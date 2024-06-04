LOL! Biden Visits His (Black, Italian, Puerto Rican, Irish) Childhood Home and the Jokes Write Themselves

Back in 2020, when Democrats decided for whatever reason to run Joe Biden, they worked really hard to make him like everybody else. Good ol' Uncle Joe, who grew up poor, was a single dad/widower raising three kids, and only wanted to unite the country after evil Trump had so divided it.

What a load of crap THAT was.

But sadly, a lot of people bought it. And as we get closer to the election, Democrats are trying to make Biden more popular by going this 'hometown guy' route again.

See for yourselves:

I got to visit my childhood home in Scranton for the first time since I became president.



I’ll never forget where I came from. pic.twitter.com/acaRjHrjdZ — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) June 4, 2024

Biden can't remember where he came from this morning but ... ok.

This is where he was raised as a black, Jewish, Italian, Puerto Rican, Irish child https://t.co/p4SLzIB4cP — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) June 4, 2024

Was this where he bravely fought Cornpop? Or was this where the house burned down? Can't keep it all straight.

Is this where Joe was raised by the African Jewish Puerto Rican truck-driving community? https://t.co/uo8Ilg26qE — Jake13th 🏴‍☠️ (@JakeThirteenth) June 4, 2024

That's right, Jack!

I love how all of the audio is voice over recorded after the visit because they couldn't rely on him to say anything on camera https://t.co/C5eOcH0NPD — Chad Manley (@chadmanley007) June 4, 2024

Will be fascinating to see what happens during the debate.

If it happens at all.

If the stories you heard around that table shaped your presidency then they must’ve been about the Great Depression — Fred (@Grand_handsomer) June 4, 2024

HA HA HA HA HA HA

“F-ck Joe Biden!” is how the people of Scranton really think about him.



They told Biden to his face when he visited.pic.twitter.com/ntjUh5r5Wy — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) June 4, 2024

Sounds like they can't stand Joe 'where he came from'.

As a Pennsylvanian, we would love to forget where you came from.



You do not represent our values.



We are actively registering voters in Pennsylvania that are going to vote against you.



If anyone needs help registering to vote, please message me. pic.twitter.com/BfTX5xGCXI — Noah Formica (@NFormicaGOP) June 4, 2024

Tough crowd.

Were those your Puerto Rican Irish Jewish grandparents? — CombatVet2 ╾━╤デ╦︻ (@Vet2Combat) June 4, 2024

Is this supposed to persuade voters to vote for Joe? Swing & a miss. — KellyMac (@Badgergrl90) June 4, 2024

Lie.



You’ve never pay homage to Cornpop. You used him to get black votes and never spoke about him again after “winning” your election. — BDMII (@_BarringtonII) June 4, 2024

We'd honestly be surprised if Joe even remembers talking about Cornpop.

Which one were you raised in?

Puerto Rican community, black community, polish community, Irish community, black churches, or synagogues??



You have lied about all of them depending on which group is sitting in front of you. — Phil Bierman - IFBB Pro (@BiermanPhilip) June 4, 2024

Hey now, Joe was raised a poor black child.

Heh.

