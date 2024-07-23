‘Prepare Yourselves’: Kamala Harris Has ‘Got The One-Handed Egg Crack Down’

We've seen video of Vice President Kamala Harris in the kitchen before, but we didn't know she had a whole series on YouTube. We also know she and her husband lived the first few months of her term at Blair House while the U.S. Naval Observatory underwent renovations, including a brand-new kitchen with a gas stove, the banning of which was a right-wing conspiracy theory.
We learned about Harris' cooking videos from Jacob Rubashkin of Inside Elections and formerly with NBC News and CNN. Rubashkin noted Harris' expertise with the one-handed egg crack:
Harris has a whole series of cooking videos on her YouTube and one thing I’ve learned so far is that she’s got the one-handed egg crack down. pic.twitter.com/oNzjeKIztY— Jacob Rubashkin (@JacobRubashkin) July 22, 2024
You’re an elections journalist?— Andy Ngô 🏳️🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) July 23, 2024
Glenn Greenwald warns us to prepare ourselves for months of this:
Three full months of this shit from “journalists” coming and way worse. Prepare yourselves. https://t.co/2eihr0RCBq— Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) July 23, 2024
I can’t take it, Glenn.— Art Vandelay, Esq. (@RealArtVand3lay) July 23, 2024
I hear you. But it just got started. It’s going to get so much worse. A propaganda media campaign unlike anything seen. Pace yourself.— Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) July 23, 2024
Trump needs to do a cooking channel please and thank you.— Angry Burbs (@theangryburbs) July 23, 2024
Fine. She's probably a good cook— Ava Petrucci (@mmeJen) July 23, 2024
Can we give her a cooking show instead of electing her president?
Is she running for entremétier? 🫤— Greg Lang (@designheretic) July 23, 2024
Totally irrelevant “reporting”
Oh my god, you are right. The worst is yet to come.— Palestine Community (@PalCommunities) July 23, 2024
I’m already sick of it and it’s only been 2 days.— Hepzibah_Splurge (@hepsplurge) July 23, 2024
I'm going to run for President, and the only interviews I'll do will be outside with my grill.— Dr. Dom (@EthicalConsent) July 23, 2024
Unironically this is how she’s going to win— Ludwig von Rand (@ludvonrand) July 23, 2024
That's possible and truly frightening.
