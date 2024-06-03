Adam Schiff Admits the REAL Reason He and Other Democrats Want Jail Time for Trump and It's Just EVIL

Adam Schiff is corrupt and evil.

We know you know this but just thought we'd put that out there one more time.

Take a gander:

🚨Adam Schiff thinks judge should jail Trump, claims Trump is “going to urge his supporters to rise up” for another J6 if he does receives jail time.



It’s clear they want to jail Trump and hope it provokes a violent reaction to justify further crackdowns on his supporters.… pic.twitter.com/fWIOVMyQ8C — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 2, 2024

What Schiff actually says:

SCHIFF: "This is, I think, what Donald Trump is aiming for. This is essentially his threat that if he gets jail time, that he's going to encourage his supporters to rise up. And we saw the very, you know, deadly results of that on January 6th. So I don't think the public is going to respond to that call. I hope we learn something from the awful experience of January 6th. But it's very clear what Donald Trump is suggesting here. And this is something I think that the judge needs to take into consideration also not to be intimidated by that threat, but as further evidence, this defendant not only doesn't accept responsibility, but is willing to endanger people, just as Trump is willing to violate the gag order and potentially endanger witnesses or jurors or the judge himself or family members. That's something the judge ought to be considering."

Why would Schiff push for jail time if he really thinks the Right will rise up if they jail Trump?

It's because Schiff and Democrats want violence.

They want the Right to react poorly even violently to Trump going to jail so they can push for 'safer' voting (like mail-in, ahem). They also want to frame the Right as being unhinged and dangerous.

Consider this. Not one city burned, no riots, no looting occured after this sham felony conviction (that will get appealed) of Trump.



Schiff is simply scared of what will happen to him and others if/when Trump gets into office. — Kagens Looking Glass ™ (@KagensNews) June 2, 2024

He’s only worried about the left staying in power.



This is when you know they’re running scared. Not of riots, of getting beaten at the polls. — Just Evan™ (@EvanPrinciple) June 2, 2024

So, he is concerned a group of people might go on a guided tour of the Capitol building unarmed? That is an odd thing to be afraid of. — Gideon 6ix✍️ (@Gideon_6ix) June 2, 2024

We see what he did there.

Heh.

If his supporters were going to "rise up for another J6", we would have e done it when the guilty verdict came in.



But unlike some others, we don't turn to rioting when something we don't agree with happens. — Tired, Angry and Independent (@TiredAngryandID) June 2, 2024

This entire case was never about justice, no no. It's about giving Democrats what they need to win the election. Period the end. If they run Biden as is with no extra resources/pieces in place they know they'll get decimated.

Authoritarians will do whatever it takes to stay in power.

