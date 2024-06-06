Another Day, Another Town Meeting Where Residents Express Anger Over Policies THEY Voted...
GO Girl! Hilarious Thread DROPS Obnoxious Trans Movement by 'Celebrating' Trans Women Cyclists and LOL

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:20 AM on June 06, 2024
Twitchy

As we've said in the past, sometimes we come across threads on Twitter/X that are simply so spectacular and glorious all in one we simply must share them while allowing them so 'speak' for themselves.

This thread from @i_heart_bikes 'celebrating' trans women cyclists after the EU removed a bunch of her tweets for 'defamation and insult' (seriously!) is one of those threads.

Enjoy.

Heh.

What big muscles she has.

Amazing.

Who knew there was such a thing?

BIG advocate.

A total natural.

She is built like a very large man but we digress.

Atta girl.

Give birth? Just spitballin'.

Heh.

Such a lovely Adam's Apple.

We see what she did here.

A natural!

'Her true self'.

Single mom.

Good gravy.

She's a real go-getter!

Prim Rose. Nice shout out to the Hunger Games series.

She multitasks.

Right?!

That's definitely a man, baby.

Hormonal disadvantage.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

This was BRILLIANT.

