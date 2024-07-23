CNN's Gen Z Correspondent Explains Ties Between Kamala Harris Campaign and ‘Brat Summer’

First, note CNN's Jake Tapper slipping up and calling CNN's viewers their "voters."

OK, so, as you'll learn in the video, singer Charli XCX has a new album out called "brat." On Sunday, Charli tweeted simply, "kamala IS brat."

kamala IS brat — Charli (@charli_xcx) July 22, 2024

As CNN notes, Kamala HQ on X immediately changed its header image to match the color and typeface of Charli's album.

You're probably asking by now, "Who cares?" To be honest, we certainly don't, but it's fun to watch Tapper and the rest of the CNN panel pretend that they do. How else do you get an account called Pop Base to post a clip from CNN?

CNN talks about Kamala Harris’ ‘brat’ themed campaign.



pic.twitter.com/lBjbVEtZNf — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 22, 2024

We haven't come even close to approximating transparency and accountability for what just happened – assassination attempt, conspiracy to hide POTUS health, POTUS quitting and ghosting – and these prime-time cable news shows are just slinking back to covering fluff bullshit. https://t.co/wkXWpLV54O — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) July 23, 2024

Like how she can crack an egg with one hand and the hilarious Captain America fan art.

this is one of the funniest news clips I have ever seen — ryan (@ryanlong03) July 22, 2024

We’re living unserious times 😭 — 𐚁 (@bemadgirl) July 22, 2024

I can’t take this country seriously — 𐚁 (@bemadgirl) July 22, 2024

This is so sad to watch — Mia ❄️ (@Mialygosa) July 22, 2024

THIS CANT BE REAL — dylan #1 MIAB stan (@dylaninabottle) July 22, 2024

Is this the official rebranding of this woman? For real? — Nik BBerg (@b_berg8) July 23, 2024

It is a woeful campaign — The Pivotal Trust Guide (@thepivotal_tru) July 22, 2024

Not even Harry Sisson or Victor Shi would try to get behind this.

This is what CNN is talking about right??? pic.twitter.com/GFotK2rCMF — E-Man (@WigginsWick22) July 22, 2024

Special Gen Z correspondent ???!💀😭 — eri˚❀*·ꕤ. (@eternalcumslime) July 22, 2024

Yeah, we noticed that too. That's probably the grandmother of a Gen Z girl.

This is the worst timeline, someone please end me — t (@tamquility) July 22, 2024

Stereogum said of "brat," Charli XCX has said she wanted her new album to be abrasive, down to the puke green color and blurry lettering on its cover. Add Harris' cackle to that combo and it fits like a glove.

The closest this editor is getting to "Brat Summer" is having bratwurst on the grill.

***