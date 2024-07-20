Jonah Goldberg Ratio'd Into ORBIT for Lame Attempt to Justify Biden Not Resigning...
Here's the Headline 14 Years After Biden and Dems Hailed Obama Signing the 'Affordable Care Act'

Doug P.  |  3:15 PM on July 20, 2024
Meme screenshot

Last year Barack Obama joined President Biden at the White House to celebrate the 13th anniversary of the signing of the most dishonestly titled piece of legislation until the Inflation Reduction Act came along, which was the Affordable Care Act. At the time the ACA was signed, Vice President Biden infamously called it a "big f*****g deal," and it was -- just not in the way the Democrats wanted people to believe. 

This was then:

And this is where we are now:

Way to go, Democrats!

Townhall's Guy Benson has a great idea:

Right? Biden and the Democrats should get on th... wait, never mind.

The usual Democrat method is to make something worse, and then call for more legislation to "fix" the inherent problems that only make things even worse, and so on.

Everything is completely upside-down.

Yep, we sure found out what's in it, Nancy.

