Matt Taibbi Calls Hillary Clinton Out for 'Far More Serious Offense' Than Trump's and Lefties Can't DEAL

We feel like we should mention that Matt Taibbi is not on the Trump train nor is he MAGA, and that's probably why his objective points about Hillary Clinton freaked people on the Left out so much. They can ignore outlets like Twitchy because you know, WE'RE EVIL CONSERVATIVES or whatever, but Taibbi is not.

I’m not a Trump fan. But this stuff drives me up a wall https://t.co/fUYQd6xnAN — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) June 2, 2024

And it seems like he's as disgusted with what's happened to Trump as we are.

Case in point:

I’m convinced most people talking about this don’t know it’s legal to pay hush money to a porn star. https://t.co/kgJ66mYzmJ — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) June 1, 2024

Cue the shrieking:

But it is NOT legal to FALSIFY BUSINESS RECORDS. Which he DID. And was PROVEN in court. And You KNOW this. — Convicted Misdemeanant Ben (@BennyBones35) June 1, 2024

USE MORE CAPITAL LETTERS, IT MAKES YOUR POSTS THAT MUCH MORE POWERFUL.

Or you know, not.

Taibbi responded:

We in the press were sent off on a wild goose chase for a year because the Clinton campaign hid its funding of the Steele dossier. Far more serious offense, and admitted, but I don’t see any of you calling for jail time. https://t.co/7x0M9Cd4nG — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) June 1, 2024

Not even a little bit.

For the millionth time, Steele was never paid by Rubio or the Free Beacon, only by the DNC and its law firm, Perkins Coie: https://t.co/A308hvWPcE pic.twitter.com/F3era1yo1j — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) June 2, 2024

About that ...

THE BUSINESS RECORDS DOUBLE STANDARD



In 2016, Hillary Clinton’s campaign was fined $8,000 for violating federal campaign finance laws. Why? Her team falsely reported the funding of the Steele Dossier as “legal services” and “legal and compliance consulting.”



Actually this… pic.twitter.com/Fw5cYtSkey — David Sacks (@DavidSacks) June 1, 2024

From the rest of his post:

Actually this “opposition research” was an attempt to smear her opponent with false and salacious allegations. Obviously, it was also intended to influence the 2016 election. Moreover, Hillary’s campaign was headquartered in New York State (out of Brooklyn, NY), which would make it fall under the jurisdiction of New York Penal Law §175.10, the state law which makes it a felony to falsify business records with the intent to conceal the commission of a crime. What is the key distinction between Hillary’s campaign violation versus recent news? With Hillary’s violation, there wasn’t a Manhattan prosecutor politically motivated to bring an unprecedented case to trial.

This. ^

Oh, and this:

Flashback to the Hillary Clinton campaign getting fined $8,000 for lying about payments it made for the Steele dossier.



The campaign wrongly classified the payments as legal advice. pic.twitter.com/knOsgWOw8T — MAZE (@mazemoore) June 1, 2024

BUT Trump.

