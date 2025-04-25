Writer and Pop Culture Expert Says Draft Overlooking Shedeur Sanders is Like Whipping...
Once Again, Democrats Believe They're Above the Law
Judiciary Dems Begin Campaign of Lies to Defend Judge Who Allegedly Helped Illegal Alien Evade ICE

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 9:30 PM on April 25, 2025
Twitchy

It’s no secret that Democrats love illegal aliens more than American citizens. Now they’re siding with a judge (Hannah Dugan)!who is accused of helping an illegal alien evade ICE. That the illegal alien is accused of attacking two Americans doesn’t matter - we never matter to Democrats. This activist judge is the Democrats’ latest hero in their fight to elevate all illegal aliens over Americans and to keep them in the U.S. against the will of voters.

Start here. (READ)

Yep, the legacy media is already framing this as President Donald Trump's ‘escalation’ against the judiciary instead of correctly seeing it as the arrest of a judge allegedly aiding an illegal alien in avoiding capture and deportation.

Dems have their talking points to assist them in lying to the American people about what’s going on. Posters know propaganda when they see it.

Exactly, the whole ‘no one is above the law’ mantra apparently doesn’t apply to illegal aliens and the activist judges who assist them in evading authorities. Funny how that works.

Democrat Representative Jamie Raskin is already out misleading the public like he always does.

Raskin Lies because if he told his followers that this guy is illegal and in court for domestic violence, he would lose the leftists who are real liberals.

Go ahead Raskin, lie away, but just know you don't own an echo chamber any longer.  We will get the truth out there to the normies, and you can watch your approval ratings drop further into the basement.

— MSCasey (@Seethemscatter2) April 25, 2025

What the activist judge has allegedly done is a crime. Commenters say the judge must be tried.

Democrats believe this will have a chilling effect on other activist judges. Oh no! We hope it does. Judges should know that if they break the law and aid illegal aliens, they will be arrested and charged with a crime. Probably best to leave the activism at home instead of bringing it to the bench.

