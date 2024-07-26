FIGHT! Trump Announces Plans to Hold Another Rally in Butler, PA

Buyer Beware: Divided Ohio Supreme Court Says Boneless Wings Can, In Fact, Contain...
Amy
Amy  |  8:30 PM on July 26, 2024
meme

Former President Donald Trump has announced that he will be holding another rally in Butler, PA, the town where a gunman attempted to assassinate him:

What a fitting way to honor the memory of Corey Comperatore, the brave husband and father who was killed at the first Butler rally while protecting his wife and daughters from the attack.

The Democrats would have you believe that Trump is 'afraid' to debate Vice President Kamala Harris. Does holding an event in the same place where someone tried to take your life sound fearful to you?

If anything, this decision is the opposite of afraid.

That WOULD be amazing, but we're not holding our breath.

Probably a safe bet.

We think a lot of folks are feeling the same way.

In the words of President Trump: stay tuned for details.

