WATCH: Kamala Harris Says Government Should 'Educate' Americans on Eating, Including Banning Red Meat

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on July 22, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Like most Democrats, Kamala Harris thinks the government is there to run your life -- from cradle to grave. That there isn't a facet of your day-to-day living in which government shouldn't have a say and control.

Including what you eat.

WATCH:

Banning eating red meat.

A nutritious, necessary part of a diet that provides protein and iron.

This isn't the role of government, but Harris sure thinks it is.

She is.

It's not, but she thinks it is.

We'd bet you good money this red meat ban wouldn't apply to her.

Just like the gas stove ban doesn't apply to her.

As we've said -- every single one of these clips is a ready-made Trump campaign ad.

She's so bad at this.

So just banning stuff for poor people. That makes it SO MUCH better!

When they tell you who you are, believe them.

It's everything, and they're desperate to hold onto it.

Full on commies.

No, she must not.

Amen.

It's a necessary part of diets.

Attempting to take away any food from Americans will not go over well. It's not the role of government to tell us what to eat.

As we said -- there's no way Kamala Harris and her fellow Democrats give up eating red meat. So the fact she wants to 'educate' us on eating it and banning it (because, let's be honest, a 'sin tax' is a ban) is another piece of evidence she's unqualified to be president.

