You Even HISTORY, Bro?! David Frum Picked the Wrong DAMN Day to Blame America for Hitler in Dunk on Trump

Trump broke a lot of people.

He just did.

And at the top of the list of people he broke sits David Frum. Oh sure, Bill Kristol, Rick Wilson, and others are right there as well but man, Frum is just a mess. How else can you explain him taking this stance on D-Day of all days to dunk on Trump?

So we shouldn't put our country first, Dave?

If Americans had chosen free trade and collective security in 1924, their sons would not have had to storm the beaches of Normandy in 1944. "America First" is the path to isolation, depression, and war. — David Frum (@davidfrum) June 6, 2024

Taking care of our own country is bad.

Alrighty.

Keep going.

Germany was a democracy in 1924. To survive, that democracy needed to export to pay for food and fuel and service its war debts. When the United States imposed heavy tariffs under Presidents Harding and Coolidge, it doomed German democracy - and Japan's too. — David Frum (@davidfrum) June 6, 2024

Awww, so it's our fault ... k.

US Secretary of State Cordell Hull in 1942: https://t.co/krfbz7EsZG pic.twitter.com/5UN5heblhF — David Frum (@davidfrum) June 6, 2024

Wow.

As we honor the heroism of June 6, 1944, we should also recall the mistakes that made the heroism necessary. These lessons used to be fresh. Now they are stale. Can we not learn them painlessly from books, rather than painfully from repetition? — David Frum (@davidfrum) June 6, 2024

And to think, he thought this was smart.

Scary, right?

Yeah, things are way better now. Totally.

Where exactly are the Nazis in this counterfactual? — pragmatometer (@pragmatometer) June 6, 2024

BUT TRUMP.

Thinking Frum might want to crack a history book ... one without a bunch of pictures.

If Germans didn’t start ww1, there would be no American first, and their sons would not have stormed beaches in Normandy. See how easy it is to always blame it on something else. — ARL (@lansr04) June 6, 2024

Mind blown.

This asshole lied us into Iraq, and he's using D-Day to preach to us about peace. If there's a hell, that's his ultimate destination. https://t.co/GzVKz3Oi7m — Clay (@MoodyBlueshirt) June 6, 2024

Meep.

David here says Hitler was America’s fault. What the hell has happened to you man? Have you lost your bloody mind? https://t.co/oGH4Aobeni — terry l. (@dubsndoo) June 6, 2024

Crazy stuff, man.

