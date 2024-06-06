Wrong Answers ONLY to Question About Joe Biden Rushing Away from D-Day Event Turns Into HILARIOUS Thread

As Twitchy readers know, Biden's visit to Normandy earlier today didn't go all that well. We know, you're absolutely shocked President Pudding Pop made a fool of himself and gave the rest of the world yet another opportunity to laugh at us ...
*sigh*
November can't get here fast enough.
All of that being said, Twitter account @WallStreetSilv found a way to bring some laughs to Twitter today, at Biden's expense. It only seems fair.
Why did Joe Biden need to be rushed away from the D-Day event in France?— Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) June 6, 2024
Wrong answers only.
pic.twitter.com/apOrOfAFqm
Yeah, that was strange. Granted, the entire event was weird from his relying on Macron to help steady him, to sort of sitting down in a seat that wasn't really there yet, to his babbling about dead Russians in Ukraine BUT the 'rushing' him away from the event thing seemed like a pretty big deal.
Just sayin'.
💩💩💩🚽— AlphaFo𝕏 (@Alphafox78) June 6, 2024
*cough cough*
Duty called.— *****jerZboyMediaUSA**** (@jerZboyUSA) June 6, 2024
People in this thread seem to think it was another sort of 'doody'.
We get it, that was the joke.
And the trend continues.... pic.twitter.com/ow99e4Myty— 🇺🇸 Pismo 🇺🇸 (@Pismo_B) June 6, 2024
It's like we're getting to a point where it would be more newsworthy if Biden wasn't making a fool of himself somehow someway somewhere.
Jello and puzzle time in the cafeteria. pic.twitter.com/2eOFHCFsBB— Town Square (@XTownSquareX) June 6, 2024
They just found Uncle Bosey’s big toe.— BidenSux (@BarrySux) June 6, 2024
Probably not a good thing to have a president whose uncle was eaten by cannibals, ya' know?
But @tedlieu says he’s so sharp!!— It’s Chinatown, Jake (@DetectiveJake1) June 6, 2024
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
And Joe Scarborough says he's brighter and more in touch than Kevin McCarthy.
Don't make that face, we didn't say it.
The ice cream truck showed up.— Cheryl (@Cheryl4labs) June 6, 2024
THERE ya' go.
Now trending! pic.twitter.com/Cud93VPW0W— A Better Life (@1_Crazy_World) June 6, 2024
Ahem.
