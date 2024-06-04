LOOK on Dems' Faces As Biden Answers Netanyahu Question While Trying to BOLT After Presser Is PRICELESS

When we first saw this video we thought it was mainly to highlight how Biden can say a bunch of stupid stuff and then get away with ignoring questions from the media. What we did not expect was one of the journos actually getting Biden's attention and even receiving an answer.

By the looks on many of the Democrats' faces in attendance they were not expecting him to answer OR answer the way he did.

Which makes this glorious.

Watch:

This guy is so cooked

pic.twitter.com/zlX3ZctFRY — Greg Price (@greg_price11) June 4, 2024

Indeed he is.

Cooked. Boiled. Poached.

All of the above.

His handler off stage pic.twitter.com/d0WXVYC6Tr — Montana Department of Organic Flammability (@MontanaDOOF) June 4, 2024

We can't decide if the Democrats are cringing because he answered the question OR the fact he admitted Netanyahu isn't fighting a war for politics. Pretty sure Biden's numbers will be dropping even more after that.

Every single person on that stage should be embarrassed of themselves. Shameful to allow this to continue any longer. — Stephanie 🇺🇸 (@StephHoover8) June 4, 2024

Yeah, we can point and laugh but we probably shouldn't as this is elder abuse at this point.

You know what, we should.

Eff it. We're mean that way.

The border issue is a lost cause for him. It’s too little too late. Even CNN recognizes it… https://t.co/6BohggDfcY — Mayor (@Mayoralpodcast) June 4, 2024

Everyone recognizes it.

Honestly, we're not sure what is a winning cause for Biden.

He has no idea what is going on upstairs! — Tom Young (@brui4ns1) June 4, 2024

I have no words anymore... 🤦🏻‍♀️ — Dakdav0306 (@dakdav0306) June 4, 2024

Same, dude.

Same.

