Stochastic Terrorism Alert: After Assassination Attempt, Harris Ad Calls Trump 'Existential Threat' Again

If you thought for a second the Left would tone down the rhetoric after the failed assassination attempt of Donald Trump on July 13, you were sorely mistaken.

Remember when the Left accused conservatives like Chaya Raichik (of LibsofTikTok) of 'stochastic terrorism' for simply reposting videos Leftists themselves put on social media? They tried really hard to blame her for threats made by other people.

And after months of calling Donald Trump Hitler, a dictator, and a threat to democracy and freedom -- we absolutely should hold the Left to the same standard. If merely reposting things the Left says is 'stochastic terrorism', so is calling Trump an existential threat to democracy.

Just like this ad from Kamala Harris:

We are 10 days past an attempted assassination of President Trump and @KamalaHarris is running digital ads saying "Donald Trump is an existential threat to our democracy and and our most fundamental freedoms."



So much for turn down the rhetoric.



See the full ad here:… pic.twitter.com/uc4PDN9LcT — Texas GOP (@TexasGOP) July 23, 2024

'Healing the soul of the nation', etc. etc.

According to ad data from google this ad was shown to 5-6 MILLION people pic.twitter.com/AQL7inf19D — Texas GOP (@TexasGOP) July 23, 2024

Hopefully few, if any, believe it.

But as we saw on July 13 -- all it takes is one person to believe the inflammatory rhetoric.

Says the woman installed by a completely undemocratic coup. — 2Gremlins (@2Gremlins_Iluv) July 23, 2024

And a woman who supports gun control, also a threat to our fundamental freedoms.

Dems back to "wink wink" mode. — birdbathbash (@birdbathbash) July 23, 2024

They sure are.

The assassination attempt is already being memory holed. Cheatle was their human sacrifice. — MrMitchM3 (@dfmitchel) July 23, 2024

It has to go away, because it looks so bad for them.

Trump has proven to be a threat the rule of law. It is true now as it was true before the assassination attempt. Two wrongs don't make a right. Stop clutching your pearls snowflake. — DryEraser (@DryEraser) July 23, 2024

Show your work.

Trump was never a threat to the rule of law.

The Biden administration, on the other hand, with its weaponized DOJ/FBI is.

The Democratic Party is an existential threat to our democracy and and our most fundamental freedoms — afreeindividual (@afreeindividual) July 23, 2024

They are.

Does Kamala Harris think the only way to win is if both major party candidates are dead? https://t.co/OXOQhVKloY — Bradley Devlin (@bradleydevlin) July 23, 2024

Possibly.

She clearly thinks she can't win running on Biden's record (or her own), so they're going to continue the attack on Trump.

It wasn't working for Biden and it won't work for Harris.