Rules For Thee, Not For Me: Twitter Notices Hypocritical Kamala Harris Has A Gas Stove

Earlier this year, the Biden administration decided your gas stove is a problem, and stricter regulations and bans (except if you're special) are the only way to save the planet and your health.

But keen-eyed Twitter/X users noticed something very interesting in Kamala Harris' kitchen when she tweeted Thanksgiving greetings. Can you spot it?

From our family to yours, happy Thanksgiving. pic.twitter.com/Nhifx0sHi5 — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) November 23, 2023

Oh, look at that: a gas stove.

We thought those were bad. Unsafe. A danger to kids and the environment.

Greta Thunberg will be disappointed in you, Kamala.

Quick question, ma'am! Are gas stoves really killing the planet like you say? — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) November 24, 2023

Hers isn't. Yours is. It's science. Or something.

I thought you all wanted to ban gas stoves? When will you be getting rid of yours? — Jay’V🪬 (@JayVTheGreat) November 24, 2023

Never. Now don't ask questions.

“Do as I say, not as I do…” pic.twitter.com/JM5nZUWz9e — Brian ✝️🇺🇸🇮🇱🏳️‍🌈 (@Psy_Brian) November 24, 2023

The hypocrisy is what's really maddening.

I thought you all said gas stoves were bad? Seems like hypocrisy. It probably would have been a good strategy for you not to take a pic by your gas appliance. — USA65 (@USA65129815) November 24, 2023

It would've been very easy not to. But they did. And posted the pic.

Why? Because their rules don't apply to them. Ever.

I see you have a gas stove too. I’m sure you want me to get rid of mine while you keep yours. — Glenn Martin (@GlennMa65034985) November 24, 2023

Yes. That'll save the planet, after all.

Gas stoves for me but not for thee pic.twitter.com/HfQgMgY78l — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 24, 2023

Must be nice to be (D)ifferent, huh?

What a perfectly clean kitchen, gas stove and hired help catered meal. https://t.co/aFBXSRoP7Y — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 24, 2023

She's JUST LIKE US, GUYS.

We don't know about you, but after preparing Thanksgiving, our kitchens look like disaster areas.

I was repeatedly told by this administration gas stoves are the greatest threat to climate change. Strange that they’d try to make these illegal for us dumb peasants then shove it in our faces when they want to humble brag https://t.co/7MbULz9YbP pic.twitter.com/wRYzJVQrMJ — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) November 24, 2023

Why hasn't she gotten rid of it?

I thought gas stoves were bad for the environment. https://t.co/ytg7St9jwC — Kevin Sorbo (@ksorbs) November 24, 2023

Not hers, apparently.

Is that a gas stove? 🧐 https://t.co/ElwpYe8kql — Rep. Mike Collins (@RepMikeCollins) November 24, 2023

Yes it is.

Good morning to everyone except the never ending hypocrisy of the Commie Left - nice gas stove Kamala. https://t.co/p069eZy4jE — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) November 24, 2023

It tells you everything you need to know about how much they believe gas stoves are bad for the environment: they don't.

They just want to control you.

If they ACTUALLY thought that gas stoves were destroying the planet, wouldn't this make them sociopaths to have one? https://t.co/xVKhWJg2GP — Passably Affable (@tbrusletten) November 24, 2023

Exactly.

Is that a gas stove?!?! https://t.co/Md61XarsGH — Scott Walker (@ScottWalker) November 24, 2023

And not one journalist will bring this up.

Nice gas stove you got there.



It would be a shame if someone tried to ban it. https://t.co/V1s5ZvSxnv — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) November 24, 2023

She'll be exempt from it. Because she's special.

The woman who wants to ban gas stoves uses a gas stove.



So dang predictable. #DoAsISay #NotAsIDo https://t.co/5XEw9XCCQ9 — Sean Feucht (@seanfeucht) November 24, 2023

Like the sun rising in the east. We all knew this would happen.

"From our family to yours" we can have a gas stove and you cannot. @ComfortablySmug https://t.co/Bu6foIhDYr — Just Donna (@Crypsis12) November 24, 2023

They're better than us and their family matters more than ours.

The hypocrisy is astounding….



“I want your gas stove to be banned, but as an elitist, I will continue to have my help cook on ours….” — Geno (@geno101959) November 24, 2023

They really think they are the ruling class.

Everything I’ve seen on this has remarked on the gas stove… I don’t see the issue. The proposed rules were always going to apply only to you, not them. Like every other proposed climate regulation they’ve done. 🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/VzDTVl15s0 — The Charming Cad (@Manderskat) November 24, 2023

Exactly. They'll still have cars and private jets and vacations and meat.

We'll eat bugs we cook on our electric stoves. If they don't ration our power. To save the planet, of course.

It would be AWESOME if someone asked KJP about this at the next press conference, or asked Harris in an interview. We'd pay good money to see what sort of logic pretzels they twist themselves into to justify this. But no one will.

***

