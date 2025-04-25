Writer and Pop Culture Expert Says Draft Overlooking Shedeur Sanders is Like Whipping...
Kash Patel's 'No One Is Above the Law' Judicial Perp Walk Pic Is a Lock to Spark Lefty Meltdowns

Doug P. | 9:50 PM on April 25, 2025
AP Photo/Ben Curtis

As you know, a Wisconsin judge has been arrested and charged with trying to help an illegal alien who was in her courtroom evade capture by ICE agents. 

Since then, the "no one is above the law" Democrats have come out in force to make it clear that, yes, they do believe some people should be above the law (including the illegal AND the judge in this case). 

This was FBI Director Kash Patel's post on X after the arrest:

Attorney General Pam Bondi then made more details about the illegal that the judge was protecting available:

The Dems are choosing the oddest political hills to die on.

Here's the above post about the person Judge Dugan was trying to protect from ICE:

“This guy was in court being prosecuted by a state prosecutor for domestic violence battery. He had beat up two people, a guy and a girl, beat the guy, hit the guy 30 times, knocked him to the ground, choked him, beat up a woman so badly, they both had to go to the hospital.” 

The victims “were sitting in the courtroom with the state prosecutor, the judge learns that ICE was outside to get the guy because he had been deported in 2013, came back in our country, commits these crimes and is charged with committing these crimes. Victims are in court, the judge finds out” ICE is there to arrest him, “she goes out in the hallway, screams at the immigration officers, she's furious, visibly shaken upset, sends them off to talk to the chief judge. She comes back in the courtroom, takes the defendant and the defense attorney back in her chambers, takes them out the private exit and tells them to leave, while a state prosecutor and victims of domestic violence are sitting in the court room.”

Earlier today, Deputy FBI Director Dan Bongino sent a clear message:

The mantra from Democrats and the Left in general for the last few years has been "no one is above the law." That of course has only been applied to Donald Trump and used as an excuse for the libs' lawfare against him, but now we're finding out that the Dems think there are some people who should be placed above the law. 

FBI Director Kash Patel posted a picture from the arrest Friday evening using the phrase Democrats have repeated often in regards to Donald Trump: 

The Left demanded "accountability" and now they're getting some. Not that they want this version of it.

Keep it coming!

There might be a lot more people starting to wish they'd been granted preemptive presidential pardons from Joe Biden's autopen. 

