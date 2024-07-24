History Has Stopped: Axios and CNN Claim That Kamala Harris Was Never Biden's 'Border Czar'

Whoa, Nellie. the propaganda campaign to rebrand Kamala Harris -- and erase the stains of the Biden administration in which she is covered -- is in full swing.

It is a multi-pronged attack. There is the effort to make the most awkward woman on the planet seem cool, as the media laughably tries to pretend they know what 'brat' means. Then there is the fake enthusiasm, as influencers show pictures of Kamala speaking at a high school gym and claim she is 'selling out stadiums' or the media touting her huge 'grassroots' fundraising, even though there is strong evidence that most of those millions are coming from a few people through 'ghost donors.'

But the most insidious strategy of all, pure Orwell in its nature, is to try to delete Harris' record from America's memory banks. Not just her abysmal performance as a DA, Attorney General, and Senator, but her record as Vice President, which began less than four years ago.

In that vein, the apparatchiks at Axios and CNN yesterday tried to tell America that Harris was never Joe Biden's border czar.

No, seriously. They did. As Joe Biden himself would mumble, 'Not a joke, man.'

The Trump campaign and Republicans have tagged Harris repeatedly with the "border czar" title — which she never actually had.https://t.co/PPHCjKBf83 — Axios (@axios) July 24, 2024

Confusion around the VP's exact role, early media misfires and the rapidly changing regional migration crisis has made the issue a top target for the GOP trying to define their new opponent. And it has become even more critical for Harris' to find a clear border message, fast ... The Trump campaign and Republicans have tagged Harris repeatedly with the "border czar" title — which she never actually had.



... 'She assumed the role that Vice President Biden had during the Obama administration, which is diplomacy with Central America,' former DHS Secretary Jeh Johnson told Fox News on Tuesday. 'She is not the border czar.'

Oh, really? That's amazing, Axios.

But you really should have scrubbed your own Twitter history and website before trying to make this ridiculous claim.

Why we don't trust D.C. media: pic.twitter.com/cUHLza4XMl — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) July 24, 2024

This goes beyond media spin into the area of intentional dishonesty.



The same reporter behind this article previously had an article w headline that Harris was “in charge of border crisis”



In another article back then, Axios referred to Harris as the “border czar” . https://t.co/GHjHb6Fupe pic.twitter.com/caVt0zZrWZ — AG (@AGHamilton29) July 24, 2024

Whoopsies.

Not just the same media outlet, but the same reporter.

If nothing else, you almost have to admire their chutzpah in thinking they can get away with this.

Axios and 'reporter' Stef Wright weren't alone though. CNN's Dana Bash (a presidential debate moderator, as a reminder) also joined in the Ministry of Truth-like efforts to redefine Harris.

CNN's Dana Bash attempted to rebut claims that Kamala Harris is now, or ever has been, the "Border Czar." Regardless of the title, she was tasked with "stemming the flow" of illegal crossings and she failed spectacularly.



Receipts 👇 pic.twitter.com/S2lrBY1L3C — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) July 23, 2024

Thanks to Charlie Kirk there for providing the receipts. And, as Libs of TikTok noted, Time magazine tried to get in on the lie as well.

The media is working overtime trying to remove the border responsibility from Kamala.



It’s too bad Biden is on video saying he put her in charge of the border.



Would be a shame if this went viral… pic.twitter.com/TiAvMsXP1O — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 24, 2024

To borrow from another dystopian novel, Bradbury's Fahrenheit 451, maybe the media should have hired some 'firefighters' before they tried to rewrite history.

Thank you, Truth Czar. pic.twitter.com/cmnTJIXUKa — News That Matters (@ThatmattersNews) July 24, 2024

HA. Truth Czar. We appreciate all of the brightly colored arrows there to point out Axios' gaslighting hypocrisy.

It's not really noteworthy anymore to say that the media has no credibility. Everyone knows that by now.

What should scare everyone is that the media knows that they have no credibility ... and they do not care.

Does Dana Bash even fact check or research her stuff before she goes on air? Obviously not since there are countless videos of the Vap being appointed as Border Czar. More garbage from CNN. https://t.co/u294PCe7cy — Trek Jeanie 🖖 (@Meathead20202) July 23, 2024

No, make no mistake here. Bash is not saying this because she doesn't know that Harris was named border czar by Biden.

She knows. She is deliberately lying to America in that clip.

We’re not going to allow you lying leftwing hypocrites to be unburdened by what has been. pic.twitter.com/UBcntzj9YY — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) July 24, 2024

'Unburdened by what has been' is not just a stupid expression. It is an evil one. It is what Marxists say when they erase history in favor of the new regime. It is exactly the same as Pol Pot declaring 1975 'Year Zero' in Cambodia.

The next thing coming is revisions to stories from 2021 and 2022. https://t.co/CJ98mDxDdV pic.twitter.com/6bgJNX1OrV — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 24, 2024

The media is trying to declare 2024 as Year Zero with respect to Harris' history.

When your own article comes back to haunt you. https://t.co/HQis4jBDyL pic.twitter.com/gVFGd6B6fj — brit (@pashedmotatos) July 24, 2024

Incredible indeed. And not in a good way.

Of course, there is an irony to their attempts to try to erase history. It is lost on the people perpetrating it, but Heritage's John Cooper was quick to point it out.

Democrats being so defensive about Kamala being called “border czar” is mighty instructive as to how they see the border crisis as a major liability for her. https://t.co/eeZWu8noWl — John Cooper (@thejcoop) July 23, 2024

Democrats, the media, and impeached Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas spent years telling us there was no crisis at the border.

Their attempts now to erase Kamala's role as border czar is an explicit admission that the border is a crisis and always has been. So, now they need to lie again and say that Harris never had anything to do with it.

So the gas lighting has begun. What you think you saw in the last few years it's not really what you saw. — Lorrie Ann 🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇸 (@LorrieAnn25) July 23, 2024

Who are you gonna' believe, America? Your own eyes, ears, and memories? Or your moral, intellectual, and spiritual betters in the mainstream media?

A rhetorical question, to be sure, but we still need to denounce this gaslighting from the media. Often and loudly.

Not all Americans are as engaged as Twitchy readers. The media knows they are lying. But they aren't trying to convince informed people. They are trying to brainwash people who have better things to do than follow politics every day.

But wow, this is pretty brazen and despicable, even for them.

They're rewriting history in real time. — ⭐️The FJC⭐️ (@The_FJC) July 24, 2024

They are trying to, anyway.

We can't let them get away with it.



UPDATE

After getting roundly mocked for its propaganda, this afternoon, Axios posted a correction to the article they published yesterday from Stef Wright.

No, they did not correct her current story. They corrected the previous story.

No but seriously though this is also deeply creepy. pic.twitter.com/wEWTbYuUvH — Omri Ceren (@omriceren) July 24, 2024

If the image is cut off in the tweet above, here is what the text of Axios' correction says:

Editor's Note: This article has been updated and clarified to note that Axios was among the news outlets that incorrectly labeled Harris a 'border czar' back in 2021.

LOL.

Winston Smith would recoil in horror. But we appreciate Axios telling us who and what they are.

Always remember: No matter how much you hate the media, it is not nearly enough.