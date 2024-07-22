WATCH: Kamala Harris Says Government Should 'Educate' Americans on Eating, Including Banning Red Meat

Like most Democrats, Kamala Harris thinks the government is there to run your life -- from cradle to grave. That there isn't a facet of your day-to-day living in which government shouldn't have a say and control.

Including what you eat.

WATCH:

FLASHBACK:



Kamala said she wants to "educate" Americans about their eating habits from the "highest levels of government" — and "BANNING CERTAIN BEHAVIORS," like eating red meat. pic.twitter.com/zy6mk5wFPC — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 21, 2024

Banning eating red meat.

A nutritious, necessary part of a diet that provides protein and iron.

This isn't the role of government, but Harris sure thinks it is.

Crazy California Radical — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) July 22, 2024

She is.

What we eat is none of your business — Rebeca Rodriguez (@rebequeen) July 21, 2024

It's not, but she thinks it is.

We'd bet you good money this red meat ban wouldn't apply to her.

Just like the gas stove ban doesn't apply to her.

Everything she has said in the past will be brought out and for good reason. — Mike (@angryoldfart990) July 21, 2024

As we've said -- every single one of these clips is a ready-made Trump campaign ad.

300 words to get to "ban red meat". — John Y (@JohnY79796563) July 21, 2024

She's so bad at this.

Anyone who watches the video can tell that Kamala is talking about delineating between bans incentives (i.e taxes).



Unless you're a complete hack, it's obvious that she is talking about levelling sin/excise taxes and changing health guidelines, not hard bans. https://t.co/Kx93vt4YEw — Max Weber (@max_oikonomikos) July 22, 2024

So just banning stuff for poor people. That makes it SO MUCH better!

Kamala tells you who she is believe her - communist Democrat who wants to rule your world! https://t.co/Ll981WbQqm — JVI (@SpShell) July 21, 2024

When they tell you who you are, believe them.

Control. Control is everything. Don't think it's not. https://t.co/hE0rcU3apN — Christopher Long (@OctaneBoy) July 22, 2024

It's everything, and they're desperate to hold onto it.

These people are full on Marxist Communists. https://t.co/Z4eCXinHD2 — Ashton Cox (@coxashton82) July 22, 2024

Full on commies.

Lol. This idiot must not receive your vote. https://t.co/UpU2jD7KDA — John Halgren (@Halgrenj) July 21, 2024

No, she must not.

Amen.

F**k right off. Red meat is the healthiest food on this planet. https://t.co/jIVvc9gjWQ — Jay Sea (@jerrysghost614) July 21, 2024

It's a necessary part of diets.

Attempting to take away red meat from Americans will not go over well 😵‍💫 https://t.co/BRECA8WE8q — Helen Moreau (@seadooprincess) July 21, 2024

Attempting to take away any food from Americans will not go over well. It's not the role of government to tell us what to eat.

As we said -- there's no way Kamala Harris and her fellow Democrats give up eating red meat. So the fact she wants to 'educate' us on eating it and banning it (because, let's be honest, a 'sin tax' is a ban) is another piece of evidence she's unqualified to be president.