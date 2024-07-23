Kamala Kringe! A Former RNC Chairman Posts Totally Embarrassing Kamala Harris Fan Art

Listen, it is great to be excited about your political candidate. There is a fine line, however, between advocating for your party and going totally cringe fest and embarrassing yourself. MSNBC Contributor and Former RNC Chairman (is it any wonder Republicans used to lose so much) posted a Kamala fan pic today and the second hand embarrassment is astronomical.
Hey @realDonaldTrump. You ready for this? pic.twitter.com/GHBy697yRI— Michael Steele (@MichaelSteele) July 23, 2024
He probably has this hanging as a poster in his room. Weirdo!
I prefer a real hero to a fan art fantasy https://t.co/d4jVT9Ob1j pic.twitter.com/E7dNNbkb1F— (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) July 23, 2024
BOOM!
Me: How did Donald Trump happen?— Sunny (@sunnyright) July 23, 2024
The former Chairman of the RNC: https://t.co/DZMMvyDPoS
https://t.co/ui99a7B3w2 pic.twitter.com/uAAIjSz7mY— Magills (@magills_) July 23, 2024
In the last eight years or so, liberal group think and mass delusions lend a sense of hyper reality and creepiness to daily life that makes my skin crawl.— Michael Brendan Dougherty (@michaelbd) July 23, 2024
This is psychotic. https://t.co/VViacHUq09
It really is creepy.
Can one die of secondhand embarrassment? https://t.co/slU2VA68Zn— Anna James Zeigler (@ajzeigler) July 23, 2024
If so, this meme may be responsible for mass murder.
former chair of the RNC btw https://t.co/q06Ir27bx1— Logan Hall (@loganclarkhall) July 23, 2024
He must want a job in the Kamala White House.
Kamala Kringe is gonna be a whole thing https://t.co/DZMMvyDPoS— Sunny (@sunnyright) July 23, 2024
Recommended
Oh, yes it is.
The people posting this should probably learn what happens to the female Captain America in the film. https://t.co/fn6eQxioi5— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 23, 2024
Oop!
https://t.co/BQfquM0e6C pic.twitter.com/tjmjjf6j3u— National Review (@NRO) July 23, 2024
Even the National Review had to get in on the trend.
This is up there with “Scott’s Tots” on the cringe chart 😖🫣 https://t.co/q0CCMRUnY9— CCP IS ASSHOE (@CCPISASSH0E) July 23, 2024
From running the RNC to debasing himself on MSNBC and posting AI-generated Dem fan fiction.— Christopher Bedford (@CBedfordDC) July 23, 2024
Gives you a good glimpse at how the Republican Party was run for a couple of decades, and why voters were so hungry for someone like Donald Trump to start fighting. https://t.co/QFSYbfhRx6
It really is a microcosm of all that was wrong with the RNC not that long ago.
I am told that the GOP was just fine when this guy ran the RNC and Trump ruined it. LOLOL. https://t.co/o2eqStn8MJ— Bobby Panzenbeck (@Panzenbeck) July 23, 2024
can certainly tell you i wasn't ready for this tweet https://t.co/YzZX6mkbN0— Jeff Blehar is *BOX OFFICE POISON* (@EsotericCD) July 23, 2024
He should have waited until after 5 so we at least could all have a drink.
How long til Michael comes out as trans? https://t.co/4iEFy336Wz— The Drunk Republican (@DrunkRepub) July 23, 2024
Clearly, he wants to be Kamala.
Once again, if you want me to log off from this website, you will literally have to kill me. https://t.co/dDEgSFoyXw— Philippe Lemoine (@phl43) July 23, 2024
There is no better social media site and we at Twitchy will stand by that!
You wonder if they have to submit these things to MSNBC management so the checks clear. https://t.co/vPAAVZnasT— John Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) July 23, 2024
Let's hope he is getting paid for it, because otherwise, he needs immediate inpatient therapy.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member