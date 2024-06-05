Wait, They Blocked WHAT Testimony?! Things Just Got a WHOLE Lot Worse for Liz Cheney and the J6 Committee

The more we learn about Nancy Pelosi's handpicked January 6th Committee, the more corrupt they appear. First we learned they destroyed evidence, and now we're learning they 'rebuffed' important testimony.

Almost as if the committee was not so much concerned about finding out what really happened on January 6th, but was more concerned about making sure a specific and very damaging-to-the-Right narrative stayed put.

And Liz Cheney helped pave the way.

Remember the widely reported story of Trump struggling with his driver in the presidential limo on January 6th? The driver’s testimony shows that he offered to testify in July, August and September of 2022, but was “rebuffed” by the committee... https://t.co/aelu7SgUMW — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) June 5, 2024

Rebuffed?

Is that a fancy way of saying ignored? Denied? HID? Deliberately kept from the American people so Cassidy Hutchinson could lie and make Trump look unhinged and dangerous?

Even if you're not a Trump supporter you have to see how evil and corrupt all of this has been.

Wow.

...The transcript shows Cheney trying to explain the delay as due to the need for the Secret Service to produce all documents in the January 6 investigation.

Yet, she had no problem with making the false story public through Cassidy Hutchinson before such supporting material was… — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) June 5, 2024

His post continues:

Yet, she had no problem with making the false story public through Cassidy Hutchinson before such supporting material was supplied. The false story was allowed to go viral in the media.

Of course it was. Talk about a gift to the Left. And Cheney made sure they received it. If only she could lecture us more about the rule of law and doing what's right.

Grrr.

It just gets worse and worse

Wow. The J6 committee lied? Color me surprised. — Peter S. Lee (@pleemirage) June 5, 2024

Not to mention Cassidy Hutchinson committed appears to have committed perjury:

She needs to be prosecuted. How many pundits and media hosts praised her testimony and how "devastating" it was to Trump? And it was a lie orchestrated by the J6 committee. pic.twitter.com/n2iRepGOXW — Steve Wilson (@wilstv) June 5, 2024

What else did they lie about? — SparrowRoad (@SparrowRoadProp) June 5, 2024

Excellent question.

We can only hope more information leaks out.

======================================================================

