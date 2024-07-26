In a Terrible Blow to 'Ear Truthers' the FBI CONFIRMS President Trump Was Struck with a Bullet

Earlier today, we told you about crazy Leftists spreading conspiracy theories about the attempted assassination of Trump. Thankfully, tonight, when they lay their little heads down to sleep, they can know with certainty it was a bullet that struck Trump's ear.

FBI statement:



“What struck former President Trump in the ear was a bullet, whether whole or fragmented into smaller pieces, fired from the deceased subject’s rifle.” — Jacqui Heinrich (@JacquiHeinrich) July 26, 2024

Since it was live on TV, sane people already knew this.

FBI Director Wray lied to give the Dems a "Trump wasn't shot" sound bite to link to. Now the lie will live forever. — Tom (@BoreGuru) July 26, 2024

There is no way to know his intentions, but he certainly gave Democrats leeway by making that vague statement in hearings this week.

Amazing how crazy the Left is that this even has to be issued. — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) July 26, 2024

If Director Wray knew this, he committed perjury and if he didn't, he isn't doing his job at all but either way he should resign. — Shem Horne (@Shem_Infinite) July 26, 2024

Either way, he should probably resign after that hearing this week.

FBI Director Chris Wray got called out. The only reason this statement is now being released. https://t.co/E7pyAYncX9 — JamieRJN (@JamieRJN) July 26, 2024

He misrepresented what happened either on accident or on purpose. Either way, there are questions he should address.

FBI corrects the baseless speculation of its own Director, who has done little to nothing to restore confidence in the troubled agency. https://t.co/bBSEE5HzWs — David Larkin (@DavidLarkinEsq) July 26, 2024

It has been a discouraging week for trust in our federal law enforcement agencies.

After hitting Trump, the bullet continued on and injured someone else. Bullets don't break into fragments before they hit something. The bullet didn't hit anything before it hit Trump.

They are still trying to downplay this, because USSS failed.

So disgusted in FBI. https://t.co/acsMOMHxNw — sarainitaly 🌷🌷🌷 (@sarainitaly) July 26, 2024

Can someone tell @RepDanGoldman's butler to slip a Xanax into his next G&T so he stops embarrassing his family with the conspiracy theories? https://t.co/UHGxaUGKMQ — Isaac Schorr (@isaac_schorr) July 26, 2024

Seems like many people on the Left could use one.

I can't believe this is still an issue. Even if Trump was hit by shrapnel, there is no question there was a shooter aiming for him.



Stop jumping on the dumbest theories just because they confirm your biases. Treat them as you would if they went against something you cared about. https://t.co/HHAGQk6qqV — The Darkest Timeline Numbersmuncher (@NumbersMuncher) July 26, 2024

A former President was shot and a man was killed. This isn't a topic to play conspiracy theory about, at all.

Of course it is.

BlueAnon will refuse to accept this.They will shift the goalposts again. They will never accept the fact that Trump was struck in the ear by a bullet. That's how this game is played. They are political flat earthers, and they make up one third of registered Democrats. https://t.co/eQaFHyskv1 — Andrew Kerr (@AndrewKerrNC) July 26, 2024

The Left needs to engage those therapy sessions as quickly as possible. They are really losing it.