's why.

Nailed it.

He's the best the Democrats have right now, too.

Absolute phony.

'But he spoke out against it!'

A very good liar.

CALIFORNIA GAVIN NEWSOM GIRL SPORTS TRANSGENDER GOV. GAVIN NEWSOM

