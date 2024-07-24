Kamala Harris (Who Received ZERO Votes This Year) Says People Have the Power This Election

If the Democrats were hoping Kamala Harris would improve her stage presence and public speaking skills, they're going to be sorely disappointed. Even her posts are cringe and 100% drag-worthy.

Advertisement

Like this one:

In this election, we each face a question: What kind of country do we want to live in?



Do we want to live in a country of freedom, compassion, and rule of law—or a country of chaos, fear, and hate?



And here's the beauty of this moment: We each have the power to answer that… — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) July 23, 2024

Rule of law?

From the lady who wants to defund the police, decriminalize illegal immigration, confiscate guns, and raises money to bail violent criminals out of prison?

Oh, the irony.

And the people have the power?

Why do they not get to vote for Kamala in a primary? Is it because she did so poorly in 2020 she ended up with ZERO delegates?

Answer: One where you are nowhere near the White House. — ForAmerica (@ForAmerica) July 23, 2024

The correct answer.

Didn't you hide Biden's declining mental and physical health from us for years?



...yeah, I think that was you. — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) July 23, 2024

She sure did.

There’s been more chaos, fear, and hate during your reign with Biden than ever. Trump was nearly assassinated because of your divisive politics. Screw you. I’ll never vote for you. — Coco 🇺🇸 (@CoClarified) July 23, 2024

Divisive politics that she's continuing in her campaign ads.

You allowed 20 million illegals that are raping and killing American Women. — Valentina Gomez (@ValentinaForSOS) July 23, 2024

She did, and the media are trying to run cover for her by saying she was never the 'border czar.'

We want to live in a country where the votes of the people don’t matter and the delegates just get to pick who they like!!!



FOR DEMOCRACY! 🇺🇸 — Bradley Brewer 🇺🇸 (@realBradBrewer) July 23, 2024

The 'defenders of democracy' intentionally dropped the ball here.

No one voted for you.



You just stripped the people of their power, Cackles. — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) July 23, 2024

Not a soul voted for her.

I actually agree @KamalaHarris

One party encouraged BLM riots, encouraged illegal immigration and opened the borders, changed election laws to pick their presidential candidate & changed laws to attack their political opponent

One party is a threat to democracy-Democrats https://t.co/sT6sDClnpd — Jay Feely (@jayfeely) July 23, 2024

BOOM.

You have never won a primary vote OF THE PEOPLE. https://t.co/Q4rAxIIOzH — Chicks On The Right (@chicksonright) July 23, 2024

Advertisement

No, she has not.

"The power is with the people" ...



... unless they're voting in a Democratic primary. https://t.co/MXMobioyn6 — Virginia Kruta (@VAKruta) July 23, 2024

Or if they want to own guns or eat red meat or keep their private health insurance.

Then the power is not with them, but with government.

Don't forget this.

Unless the powerful elites of the party decide you're too old to win an election and so the people have no say, right Kamala?



We all know how you got the nomination, you didn't earn it. Nobody voted for YOU. https://t.co/XQHuZNk6o2 — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) July 23, 2024

We all know it, and we all know her record.