'LAUGHABLE': Even Chris Cuomo Is Calling Alvin Bragg and His 'Witch Hunt Trial' Out (No, Really! WATCH)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:35 AM on June 02, 2024
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Chris Cuomo got something right.

Yes, we're as surprised as you are.

We know, even a broken clock is right twice a day but still ... we had to look more than once at this because we couldn't believe it was actually Cuomo saying it.

His post continues:

“I think it was a case that should not have been brought. And it was brought for the wrong reasons.”

Gee, ya' think?

Still, we should give him credit for being honest. Maybe?

Awww yes, the people he normally panders to will not be pleased with this. Not even a little bit.

Right?

What's his real angle here?

It's sort of like when John Fetterman makes a lot of sense ... it's a little disorienting. Heh.

Good point.

Guess not.

