DUDE: Chasten Buttigieg Accuses the Right of Doxxing Trump Jurors, Trips SPECTACULARLY Over His Own Party

Nobody would know who Chasten Buttigieg is if Biden hadn't picked his husband for a job he's not qualified for based on the identity box he checked for the Biden administration. Imagine not only thinking something this stupid and tone-deaf, but posting it for the entire world to see.

Woof, bro.

“We need to identify each juror. Then make them miserable. Maybe even suicidal,” wrote another user on the same forum. “1,000,000 men (armed) need to go to washington and hang everyone. That’s the only solution,” wrote another user. “This s--- is out of control.”



Death threats… — Chasten Glezman Buttigieg (@Chasten) June 1, 2024

His post continues:

Death threats are not normal. Threats of violence are not normal. Do not let them normalize political violence.

It's ironic the story he's referring to comes from NBC considering MSNBC hired people to doxx jurors in the Kyle Rittenhouse case.



MSNBC Irene Min Joo Byon hired people to Doxx the Rittenhouse Jurors pic.twitter.com/APRJq3Z8zN — Kekw_Memes (@kekw_memes) November 19, 2021

But you know. It's the Right normalizing political violence. Totally.

Remember when NBC had their producer follow the Rittenhouse jury bus in order to identify and dox them pic.twitter.com/LGKonw7Aqa — Comrade Eliza (@ElizaKellee) May 31, 2024

Awww, NBC themselves.

Gosh, whoda thunk it?

Funny that they'd write an article about Trump supporters going after his jury when they themselves went after Rittenhouse jurors. Almost as if they're nothing but a bunch of sniveling, a-hole, hypocrites

That could actually work as their new title.

George Floyd’s nephew, Cortez Rice, makes a claim that he knows people taking photos of jurors during the Kyle Rittenhouse trial in Kenosha. His goal is to dox jurors if they do not convict... pic.twitter.com/o3MTPXRwl0 — Mrgunsngear (@Mrgunsngear) November 7, 2021

George Floyd's nephew.

BUT THE RIIIIIGHT! DON'T NORMALIZE VIOLENCE! TRUUUUUMP! REEEEEEEEE!

*eye roll*

Somebody should’ve told Maxine Waters — Mark (@BillyMarkJack2) June 1, 2024

Heh.

The democrats already normalized political violence. — KLCK (@KLCKNote) June 3, 2024

A long long long time ago.

Yup.

In other words, sit down, Chasten.

