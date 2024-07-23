Kamala Kringe! A Former RNC Chairman Posts Totally Embarrassing Kamala Harris Fan Art

Where's Joe Biden? A Low Tinfoil Theory on the President's Mysterious Absence
justmindy
justmindy  |  2:00 PM on July 23, 2024
Twitchy

Listen, it is great to be excited about your political candidate. There is a fine line, however, between advocating for your party and going totally cringe fest and embarrassing yourself. MSNBC Contributor and Former RNC Chairman (is it any wonder Republicans used to lose so much) posted a Kamala fan pic today and the second hand embarrassment is astronomical. 

He probably has this hanging as a poster in his room. Weirdo!

BOOM!

It really is creepy. 

If so, this meme may be responsible for mass murder.

He must want a job in the Kamala White House.

Oh, yes it is.

Oop!

Even the National Review had to get in on the trend.

It really is a microcosm of all that was wrong with the RNC not that long ago.

He should have waited until after 5 so we at least could all have a drink.

Clearly, he wants to be Kamala.

There is no better social media site and we at Twitchy will stand by that!

Let's hope he is getting paid for it, because otherwise, he needs immediate inpatient therapy.

Tags: DNC KAMALA HARRIS MSNBC RNC

