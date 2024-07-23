If You Like Your Plan, You Can Keep It (Not!): Kamala Harris Wanted to ELIMINATE Private Health Insurance

Yesterday, we gave you a frightening preview of what a Kamala Harris presidency could look like: no red meat, fundraising for criminals, a ban on fracking and more.

But here's one that we didn't catch yesterday, and we're grateful the RNC reminded us.

Back in 2020, Kamala Harris campaigned on eliminating private health insurance. Yeah, she did. WATCH:

REMINDER: Kamala Harris wants to *eliminate* private health insurance for hundreds of millions of Americans — even if they like their plan.



WEAK, FAILED, AND DANGEROUSLY LIBERAL!pic.twitter.com/XXKYgJErPI

Not liberal. Leftist.

But definitely dangerous.

Will the media ask her if she still holds this position?

If you like your plan, you can’t keep it.



Harris/Obama

Obama's signature legislation -- the Affordable Care Act -- now means Americans spend more on healthcare than any other nation.

But wait to see what it costs once it's 'free.'

Obama destroyed private coverage too so she sees the same path to her wealth and power.

Yep.

She's a socialist.

You're being kind. She's a commie.

What needs to be changed with health insurance is open enrollment deadlines. You should be able to sign up for health insurance any day of the year in a free country.

There are a lot of things about health insurance that need to be changed -- getting the government out of it is the first step.

Government makes everything it touches 1) worse and 2) more expensive.

They want to govern EVERYTHING. EVERYTHING.

From cradle to grave.

These are the people who denied life saving healthcare to unvaccinated and mandated EUA treatments.

Imagine what they'd do with that power if we gave it to them -- massive discrimination based on your race, gender, religion, and political ideology.

Bank on it.

They were pretty darned open about it during COVID.

A socialist wants commie health care? Shocker

In other news, water is wet and the sky is blue.

Also, this rule wouldn't apply to her. Just like the rules about gas stoves.

Socialism, Communism, Marxism.

I don't care what you call it.

I don't want it!

Socialism, Communism, Marxism.

I don't care what you call it.

I don't want it!

No freedom and liberty in any of it!

Yeah, we're gonna pass on the whole commie agenda too, thanks.

She is more dangerous than Joe!

She certainly is.

You know how government run "healthcare" would be, DONT YOU?

Inefficient, rationed, and unaffordable.

That's how it would be.

Are you ready to give up your private health insurance coverage for Cackling Kamala?

Not a chance.

One of the things Kamala -- and the rest of the Democratic Party -- keep saying (about abortion, anyway) is that it should be a decision between a woman and her doctor.

What about this writer's decisions about her health insurance (or her vaccination status, or the food she eats)? Why are those decisions not between me and my doctor, but killing an unborn child is?

We all know why.

But someone needs to ask Harris these questions, and it might as well be us.