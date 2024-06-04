Bill Maher Gets BLUNTLY Honest About Biden's Chances in November and Lefties Just CAN'T EVEN (Watch)

Man oh man, we never thought we'd hear ourselves saying this, but we really hope Bill Maher is RIGHT.

Weird.

We know.

But it's true.

We hope he's right about Biden in November.

Advertisement

Bill Maher on Biden: "He's gonna fu*king lose" pic.twitter.com/FnvwYjYpDT — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 4, 2024

He'd better, otherwise we don't hold out much hope for what will be left of this country when he's 'done' in another four years.

I certainly hope so. This country has turned to 💩 under Biden. pic.twitter.com/Vpds4fp03M — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) June 4, 2024

Liberals voting for a dead head in blue liquid over Trump is the new Mel Brooks movie just waiting to be made pic.twitter.com/vpRKXHoO9a — Lili von Shtupp (@LvS_Redux) June 4, 2024

Let's not give them any ideas.

As usual, our pals on the Left are handling Maher's opinion well.

Or you know, not.

Basically confirms my belief Joe biden is winning in 2024 https://t.co/EpDkvRKEBb — Nick 🇺🇸 (@LeopoldNick) June 4, 2024

Hey, whatever helps this lil feller sleep at night.

Not if Biden loses.

Just sayin'.

Bill Maher is losing 📉 — Aristotle (@goLoko77) June 4, 2024

Eh. Is he though?

He also said Trump would lose in 2016, so he’s not been the most accurate of predictions. — danielsem2004⚫️bsky⚫️social (@danielSEM2004) June 4, 2024

Denial ain't just a river in Egypt.

Nobody cares what Maher says. — MightyFallenRage (@mighty_rage) June 4, 2024

And yet here this person is, commenting on something he said proving he/she/they/it/zhe clearly does care.

Ironic ain't it?

======================================================================

Related:

LOL! Biden Visits His (Black, Italian, Puerto Rican, Irish) Childhood Home and the Jokes Write Themselves

Somebody's NERVOUS! Chris Murphy Called Out for Lying His Arse OFF About Why the GOP Stands With Trump

Matt Taibbi Calls Hillary Clinton Out for 'Far More Serious Offense' Than Trump's and Lefties Can't DEAL

Here are the Most EMBARRASSING Clips of Democrats SUCKING UP to and Defending Fauci During Testimony

What Judge Said to Elderly Pro-Lifer She Sentenced to 2 Years for PRAYING Outside Abortion Clinic Is Vile

======================================================================