Here's Why the Left and Right are Different

Adam Schiff Admits the REAL Reason He and Other Democrats Want Jail Time for Trump and It's Just EVIL

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:50 AM on June 03, 2024
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Adam Schiff is corrupt and evil.

We know you know this but just thought we'd put that out there one more time.

Take a gander:

What Schiff actually says:

SCHIFF: "This is, I think, what Donald Trump is aiming for. This is essentially his threat that if he gets jail time, that he's going to encourage his supporters to rise up. And we saw the very, you know, deadly results of that on January 6th. So I don't think the public is going to respond to that call. I hope we learn something from the awful experience of January 6th.

But it's very clear what Donald Trump is suggesting here. And this is something I think that the judge needs to take into consideration also not to be intimidated by that threat, but as further evidence, this defendant not only doesn't accept responsibility, but is willing to endanger people, just as Trump is willing to violate the gag order and potentially endanger witnesses or jurors or the judge himself or family members. That's something the judge ought to be considering."

Why would Schiff push for jail time if he really thinks the Right will rise up if they jail Trump?

It's because Schiff and Democrats want violence.

They want the Right to react poorly even violently to Trump going to jail so they can push for 'safer' voting (like mail-in, ahem). They also want to frame the Right as being unhinged and dangerous.

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
We see what he did there.

Heh.

This entire case was never about justice, no no. It's about giving Democrats what they need to win the election. Period the end. If they run Biden as is with no extra resources/pieces in place they know they'll get decimated.

Authoritarians will do whatever it takes to stay in power.

