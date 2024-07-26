WATCH: Kamala Is All in on Defunding the Police, 'Upending the System' and Making Communities Less Safe

Kamala Harris is a far-Left radical, who promotes insanely progressive policies that make your communities less safe.
Don't forget that. Let the media crow how she's the best candidate ever, and keep focusing on what she's said and done.
Here's footage of her praising 'defund the police':
BREAKING: Footage found of VP Kamala Harris supporting DEFUND THE POLICE:— End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) July 26, 2024
"It's about upending the system"
"We need to look at police budgets"
"More safety with more cops is wrong" pic.twitter.com/0HxUQeov9x
This is who she is.
These are the policies she'd bring to the White House.
This is a totally mainstream position— Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) July 26, 2024
That the Left will begin telling us she never held shortly
It'll play well in the swing states.
We're sure.
Kamala Harris is a dangerous person.— Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) July 26, 2024
Extremely dangerous.
Their plan all along has been to defund and strip the public of all protections and allow illegals to destroy our country.— Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) July 26, 2024
They want to rule over rubble.
Rule over rubble and rebuild a socialist utopia.
Harris’s campaign should end right now from this video. She doesn't believe in law and order.— RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) July 26, 2024
Any time she talks about law and order, it's lip service.
Anyone who wants law and order and safety for their family could not possibly vote for Kamala Harris.— Old School Eddie (@Old_SchoolEddie) July 26, 2024
She also supports an Australian style gun confiscation. How will that work out for you and your family?
Here's another clip of Kamala bragging about supporting BLM riots with Stephen Colbert. https://t.co/sfgSXzOVmC— Craig Chamberlin (@CraigChamberlin) July 26, 2024
Supporting riots while defunding the police.
Your cities would burn. Again.
Imagine Chicago, LA, NYC, San Francisco, Seattle, and Portland… with less police https://t.co/N2Ii8BAoa8— Alan Roberts (@TheMFingCOO) July 26, 2024
War. Zones.
This is why all the early polling is useless in the first two weeks.— Dr S Maitra (@MrMaitra) July 26, 2024
The big guns haven't even started firing yet on target. https://t.co/MoRNNjpbTw
Amen.
I’m just a video guy, does anyone know if supporting “defund the police” is popular in swing states? https://t.co/o57WG0So30— 🐺 (@LeighWolf) July 26, 2024
Our guess is no.
When people show you who they are, believe them. https://t.co/UBddMCc3tg— IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) July 26, 2024
Believe them.
These are her words.
Her policies.
She has not changed.
Kamala Harris's far Left anti-police agenda is fundamentally dangerous for the United States. https://t.co/tGRxCWWxR2— Nile Gardiner (@NileGardiner) July 26, 2024
Very, very dangerous.
If you value public safety you can’t possibly think Kamala Harris is the right candidate. But of course the Democrat party took away your right to choose a candidate. https://t.co/U5Qo0EuobH— James Hutton (@JEHutton) July 26, 2024
They sure did.
The ads for Trump are already recorded. They merely need editing, voiceovers, and bumpers. https://t.co/5J58mDdNZ5— Jared A. Chambers 🇺🇲 (@C4CEO) July 26, 2024
Easy peasy.
