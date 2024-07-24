Lefties Angry VP Harris Is Being Called a 'DEI Hire' Can Take It...
Kamala Harris (Who Received ZERO Votes This Year) Says People Have the Power This Election

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on July 24, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

If the Democrats were hoping Kamala Harris would improve her stage presence and public speaking skills, they're going to be sorely disappointed. Even her posts are cringe and 100% drag-worthy.

Like this one:

Rule of law?

From the lady who wants to defund the police, decriminalize illegal immigration, confiscate guns, and raises money to bail violent criminals out of prison?

Oh, the irony.

And the people have the power? 

Why do they not get to vote for Kamala in a primary? Is it because she did so poorly in 2020 she ended up with ZERO delegates?

The correct answer.

She sure did.

Divisive politics that she's continuing in her campaign ads.

She did, and the media are trying to run cover for her by saying she was never the 'border czar.'

The 'defenders of democracy' intentionally dropped the ball here.

Not a soul voted for her.

BOOM.

No, she has not.

Or if they want to own guns or eat red meat or keep their private health insurance.

Then the power is not with them, but with government.

Don't forget this.

We all know it, and we all know her record.

