Adam Schiff Admits the REAL Reason He and Other Democrats Want Jail Time...
BOMBSHELL Testimony Shows Fauci Just Made COVID Rules Up
WTAF is THIS?! Eric Swalwell Makes Bizarre, Bigoted Gay Joke About Jesus That...
You Don't Despise Media Enough, Part 2,893: AP Reports Trump Attacking US Justice...
The Left Is Relentless in Trying to Control Language and We CANNOT Let...
Axios Poses the Burning Question: Why Do Grocery Prices 'FEEL' High? (Twitter's Got...
Monday Morning Meme Madness
Outlaw President: Legal Scholars Highlight Reversible Errors in Trump’s New York Trial
Nina Turner Doesn't Want People 'With Felonies' Vilified Unless It's This Person (Guess...
It’s National Gun Violence Awareness Month Again and the Cauliflower in Chief Has...
Here's Why the Left and Right are Different
America's Least Favorite Meathead Takes Victory Lap Riddled With Rakes
Let Them Fight: Free Palestine Protestors Block Philly Pride Event (WATCH)
Sen. Roger Marshall: Dr. Fauci 'Must Answer for His Involvement Leading Up to...

DUDE: Chasten Buttigieg Accuses the Right of Doxxing Trump Jurors, Trips SPECTACULARLY Over His Own Party

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:30 AM on June 03, 2024
AP Photo/Mary Altaffer

Nobody would know who Chasten Buttigieg is if Biden hadn't picked his husband for a job he's not qualified for based on the identity box he checked for the Biden administration. Imagine not only thinking something this stupid and tone-deaf, but posting it for the entire world to see.

Advertisement

Woof, bro.

His post continues:

Death threats are not normal. Threats of violence are not normal. Do not let them normalize political violence. 

It's ironic the story he's referring to comes from NBC considering MSNBC hired people to doxx jurors in the Kyle Rittenhouse case.

But you know. It's the Right normalizing political violence. Totally.

Awww, NBC themselves.

Gosh, whoda thunk it?

Funny that they'd write an article about Trump supporters going after his jury when they themselves went after Rittenhouse jurors. Almost as if they're nothing but a bunch of sniveling, a-hole, hypocrites

That could actually work as their new title.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

George Floyd's nephew.

BUT THE RIIIIIGHT! DON'T NORMALIZE VIOLENCE! TRUUUUUMP! REEEEEEEEE!

*eye roll*

Heh.

A long long long time ago.

Yup.

In other words, sit down, Chasten.

======================================================================

Related:

Thread from Former FEC Chairman Whose Testimony Merchan Refused to Allow in Trump Trial DAMNING Must-Read

'They F**KED Up and They KNOW It': Dan Bongino Goes OFF in Straight-FAFO RANT Over Trump Verdict (Watch)

'ABUSE of the Law': Patricia Heaton's 'Politics for Dummies' Post on Trump Verdict Is GLORIOUS (Watch)

'LAUGHABLE': Even Chris Cuomo Is Calling Alvin Bragg and His 'Witch Hunt Trial' Out (No, Really! WATCH)

WTAF?! Jonathan Turley DECIMATES DOJ's Legal Claim About Why They Can Withhold Biden/Hur Tapes (Thread)

======================================================================

Tags: TRIAL TRUMP PETE BUTTIGIEG CHASTEN BUTTIGIEG KYLE RITTENHOUSE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
WTAF is THIS?! Eric Swalwell Makes Bizarre, Bigoted Gay Joke About Jesus That Even Creeps Lefties Out
Sam J.
Outlaw President: Legal Scholars Highlight Reversible Errors in Trump’s New York Trial
Aaron Walker
Axios Poses the Burning Question: Why Do Grocery Prices 'FEEL' High? (Twitter's Got Answers)
Grateful Calvin
You Don't Despise Media Enough, Part 2,893: AP Reports Trump Attacking US Justice System Helps Putin
Doug P.
Thread from Former FEC Chairman Whose Testimony Merchan Refused to Allow in Trump Trial DAMNING Must-Read
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement