Flat 'Ear-th' Truther Wajahat Ali Demands Trump's Medical Records

Oh, the crazy left and their kooky conspiracy theories.

Republicans, will you join the rest of us in asking Trump to release his hospital records after his assassination attempt? There's too much disinformation and conspiracy theories. I think America needs to know the details. — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) July 26, 2024

One of their silliest geese, Wajahat Ali, podcaster, columnist and all around talker of nonsense, has declared the need to see President Trump's medical records to 'prove' he actually got shot (like we didn't all just see it LIVE on TV).

He was injured by the same glass splinter that killed that fireman, Wajahat. https://t.co/op1SjwCwah — NeverTweet (@LOLNeverTweet) July 26, 2024

What they are implying is so disrespectful.

Stages truthers will like to pretend that a glass shard will make it all magically disappear that trump was shot at... that bullets flew right by his head and murdered a loving father https://t.co/M7w9KID8dp — Ahmed Al Asliken 🕋☪️✈️ (@assliken) July 26, 2024

They don't seem to realize just because the bullet missed Trump by inches, it still grazed him.

These normal people want the long-form medical certificate https://t.co/SQ1JbFOyc6 — Eli Steinberg (@HaMeturgeman) July 26, 2024

And who is it that's spreading the disinformation and conspiracies?



There are literally pictures of the bullet going by Trump's head. If left-wing lunatics can't accept that fact, that's on them. https://t.co/LnRFW7r7qV — Dan K. Eberhart (@DanKEberhart) July 26, 2024

That's a problem they will have to take up in their therapy circles.

Even though HIPAA applies importance of situation & misinformation by patient who is running 4 president has an obligation 2 release his medical records all of them done by unbiased professionals & while we’re at it his damn taxes he’s a 34x convicted felon 4 financial fraud https://t.co/mAyK0zDrrT — FalconEddie9🐾💙🏴‍☠️ (@falcon_eddie9) July 26, 2024

It's amazing the same Democrats who said citizens of the United States did not deserve any answers about Joe Biden's noticeably diminishing condition, now expect Trump to live stream every doctor's appointment for them.

So it seems the answer is no. Which is so weird. I mean it's such an easy layup and political win for Trump. https://t.co/NuHBBj6EW6 — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) July 26, 2024

Why won't Trump do what Wajahat demands?

Democrats, will you join the rest of us by calling out the Biden administration’s incompetent ‘leadership’ and attempts to cover-up Kamala’s corrupt record? https://t.co/J3frjSpTue — Heavy Rain (@eepauley) July 26, 2024

While they are at it, maybe they'll explain how Biden is going to rule the country over the next five months.

As soon as Biden releases the info on the cognitive tests that he supposedly passed https://t.co/ShrxZJy677 — Do You Even Lift Bro? (@BtotheJ23) July 26, 2024

as soon as we see all the neurological tests Biden has been getting in secret. https://t.co/FAz8FAF6yU — SidneysGoat (@SidneysGoat) July 26, 2024

Touche.

We have footage of the bullet whizzing by his ear. Clear footage. Why should he be made to cow toe to the evil before us. https://t.co/4aYHReT9zZ — izzy♟🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@911pmsAnna) July 26, 2024

Mocking him is exactly the right way to treat him.