Kamala Harris (Who Received ZERO Votes This Year) Says People Have the Power This Election

If the Democrats were hoping Kamala Harris would improve her stage presence and public speaking skills, they're going to be sorely disappointed. Even her posts are cringe and 100% drag-worthy.
Like this one:
In this election, we each face a question: What kind of country do we want to live in?— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) July 23, 2024
Do we want to live in a country of freedom, compassion, and rule of law—or a country of chaos, fear, and hate?
And here's the beauty of this moment: We each have the power to answer that…
Rule of law?
From the lady who wants to defund the police, decriminalize illegal immigration, confiscate guns, and raises money to bail violent criminals out of prison?
Oh, the irony.
And the people have the power?
Why do they not get to vote for Kamala in a primary? Is it because she did so poorly in 2020 she ended up with ZERO delegates?
Answer: One where you are nowhere near the White House.— ForAmerica (@ForAmerica) July 23, 2024
The correct answer.
Didn't you hide Biden's declining mental and physical health from us for years?— Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) July 23, 2024
...yeah, I think that was you.
She sure did.
There’s been more chaos, fear, and hate during your reign with Biden than ever. Trump was nearly assassinated because of your divisive politics. Screw you. I’ll never vote for you.— Coco 🇺🇸 (@CoClarified) July 23, 2024
Divisive politics that she's continuing in her campaign ads.
You allowed 20 million illegals that are raping and killing American Women.— Valentina Gomez (@ValentinaForSOS) July 23, 2024
She did, and the media are trying to run cover for her by saying she was never the 'border czar.'
We want to live in a country where the votes of the people don’t matter and the delegates just get to pick who they like!!!— Bradley Brewer 🇺🇸 (@realBradBrewer) July 23, 2024
FOR DEMOCRACY! 🇺🇸
The 'defenders of democracy' intentionally dropped the ball here.
No one voted for you.— Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) July 23, 2024
You just stripped the people of their power, Cackles.
Not a soul voted for her.
I actually agree @KamalaHarris— Jay Feely (@jayfeely) July 23, 2024
One party encouraged BLM riots, encouraged illegal immigration and opened the borders, changed election laws to pick their presidential candidate & changed laws to attack their political opponent
One party is a threat to democracy-Democrats https://t.co/sT6sDClnpd
BOOM.
You have never won a primary vote OF THE PEOPLE. https://t.co/Q4rAxIIOzH— Chicks On The Right (@chicksonright) July 23, 2024
No, she has not.
"The power is with the people" ...— Virginia Kruta (@VAKruta) July 23, 2024
... unless they're voting in a Democratic primary. https://t.co/MXMobioyn6
Or if they want to own guns or eat red meat or keep their private health insurance.
Then the power is not with them, but with government.
“Rule of law”. https://t.co/hYAG0cWmzW pic.twitter.com/c4KySeIci3— Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) July 23, 2024
Don't forget this.
Unless the powerful elites of the party decide you're too old to win an election and so the people have no say, right Kamala?— The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) July 23, 2024
We all know how you got the nomination, you didn't earn it. Nobody voted for YOU. https://t.co/XQHuZNk6o2
We all know it, and we all know her record.
