'They F**KED Up and They KNOW It': Dan Bongino Goes OFF in Straight-FAFO RANT Over Trump Verdict (Watch)

Dan Bongino went straight-fire, thunder, lightening, mic drop, FAFO in his response to the Trump verdict.

We wouldn't have expected anything less but WOW.

He. Is. Pissed.

Rightfully so.

Yeah, FYI this is definitely NSFW, but so worth a listen. So if you're in public break out the headphones and watch this:

🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥



“Celebrate now, you Liberal Commie Fxcktards — You have no idea what’s coming. Because we are going to be licking up your delicious tears on Election Day.” —Dan Bongino



Time to harness the rage y’all 👊🏼🇺🇸 https://t.co/uvIyzaGIyG pic.twitter.com/Am0yWgwTUU — Heatherheather007 (@LibertyValkyrie) May 31, 2024

The post continues:

The moron commie f**kwad liberals banging pots and pans, they have no idea what they let loose yesterday. The smart ones... Did you notice a slightly muted response? Why? Because the smart tactical liberals, the institutional commies... They know damn well that they stuck that stick right in the bear's eyes and they're like sh** what do we do now? You think they're dumb? Trump raised 35 million dollars from small donors alone. No one even knows what the super pac numbers are yet. You don't think they see what's going on Twitter? Celebrate now you liberal commie fu**wads. Celebrate all you want. Enjoy this moment. You have no idea what's coming because we are going to be licking up your delicious tears on election day."

Love that last part.

We are going to be licking up your delicious tears on election day.

Indeed.

Not going to take any prisoners, and then the clean-up will begin ... — Brian Basson (@BassonBrain) May 31, 2024

If this doesn't make you want to run through a brick wall and yell FREEEEEEEEEEEDOM at the top of your lungs, nothing will.

