Twitchy's Black Friday Blowout Sale
The Atlantic Comes to Biden's Rescue and Explains Why 'Americans Hate a Good...
AOC Outs Herself as the DUMBEST Rep Once Again Shrieking About Donors Working...
Naomi Biden Posts Pic of Annual Biden Family Polar Bear Plunge and OMG-LOL...
BREAKING: 13 Israeli Hostages Released to the Red Cross
What We're Watching Happen to Eric Adams in Real-Time Sure Looks like Dems...
Biden's Thanksgiving Call for National 'Unity' Was a Self-Stuffing Turkey
Canadian Prime Minister Candidate Pierre Poilievre Masterfully SCHOOLS Journos in Brutal...
VILE Soros-Backed Loudoun County Prosecutor Buta Biberaj NOT Handling Her HUGE Loss Well,...
#EnoughIsEnough Trends on Twitter as Irish Citizens Angrily React to Stabbing of Children
WATCH: Dolly Parton At The Dallas-Commanders Halftime Show Proves She's A National Treasur...
This Is How You Get SkyNet: Pentagon Considering Letting Weaponized AI 'Autonomously' Kill...
Louisville Mass Shooter Targeted 'Upper-Class White People' to Spur Gun Control
UN Tool Says the Death and Destruction in Gaza Is 'The Worst Ever'

Rules For Thee, Not For Me: Twitter Notices Hypocritical Kamala Harris Has A Gas Stove

Amy Curtis  |  11:20 AM on November 24, 2023
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Earlier this year, the Biden administration decided your gas stove is a problem, and stricter regulations and bans (except if you're special) are the only way to save the planet and your health.

Advertisement

But keen-eyed Twitter/X users noticed something very interesting in Kamala Harris' kitchen when she tweeted Thanksgiving greetings. Can you spot it?

Oh, look at that: a gas stove.

We thought those were bad. Unsafe. A danger to kids and the environment.

Greta Thunberg will be disappointed in you, Kamala.

Hers isn't. Yours is. It's science. Or something.

Never. Now don't ask questions.

The hypocrisy is what's really maddening.

It would've been very easy not to. But they did. And posted the pic.

Why? Because their rules don't apply to them. Ever.

Recommended

AOC Outs Herself as the DUMBEST Rep Once Again Shrieking About Donors Working to Unseat Rashida Tlaib
Sam J.
Advertisement

Yes. That'll save the planet, after all.

Must be nice to be (D)ifferent, huh?

She's JUST LIKE US, GUYS.

We don't know about you, but after preparing Thanksgiving, our kitchens look like disaster areas.

Why hasn't she gotten rid of it?

Not hers, apparently.

Yes it is.

Advertisement

It tells you everything you need to know about how much they believe gas stoves are bad for the environment: they don't.

They just want to control you

Exactly.

And not one journalist will bring this up.

She'll be exempt from it. Because she's special.

Like the sun rising in the east. We all knew this would happen.

They're better than us and their family matters more than ours.

Advertisement

They really think they are the ruling class.

Exactly. They'll still have cars and private jets and vacations and meat.

We'll eat bugs we cook on our electric stoves. If they don't ration our power. To save the planet, of course.

It would be AWESOME if someone asked KJP about this at the next press conference, or asked Harris in an interview. We'd pay good money to see what sort of logic pretzels they twist themselves into to justify this. But no one will.

***

Editor's Note: This Black Friday, 11/24 through Monday 11/27 ONLY – Twitchy is offering the most massive discount on VIP memberships we EVER have – 60% off with promo code BLACKFRIDAY60. Join Twitchy VIP here.

Tags: ENVIRONMENTALISM KAMALA HARRIS GAS STOVES

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

AOC Outs Herself as the DUMBEST Rep Once Again Shrieking About Donors Working to Unseat Rashida Tlaib
Sam J.
VILE Soros-Backed Loudoun County Prosecutor Buta Biberaj NOT Handling Her HUGE Loss Well, Like at ALL
Sam J.
Naomi Biden Posts Pic of Annual Biden Family Polar Bear Plunge and OMG-LOL Talk About Your Comedy GOLD
Sam J.
Canadian Prime Minister Candidate Pierre Poilievre Masterfully SCHOOLS Journos in Brutal Presser (Watch)
Sam J.
#EnoughIsEnough Trends on Twitter as Irish Citizens Angrily React to Stabbing of Children
Grateful Calvin
What We're Watching Happen to Eric Adams in Real-Time Sure Looks like Dems are Eating Their OWN
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
AOC Outs Herself as the DUMBEST Rep Once Again Shrieking About Donors Working to Unseat Rashida Tlaib Sam J.
Advertisement