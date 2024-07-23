If You Like Your Plan, You Can Keep It (Not!): Kamala Harris Wanted to ELIMINATE Private Health Insurance

Read This NYT Hagiography of Joe Biden From Two Days Before the Debate
Amy Curtis
July 23, 2024
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Yesterday, we gave you a frightening preview of what a Kamala Harris presidency could look like: no red meat, fundraising for criminals, a ban on fracking and more.

But here's one that we didn't catch yesterday, and we're grateful the RNC reminded us.

Back in 2020, Kamala Harris campaigned on eliminating private health insurance. Yeah, she did. WATCH:

Not liberal. Leftist.

But definitely dangerous.

Will the media ask her if she still holds this position?

Obama's signature legislation -- the Affordable Care Act -- now means Americans spend more on healthcare than any other nation.

But wait to see what it costs once it's 'free.'

Yep.

You're being kind. She's a commie.

There are a lot of things about health insurance that need to be changed -- getting the government out of it is the first step.

Government makes everything it touches 1) worse and 2) more expensive.

From cradle to grave.

Imagine what they'd do with that power if we gave it to them -- massive discrimination based on your race, gender, religion, and political ideology.

Bank on it.

They were pretty darned open about it during COVID.

In other news, water is wet and the sky is blue.

Also, this rule wouldn't apply to her. Just like the rules about gas stoves.

Yeah, we're gonna pass on the whole commie agenda too, thanks.

She certainly is.

Inefficient, rationed, and unaffordable.

That's how it would be.

Not a chance.

One of the things Kamala -- and the rest of the Democratic Party -- keep saying (about abortion, anyway) is that it should be a decision between a woman and her doctor.

What about this writer's decisions about her health insurance (or her vaccination status, or the food she eats)? Why are those decisions not between me and my doctor, but killing an unborn child is?

We all know why.

But someone needs to ask Harris these questions, and it might as well be us.

