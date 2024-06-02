'LAUGHABLE': Even Chris Cuomo Is Calling Alvin Bragg and His 'Witch Hunt Trial' Out (No, Really! WATCH)

Chris Cuomo got something right.

Yes, we're as surprised as you are.

We know, even a broken clock is right twice a day but still ... we had to look more than once at this because we couldn't believe it was actually Cuomo saying it.

🚨 NEW: Chris Cuomo says the witch hunt trial against Trump should have NEVER happened.



“This was a misdemeanor that was trumped up to felonies. To call it 34 counts is laughable because the 34 counts are different checks that were signed to pay back Cohen.”



“I think… pic.twitter.com/IJolAVgabc — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) June 1, 2024

His post continues:

“I think it was a case that should not have been brought. And it was brought for the wrong reasons.”

Gee, ya' think?

Still, we should give him credit for being honest. Maybe?

Watch out Chris…this kind of intellectual honesty will get you called a fascist by the tolerance crowd. https://t.co/N1U0lDG2Vm — Nick Freitas (@NickJFreitas) June 1, 2024

Awww yes, the people he normally panders to will not be pleased with this. Not even a little bit.

Cuomo is right here but I'm still having a hard time trusting him and his motives... — Gain of Fauci (@DschlopesIsBack) June 1, 2024

Right?

What's his real angle here?

What happened to the real Chris Cuomo.



He’s actually making sense on this one and I find myself in agreement with him. — Marc 🇺🇸 (@gopher_marc) June 1, 2024

It's sort of like when John Fetterman makes a lot of sense ... it's a little disorienting. Heh.

I guess he isn’t being paid to say things anymore. — Ryan Harrell (@williamharrell) June 1, 2024

Good point.

Guess not.

