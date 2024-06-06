Andrew McCabe Whining About How Scared FBI Employees are of Trump Goes HILARIOUSLY Wrong (Watch)

GO Girl! Hilarious Thread DROPS Obnoxious Trans Movement by 'Celebrating' Trans Women Cycl...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:40 AM on June 06, 2024
AngieArtist

Excuse us ... we need a moment after watching this. 

The idea of FBI employees thinking of fleeing the country because they're scared of what Trump may do to them if elected after everything they did to him is very satisfying. Could this possibly be the biggest shot of schadenfreude yet?

Yes. Yes it could.

McCabe says FBI employees are thinking of fleeing the country because they're scared of Trump.

No, really.

Watch.

We suppose McCabe's goal was to make people feel sorry for the FBI and make Trump out to be some villainous dictator demanding power so he can seek vengeance for those who wronged him. Nobody projects more or as well as the Left.

Never have, never will.

Right? Maybe don't weaponize the powers of your agency to target a political opponent ESPECIALLY if that political opponent could absolutely be your boss in the future. 

Again.

Exactly! If they did nothing wrong and they have nothing to hide there is nothing to be afraid of.

Sillies.

Not to mention his new wavy hair.

It's just ... odd.

And when it does it's a beautiful thing.

======================================================================

Tags: FBI TRUMP MCCABE

