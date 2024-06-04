Claire McCaskill's FREAK Out About GOP Allowing Everyone to Buy Guns Without Telling...
Bill Maher Gets BLUNTLY Honest About Biden's Chances in November and Lefties Just CAN'T EVEN (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:05 AM on June 04, 2024
Meme

Man oh man, we never thought we'd hear ourselves saying this, but we really hope Bill Maher is RIGHT.

Weird.

We know.

But it's true.

We hope he's right about Biden in November.

He'd better, otherwise we don't hold out much hope for what will be left of this country when he's 'done' in another four years. 

Let's not give them any ideas.

As usual, our pals on the Left are handling Maher's opinion well.

Or you know, not.

Hey, whatever helps this lil feller sleep at night.

Not if Biden loses.

Just sayin'.

Eh. Is he though?

LOL! Biden Visits His (Black, Italian, Puerto Rican, Irish) Childhood Home and the Jokes Write Themselves
Sam J.
Denial ain't just a river in Egypt.

And yet here this person is, commenting on something he said proving he/she/they/it/zhe clearly does care.

Ironic ain't it?

