Stochastic Terrorism Alert: After Assassination Attempt, Harris Ad Calls Trump 'Existential Threat' Again

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  8:00 PM on July 23, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

If you thought for a second the Left would tone down the rhetoric after the failed assassination attempt of Donald Trump on July 13, you were sorely mistaken.

Remember when the Left accused conservatives like Chaya Raichik (of LibsofTikTok) of 'stochastic terrorism' for simply reposting videos Leftists themselves put on social media? They tried really hard to blame her for threats made by other people.

And after months of calling Donald Trump Hitler, a dictator, and a threat to democracy and freedom -- we absolutely should hold the Left to the same standard. If merely reposting things the Left says is 'stochastic terrorism', so is calling Trump an existential threat to democracy.

Just like this ad from Kamala Harris:

'Healing the soul of the nation', etc. etc.

Hopefully few, if any, believe it.

But as we saw on July 13 -- all it takes is one person to believe the inflammatory rhetoric.

And a woman who supports gun control, also a threat to our fundamental freedoms.

They sure are.

It has to go away, because it looks so bad for them.

Show your work.

Trump was never a threat to the rule of law.

The Biden administration, on the other hand, with its weaponized DOJ/FBI is.

They are.

Possibly.

She clearly thinks she can't win running on Biden's record (or her own), so they're going to continue the attack on Trump.

It wasn't working for Biden and it won't work for Harris.

