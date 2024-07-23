Congressman Introduces Articles of Impeachment Against Kamala Harris
FINALLY! Just Stop Oil Loons Are Facing Long Prison Sentences, and They Deserve...
Alyssa Milano Shares a Weird Picture Crying Over Kamala
A Real-Life Episode of 'Veep': Kamala Harris Cackles Her Way Into Wisconsin
Read This NYT Hagiography of Joe Biden From Two Days Before the Debate
Mayorkas, Wray Decline to Appear at Assassination Hearings
Ana Navarro's Political Car Chronicles Quickly Devolved into a Weird Kamala Fairy Tale
Jim Acosta: 'Irresponsible' for Trump to Say What Secret Service Admits (That They...
If You Like Your Plan, You Can Keep It (Not!): Kamala Harris Wanted...
Stochastic Terrorism Alert: After Assassination Attempt, Harris Ad Calls Trump 'Existentia...
‘Prepare Yourselves’: Kamala Harris Has ‘Got The One-Handed Egg Crack Down’
Chill, Keith! Olbermann LOSES IT Over Cardinals Using Trump's Fist Gesture, Deletes Post...
Elon Musk Opens Up to Jordan Peterson: 'My Son Is Dead, Killed by...
Harmeet K. Dhillon: Remember When AG Kamala Harris Indicted Planned Parenthood Whistleblow...

CNN's Gen Z Correspondent Explains Ties Between Kamala Harris Campaign and ‘Brat Summer’

Brett T.  |  10:30 PM on July 23, 2024
Photo by Colin Young-Wolff/Invision/AP

First, note CNN's Jake Tapper slipping up and calling CNN's viewers their "voters." 

OK, so, as you'll learn in the video, singer Charli XCX has a new album out called "brat." On Sunday, Charli tweeted simply, "kamala IS brat."

Advertisement

As CNN notes, Kamala HQ on X immediately changed its header image to match the color and typeface of Charli's album. 

You're probably asking by now, "Who cares?" To be honest, we certainly don't, but it's fun to watch Tapper and the rest of the CNN panel pretend that they do. How else do you get an account called Pop Base to post a clip from CNN?

Like how she can crack an egg with one hand and the hilarious Captain America fan art.

Recommended

Read This NYT Hagiography of Joe Biden From Two Days Before the Debate
Brett T.
Advertisement

Not even Harry Sisson or Victor Shi would try to get behind this.

Yeah, we noticed that too. That's probably the grandmother of a Gen Z girl.

Stereogum said of "brat," Charli XCX has said she wanted her new album to be abrasive, down to the puke green color and blurry lettering on its cover. Add Harris' cackle to that combo and it fits like a glove.

The closest this editor is getting to "Brat Summer" is having bratwurst on the grill.

***

Tags: CNN KAMALA HARRIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Read This NYT Hagiography of Joe Biden From Two Days Before the Debate
Brett T.
Alyssa Milano Shares a Weird Picture Crying Over Kamala
justmindy
A Real-Life Episode of 'Veep': Kamala Harris Cackles Her Way Into Wisconsin
Amy Curtis
Chill, Keith! Olbermann LOSES IT Over Cardinals Using Trump's Fist Gesture, Deletes Post (But We Got It!)
Amy Curtis
Mayorkas, Wray Decline to Appear at Assassination Hearings
Brett T.
Ana Navarro's Political Car Chronicles Quickly Devolved into a Weird Kamala Fairy Tale
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Read This NYT Hagiography of Joe Biden From Two Days Before the Debate Brett T.
Advertisement