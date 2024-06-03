Nothing to See Here, Just Maxine Waters Calling Millions of Americans 'Domestic Terrorists...
Somebody's NERVOUS! Chris Murphy Called Out for Lying His Arse OFF About Why...
Joe Biden Statement on Hunter's Trial Contains a Huge Lie (and Also a...
Rand Paul Calls BS (and Shows Receipts) After Dr. Fauci's Answer About 'Back...
Pardon Our French But EFF These People --> WATCH Dems Suck UP to...
What Judge Said to Elderly Pro-Lifer She Sentenced to 2 Years for PRAYING...
'Not Exactly Going As They Hoped': Post Trump Conviction Polling Will NOT Calm...
Scott Presler DROPS Anti-Trumper Bragging About Felon Billboards With a Perfectly Hilariou...
Megyn Kelly OWNS Caitlin Clark HATERS By Giving Them STELLAR Advice We Know...
Adam Schiff Admits the REAL Reason He and Other Democrats Want Jail Time...
BOMBSHELL Testimony Shows Fauci Just Made COVID Rules Up
WTAF is THIS?! Eric Swalwell Makes Bizarre, Bigoted Gay Joke About Jesus That...
You Don't Despise Media Enough, Part 2,893: AP Reports Trump Attacking US Justice...
DUDE: Chasten Buttigieg Accuses the Right of Doxxing Trump Jurors, Trips SPECTACULARLY Ove...

Matt Taibbi Calls Hillary Clinton Out for 'Far More Serious Offense' Than Trump's and Lefties Can't DEAL

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:10 PM on June 03, 2024
ABC News

We feel like we should mention that Matt Taibbi is not on the Trump train nor is he MAGA, and that's probably why his objective points about Hillary Clinton freaked people on the Left out so much. They can ignore outlets like Twitchy because you know, WE'RE EVIL CONSERVATIVES or whatever, but Taibbi is not.

Advertisement

And it seems like he's as disgusted with what's happened to Trump as we are.

Case in point:

Cue the shrieking:

USE MORE CAPITAL LETTERS, IT MAKES YOUR POSTS THAT MUCH MORE POWERFUL.

Or you know, not.

Taibbi responded:

Not even a little bit. 

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

About that ... 

From the rest of his post:

Actually this “opposition research” was an attempt to smear her opponent with false and salacious allegations. Obviously, it was also intended to influence the 2016 election. Moreover, Hillary’s campaign was headquartered in New York State (out of Brooklyn, NY), which would make it fall under the jurisdiction of New York Penal Law §175.10, the state law which makes it a felony to falsify business records with the intent to conceal the commission of a crime.

What is the key distinction between Hillary’s campaign violation versus recent news? With Hillary’s violation, there wasn’t a Manhattan prosecutor politically motivated to bring an unprecedented case to trial.

This. ^

Oh, and this:

Advertisement

BUT Trump.

======================================================================

Related:

Here are the Most EMBARRASSING Clips of Democrats SUCKING UP to and Defending Fauci During Testimony

What Judge Said to Elderly Pro-Lifer She Sentenced to 2 Years for PRAYING Outside Abortion Clinic Is Vile

Scott Presler DROPS Anti-Trumper Bragging About Felon Billboards With a Perfectly Hilarious THANK YOU

Megyn Kelly OWNS Caitlin Clark HATERS By Giving Them STELLAR Advice We Know They'll Just Ignore Anyway

Adam Schiff Admits the REAL Reason He and Other Democrats Want Jail Time for Trump and It's Just EVIL

======================================================================

Tags: HILLARY CLINTON MATT TAIBBI TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Nothing to See Here, Just Maxine Waters Calling Millions of Americans 'Domestic Terrorists'
Grateful Calvin
Rand Paul Calls BS (and Shows Receipts) After Dr. Fauci's Answer About 'Back Channel' Communications
Doug P.
Somebody's NERVOUS! Chris Murphy Called Out for Lying His Arse OFF About Why the GOP Stands With Trump
Sam J.
What Judge Said to Elderly Pro-Lifer She Sentenced to 2 Years for PRAYING Outside Abortion Clinic Is Vile
Sam J.
Scott Presler DROPS Anti-Trumper Bragging About Felon Billboards With a Perfectly Hilarious THANK YOU
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement