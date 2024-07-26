FIGHT! Trump Announces Plans to Hold Another Rally in Butler, PA

Former President Donald Trump has announced that he will be holding another rally in Butler, PA, the town where a gunman attempted to assassinate him:

BREAKING: President Trump announced he will return to Butler, Pennsylvania, for a rally to honor Corey Comperatore. pic.twitter.com/0mT9Chw8m9 — ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) July 26, 20

What a fitting way to honor the memory of Corey Comperatore, the brave husband and father who was killed at the first Butler rally while protecting his wife and daughters from the attack.

God Bless Corey🙏 God Bless President Trump🙏 — James R. (@JVR926) July 26, 2024

The Democrats would have you believe that Trump is 'afraid' to debate Vice President Kamala Harris. Does holding an event in the same place where someone tried to take your life sound fearful to you?

That is what a fearless leader does!! — AmericanPapaBear (@AmericaPapaBear) July 26, 2024

That's what strength looks like! 💪 — SchoolingDelaware (@SchoolingDel) July 26, 2024

If anything, this decision is the opposite of afraid.

Trump needs to get back on Twitter and send his first tweet from the stage in Butler PA, "Fight!" — TransOdius (@TransOdius) July 26, 2024

That WOULD be amazing, but we're not holding our breath.

I bet the attendees of the previous Pennsylvania rally are thrilled. Trump will probably get amazing turn out if the venue is big enough. ✊ — Michael Long (@michaellongii) July 26, 2024

Probably a safe bet.

I will do everything in my power to be there again.

Everything. pic.twitter.com/Cazqeq2dmK — Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) July 26, 2024

We think a lot of folks are feeling the same way.

In the words of President Trump: stay tuned for details.