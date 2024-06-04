Oilfield Rando Sums Up Biden's 'Tough' Executive Order on the Southern Border as...
LOL! Biden Visits His (Black, Italian, Puerto Rican, Irish) Childhood Home and the...

LOOK on Dems' Faces As Biden Answers Netanyahu Question While Trying to BOLT After Presser Is PRICELESS

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  3:05 PM on June 04, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

When we first saw this video we thought it was mainly to highlight how Biden can say a bunch of stupid stuff and then get away with ignoring questions from the media. What we did not expect was one of the journos actually getting Biden's attention and even receiving an answer.

By the looks on many of the Democrats' faces in attendance they were not expecting him to answer OR answer the way he did.

Which makes this glorious.

Watch:

Indeed he is.

Cooked. Boiled. Poached.

All of the above.

We can't decide if the Democrats are cringing because he answered the question OR the fact he admitted Netanyahu isn't fighting a war for politics. Pretty sure Biden's numbers will be dropping even more after that.

Yeah, we can point and laugh but we probably shouldn't as this is elder abuse at this point. 

You know what, we should.

Eff it. We're mean that way.

Everyone recognizes it.

Honestly, we're not sure what is a winning cause for Biden.

Same, dude.

Same.

