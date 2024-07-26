Days After Trump Was Shot, Former Secret Service Agent Says Harris Faces Greater...
Flat 'Ear-th' Truther Wajahat Ali Demands Trump's Medical Records

justmindy
justmindy  |  5:15 PM on July 26, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Oh, the crazy left and their kooky conspiracy theories. 

One of their silliest geese, Wajahat Ali, podcaster, columnist and all around talker of nonsense, has declared the need to see President Trump's medical records to 'prove' he actually got shot (like we didn't all just see it LIVE on TV).

What they are implying is so disrespectful. 

They don't seem to realize just because the bullet missed Trump by inches, it still grazed him. 

That's a problem they will have to take up in their therapy circles.

It's amazing the same Democrats who said citizens of the United States did not deserve any answers about Joe Biden's noticeably diminishing condition, now expect Trump to live stream every doctor's appointment for them.

Why won't Trump do what Wajahat demands?

While they are at it, maybe they'll explain how Biden is going to rule the country over the next five months.

Touche.

Mocking him is exactly the right way to treat him.

Tags: ASSASSINATION DONALD TRUMP MSNBC SHOT WAJAHAT ALI

