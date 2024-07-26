Buyer Beware: Divided Ohio Supreme Court Says Boneless Wings Can, In Fact, Contain...
FIGHT! Trump Announces Plans to Hold Another Rally in Butler, PA
BANANA REPUBLIC: 40 Former DOJ Officials Endorse Kamala Harris for President
In a Terrible Blow to 'Ear Truthers' the FBI CONFIRMS President Trump Was...
Days After Trump Was Shot, Former Secret Service Agent Says Harris Faces Greater...
Flat 'Ear-th' Truther Wajahat Ali Demands Trump's Medical Records
VERIFIABLY FALSE: Judge in Defamation Case Rules Rachel Maddow, MSNBC Straight Up Lied...
No One Is Above the Law (Except Democrats): Charges DROPPED Against DC Protesters...
New Green Grift? Kamala Clearly Has No 'Fracking' Idea What She's Talking About
THIS Is Biden's Actual Legacy: Never Forget He Tried to Mandate Vaccines for...
History Rewrite Continues: CBS Says Trump 'Falsely' Accused Harris of Donating to MN...
Wait? She's RIGHT! Democrats Should DEFINITELY Do What Kamala Harris Wants When It...
President Trump Welcomes Bibi Netanyahu with a Hearty Greeting at His Personal Home...
Scientific American Shifts Into Propaganda Overdrive Explaining Expertise Kamala Harris Wo...

WATCH: Kamala Is All in on Defunding the Police, 'Upending the System' and Making Communities Less Safe

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  8:00 PM on July 26, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Kamala Harris is a far-Left radical, who promotes insanely progressive policies that make your communities less safe.

Don't forget that. Let the media crow how she's the best candidate ever, and keep focusing on what she's said and done.

Advertisement

Here's footage of her praising 'defund the police':

This is who she is.

These are the policies she'd bring to the White House.

It'll play well in the swing states.

We're sure.

Extremely dangerous.

Rule over rubble and rebuild a socialist utopia.

Recommended

VERIFIABLY FALSE: Judge in Defamation Case Rules Rachel Maddow, MSNBC Straight Up Lied About Georgia Doc
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Any time she talks about law and order, it's lip service.

She also supports an Australian style gun confiscation. How will that work out for you and your family?

Supporting riots while defunding the police.

Your cities would burn. Again.

War. Zones.

Amen.

Advertisement

Our guess is no.

Believe them.

These are her words.

Her policies.

She has not changed.

Very, very dangerous.

They sure did.

Easy peasy.

Tags: CRIME CRIMINAL CRIMINAL JUSTICE REFORM KAMALA HARRIS POLICE VIOLENCE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

VERIFIABLY FALSE: Judge in Defamation Case Rules Rachel Maddow, MSNBC Straight Up Lied About Georgia Doc
Amy Curtis
Buyer Beware: Divided Ohio Supreme Court Says Boneless Wings Can, In Fact, Contain Bones
Amy Curtis
BANANA REPUBLIC: 40 Former DOJ Officials Endorse Kamala Harris for President
Amy Curtis
FIGHT! Trump Announces Plans to Hold Another Rally in Butler, PA
Amy
CACKLE! Kamala Reportedly Tried to Get Tough With Netanyahu About a Ceasefire and It Did NOT Go Well
Sam J.
In a Terrible Blow to 'Ear Truthers' the FBI CONFIRMS President Trump Was Struck with a Bullet
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
VERIFIABLY FALSE: Judge in Defamation Case Rules Rachel Maddow, MSNBC Straight Up Lied About Georgia Doc Amy Curtis
Advertisement