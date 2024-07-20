Here's the Headline 14 Years After Biden and Dems Hailed Obama Signing the 'Affordable Care Act'

Last year Barack Obama joined President Biden at the White House to celebrate the 13th anniversary of the signing of the most dishonestly titled piece of legislation until the Inflation Reduction Act came along, which was the Affordable Care Act. At the time the ACA was signed, Vice President Biden infamously called it a "big f*****g deal," and it was -- just not in the way the Democrats wanted people to believe.

This was then:

And this is where we are now:

Americans spend more on health care than any other nation. Yet almost half can't afford care. https://t.co/9JKs80lgQr — CBS News (@CBSNews) July 20, 2024

Way to go, Democrats!

Townhall's Guy Benson has a great idea:

We may need to pass a law called something like the Affordable Care Act https://t.co/656LJt8Nju — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) July 20, 2024

Right? Biden and the Democrats should get on th... wait, never mind.

No no I'm sorry, we passed ObamaCare, I was told it's great, it's been fixed. — Sunny (@sunnyright) July 20, 2024

The usual Democrat method is to make something worse, and then call for more legislation to "fix" the inherent problems that only make things even worse, and so on.

Yeah It's called The UNaffordable Care Act. — Cindy (@asheborn57) July 20, 2024

Gee… who coulda predicted that requiring hard working people to cover the costs of ALL who’d like free or almost free healthcare would backfire?



Come into this country illegally? FREE healthcare!

Sit on your ass and collect welfare? FREE healthcare! — ShredderGirl (@ShredderBabe) July 20, 2024

Everything is completely upside-down.

Yep, we sure found out what's in it, Nancy.