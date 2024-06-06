GO Girl! Hilarious Thread DROPS Obnoxious Trans Movement by 'Celebrating' Trans Women Cyclists and LOL

As we've said in the past, sometimes we come across threads on Twitter/X that are simply so spectacular and glorious all in one we simply must share them while allowing them so 'speak' for themselves.

This thread from @i_heart_bikes 'celebrating' trans women cyclists after the EU removed a bunch of her tweets for 'defamation and insult' (seriously!) is one of those threads.

Enjoy.

A large number of my tweets have been removed in the EU for defamation/insult. 🇪🇺



This has made me deeply consider my ways. I have now realized that trans women are women!



🧵I would like to set things right with a thread of brave trans women racing bikes as their true selves! pic.twitter.com/ww7g83mZjD — 🚲 (@i_heart__bikes) June 6, 2024

Heh.

Jenna Lingwood has had tons of wins in road and cyclocross over the past several years. She even has a national championship title. She's so strong! pic.twitter.com/lMT2Qi82vp — 🚲 (@i_heart__bikes) June 6, 2024

What big muscles she has.

Abigail Francis races for Colorado State University. She's showing the world that trans women can be on collegiate women's cycling teams. Amazing! pic.twitter.com/fEAm1Q2eVG — 🚲 (@i_heart__bikes) June 6, 2024

Amazing.

Averi Firari used to race in an elite program for the US Air Force. Now she's a coach and was recently the female half of a male/female gravel duo. Go Averi! pic.twitter.com/fbOFGFciQh — 🚲 (@i_heart__bikes) June 6, 2024

Who knew there was such a thing?

Roxy Bombardier races gravel and cyclocross. She's a big advocate for getting more trans women on bikes. Incredible! pic.twitter.com/SwZqcqopXF — 🚲 (@i_heart__bikes) June 6, 2024

BIG advocate.

Zoey Marks is showing the world that trans women can race singlespeed crits AND be good at it. She's a natural! pic.twitter.com/f1RgNJ9HXk — 🚲 (@i_heart__bikes) June 6, 2024

A total natural.

Jordan Lothrop has been taking podiums on the track in the Pacific Northwest and in her native Canada. She is built for track racing! pic.twitter.com/QQuhYojUNB — 🚲 (@i_heart__bikes) June 6, 2024

She is built like a very large man but we digress.

Zee Mars took a hiatus from racing after Foxy Moxy disbanded, but she's back at it and doing great. Go Zee! pic.twitter.com/103R8dQSbZ — 🚲 (@i_heart__bikes) June 6, 2024

Atta girl.

Alison Roth has had both women's AND nonbinary podiums. Is there anything she can't do? pic.twitter.com/N3itZdHHrj — 🚲 (@i_heart__bikes) June 6, 2024

Give birth? Just spitballin'.

Heh.

Chloe Spritz is an Oregon state cyclocross champion and has seen a lot of podiums in the past year. She has been racing bikes for a long time, but has only recently start racing as her true self. pic.twitter.com/Hvwn0MU72r — 🚲 (@i_heart__bikes) June 6, 2024

Such a lovely Adam's Apple.

Jordan Johnson posted some of the highest sprint numbers at USA Cycling's Search For Speed talent ID program. Unfortunately, due to bigoted rules set forth by the UCI, Jordan won't be developed for the Olympics. She can still race her bike in road, track, and cyclocross though! pic.twitter.com/RVnnpMQLt3 — 🚲 (@i_heart__bikes) June 6, 2024

We see what she did here.

Kylie Small is only a college freshman but she is making her mark on women's cycling! She's the reigning US women's singlespeed cyclocross national champion. She didn't even know she was good at singlespeed CX until this year. She's a natural! pic.twitter.com/zH9369fFS8 — 🚲 (@i_heart__bikes) June 6, 2024

A natural!

Eva Lin is racing as her true self at San Jose State. She was able to represent her school on the women's cycling squad at the collegiate track national championships. Go Eva! pic.twitter.com/LNipnaeSjF — 🚲 (@i_heart__bikes) June 6, 2024

'Her true self'.

Lesley Mumford is a single mom and a successful master's bike racer. Is there anything a trans woman can't do? pic.twitter.com/pXaI3Mi5J2 — 🚲 (@i_heart__bikes) June 6, 2024

Single mom.

Good gravy.

Wren Stark Haven's team made sure to let everyone know she's @usacycling Group B legal! I'm glad she passed the vetting process for USAC Group B trans athletes and can race authentically. pic.twitter.com/0nCT5IMSD4 — 🚲 (@i_heart__bikes) June 6, 2024

Tessa Johnson knows that when she works hard, it pays off. No matter where she's racing - the road, the track or the cx course - she's standing on podiums. She's a true champ! pic.twitter.com/VXCBvZ2emd — 🚲 (@i_heart__bikes) June 6, 2024

Sylvia Dardenne doesn't let her age (50) stop her from living her dream. She's a member of elite Belgian cycling team Baloise WB Ladies. pic.twitter.com/8SJhh9rgLU — 🚲 (@i_heart__bikes) June 6, 2024

She's a real go-getter!

Katheryn "KJ" Phillips has been on a bunch of podiums lately. Before discovering her passion and talent for cycling, she played rugby. pic.twitter.com/428fKoBN0Q — 🚲 (@i_heart__bikes) June 6, 2024

Prim Rose is having fun racing her bike in various disciplines for PDX Dream Team. pic.twitter.com/NhaMBDhjOR — 🚲 (@i_heart__bikes) June 6, 2024

Prim Rose. Nice shout out to the Hunger Games series.

Sandy Hosey has been racing road bikes for several years. It's so important to the WTF cycling community to have longtime role models like Sandy in women's cycling. pic.twitter.com/tudBGG3tyP — 🚲 (@i_heart__bikes) June 6, 2024

Despite Arya Elowen's ethereal name, she is a fearsome beast in the cat 3/4s! She is on Ride Or Die Racing's elite WTF squad. pic.twitter.com/h02VQzQG8Z — 🚲 (@i_heart__bikes) June 6, 2024

Claire Law is a fixture in the PNW racing scene. She can be found on the road, the track, the trail, and the cyclocross course. pic.twitter.com/s6do6yh90V — 🚲 (@i_heart__bikes) June 6, 2024

She multitasks.

Casey Williamson races for the women's squad on 606 Racing. Why don't more women wear heels and skirts when standing on podiums and riding fixies? pic.twitter.com/cPLcLZ39b9 — 🚲 (@i_heart__bikes) June 6, 2024

Right?!

Tara Seplavy is a trans rights warrior and a cat 3 rouleuse. She can often be found in the women's P/1/2/3 putting in mid-race attacks that split the field apart. She's so strong! pic.twitter.com/hRdHk0wChx — 🚲 (@i_heart__bikes) June 6, 2024

That's definitely a man, baby.

Sammy Rose Dobrozsi has continued to race bikes through her transition. She races big crits like Speed Week and is able to hang in the P/1/2/3 despite having a major hormonal disadvantage! pic.twitter.com/qdnTCIYQaO — 🚲 (@i_heart__bikes) June 6, 2024

Hormonal disadvantage.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

This was BRILLIANT.

