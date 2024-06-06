Andrew McCabe Whining About How Scared FBI Employees are of Trump Goes HILARIOUSLY Wrong (Watch)

Excuse us ... we need a moment after watching this.

The idea of FBI employees thinking of fleeing the country because they're scared of what Trump may do to them if elected after everything they did to him is very satisfying. Could this possibly be the biggest shot of schadenfreude yet?

Yes. Yes it could.

McCabe says FBI employees are thinking of fleeing the country because they're scared of Trump.

No, really.

Watch.

Andrew McCabe says employees of the FBI are worried about Trump jailing them and are thinking of fleeing the country pic.twitter.com/1SHq38jsnG — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) June 6, 2024

We suppose McCabe's goal was to make people feel sorry for the FBI and make Trump out to be some villainous dictator demanding power so he can seek vengeance for those who wronged him. Nobody projects more or as well as the Left.

Never have, never will.

That probably would have been something good for them to think about before they went all to put him in jail. Once you start making dubious, politically controversial decisions to throw out precedents that have stood for hundreds of years, there can be consequences. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) June 6, 2024

Right? Maybe don't weaponize the powers of your agency to target a political opponent ESPECIALLY if that political opponent could absolutely be your boss in the future.

Again.

Yes Andrew, that’s exactly what we are voting for. — Clandestine (@WarClandestine) June 6, 2024

The FBI being scared of Trump being president again tells us all we need to know about how corrupt the FBI has been against the American people. — The Rogue Politico (@politikaljunki) June 6, 2024

Why would they flee if they did nothing wrong? — Gene 1968 (@nelmagene2010) June 6, 2024

Exactly! If they did nothing wrong and they have nothing to hide there is nothing to be afraid of.

Sillies.

Note that McCabe looks down at notes for two six-syllable words:



Incapacitated

Unconstitutional



Not sure - lol - it means anything outside of his weakness as an orator, a person. — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) June 6, 2024

Not to mention his new wavy hair.

It's just ... odd.

Sometimes the trash takes itself out. — American Made (@Brain_Pwr) June 6, 2024

And when it does it's a beautiful thing.

