Judiciary Dems Begin Campaign of Lies to Defend Judge Who Allegedly Helped Illegal Alien Evade ICE

It’s no secret that Democrats love illegal aliens more than American citizens. Now they’re siding with a judge (Hannah Dugan)!who is accused of helping an illegal alien evade ICE. That the illegal alien is accused of attacking two Americans doesn’t matter - we never matter to Democrats. This activist judge is the Democrats’ latest hero in their fight to elevate all illegal aliens over Americans and to keep them in the U.S. against the will of voters.

🚨Democrats are revving up a full-throated campaign to defend a judge who helped an illegal alien — who was in court for a DOMESTIC VIOLENCE case — attempt to escape immigration enforcement out the back door of her courtroom. pic.twitter.com/YQPWLfyBbn — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 25, 2025

buzz word of the day: escalation — Hugh Hopner (@richiehedd) April 25, 2025

Here comes the Democrat stunt, the new talking points for dozens of Democrats . — Lorene McMurrin (@mcmu35604) April 25, 2025

Yep, the legacy media is already framing this as President Donald Trump's ‘escalation’ against the judiciary instead of correctly seeing it as the arrest of a judge allegedly aiding an illegal alien in avoiding capture and deportation.

Dems have their talking points to assist them in lying to the American people about what’s going on. Posters know propaganda when they see it.

I'm already seeing it all over X, "They're arresting judges now."

He has a lot of nerve calling Trump authoritarian after everything the previous administration did from censoring Americans and squashing civil liberties to mandating an experimental vaccine. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) April 25, 2025

Yep. They’re arresting judges now. For breaking the law.



Are they somehow above the law? — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 25, 2025

Exactly, the whole ‘no one is above the law’ mantra apparently doesn’t apply to illegal aliens and the activist judges who assist them in evading authorities. Funny how that works.

Democrat Representative Jamie Raskin is already out misleading the public like he always does.

Raskin is once again lying about what happened!



The sitting judges were actions illegal! What a load of garbage he is spewing! — Kathleen Winchell ❤️🤍💙🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@KathleenWinche3) April 25, 2025

Raskin Lies because if he told his followers that this guy is illegal and in court for domestic violence, he would lose the leftists who are real liberals. Go ahead Raskin, lie away, but just know you don't own an echo chamber any longer. We will get the truth out there to the normies, and you can watch your approval ratings drop further into the basement. — MSCasey (@Seethemscatter2) April 25, 2025

All they do is lie. They have nothing else. — Suzy Hodge (@suzyhhodge) April 25, 2025

What the activist judge has allegedly done is a crime. Commenters say the judge must be tried.

It's not outrageous, it's exactly what should happen. Judges, in particular, have a particular trust to uphold. If a judge breaks the law, justice must be particularly swift and public. — Dianna Deeley (@DiannaDeeley) April 25, 2025

All the facts are in. The judge committed two felonies.



He’s ginning up a mob under the guise we don’t know what happened. — Ryan Duff (@ryancduff) April 25, 2025

The Dem's entire plan has been to use district court judges to thwart the Trump agenda.



If these judges start to get spooked, and realize that they don't have absolute immunity, the whole plan crumbles. — Based Electrician⚡️🇺🇲 (@RyanHugeBrain) April 25, 2025

Democrats believe this will have a chilling effect on other activist judges. Oh no! We hope it does. Judges should know that if they break the law and aid illegal aliens, they will be arrested and charged with a crime. Probably best to leave the activism at home instead of bringing it to the bench.