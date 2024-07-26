BANANA REPUBLIC: 40 Former DOJ Officials Endorse Kamala Harris for President
In a Terrible Blow to 'Ear Truthers' the FBI CONFIRMS President Trump Was Struck with a Bullet

justmindy
justmindy  |  6:15 PM on July 26, 2024
AP Photo/Brittainy Newman, File

Earlier today, we told you about crazy Leftists spreading conspiracy theories about the attempted assassination of Trump. Thankfully, tonight, when they lay their little heads down to sleep, they can know with certainty it was a bullet that struck Trump's ear. 

Since it was live on TV, sane people already knew this. 

There is no way to know his intentions, but he certainly gave Democrats leeway by making that vague statement in hearings this week.

Either way, he should probably resign after that hearing this week.

He misrepresented what happened either on accident or on purpose. Either way, there are questions he should address.

It has been a discouraging week for trust in our federal law enforcement agencies.

Seems like many people on the Left could use one.

A former President was shot and a man was killed. This isn't a topic to play conspiracy theory about, at all. 

Of course it is.

The Left needs to engage those therapy sessions as quickly as possible. They are really losing it.

