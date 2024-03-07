Make Stochastic Terrorism Great Again: Van Jones Has a Message for Haley Voters Who Move to Trump

Remember when the Left couldn't get enough of the term 'stochastic terrorism'? The term was their favorite for a while: a great way to accuse their political opponents of engaging in a violence merely by criticizing the Left. The logic (and we use that term loosely) is that if a conservative criticizes a leftist, it's encouraging violence and therefore a form of terrorism.

Good times.

It seems to have fallen out of fashion, but we haven't forgotten that nonsense.

So when Van Jones goes on television and says Haley voters who pivot to Trump will pay 'with blood', that's textbook stochastic terrorism to us.

Your rules, lefties.

Van Jones warns Haley voters that Americans will pay ‘with blood’ if they vote for Trump in 2024 https://t.co/IOJ9JTwnko — Fox News (@FoxNews) March 7, 2024

More from Fox News:

Acosta prompted him, saying, "And Van, what does President Biden need to do at this point to earn those Nikki Haley supporters, bring them into the fold? We saw the Biden campaign putting out a statement from President Biden almost immediately after Nikki Haley walked off that stage in South Carolina. What do you think?" Jones offered threatening images of war waging across Europe and American soldiers dying in far-off battles, suggesting that was the tone Biden should take towards courting Republicans refusing to support Trump. He began by stating, "I think he needs to talk to her donors and her supporters and say, ‘If you want to, a year from now, watch Russian tanks rolling through Europe, then, you know, endorse Donald Trump and get on that bandwagon.’" "But understand, you're going to wake up one morning and you're going to see horror across Europe, you're going to have American soldiers, sailors, having to go over there and do something that we could have done with dollars we have to do with – with blood," he added.

'If you vote for Trump, we'll have wars all over the world.'

Sounds just like 2016.

Reality, however, was different. Russia didn't invade Ukraine until Biden was in office. All the supposed warmongering Trump was going to do never came to fruition.

Weird. It's like they're engaging in projection.

Van sounds like he’s making threats against people who don’t vote like him.



Is he just trying to “save democracy”or something with that rhetoric? — Kelkat (@Tweetytweeter63) March 7, 2024

It certainly sounds threaten-y to us. 'Vote for Biden or your loved ones will die in war!'

And they get all surprised when a dude tries to k*ll a bunch of congressmen on a baseball field.

Let’s not forget someone plotted and nearly executed the m*rder of a Supreme Court justice. — David Carter (@MrDavidCarter) March 7, 2024

But that's (D)ifferent. We all know only conservatives are capable of violence.

Sounds like he is talking about riots in the streets (again). That sounds almost like the beginnings of "insurrection." But surely, they wouldn't do that.... — NOT Jim :-) (@JeRrE1776) March 7, 2024

Insurrection is bad.

Same leftist fear tactics… we already had Trump. Things were fine. — The_Real_T_Paine (@RealTPaine1) March 7, 2024

This. Yeah, you can dislike Trump but we all lived through his first term. Setting aside COVID for a minute, things were better under Trump. You could afford gas and food. Russia wasn't in Ukraine.

The Left may think history started last week, but the rest of us remember.

I doubt anyone could divide the country more than Joe has. 🤔 — Al Adams (@kvballcoach) March 7, 2024

It started under Obama, and Biden is 'healing the soul of the nation' by painting half of us as evil domestic terrorists who are a threat to democracy.

More than they are with Biden? How is this statement even provable?



More scare tactics from the left. https://t.co/STJBtbp6Q0 — General™️ (@TheGeneral_0) March 7, 2024

It's not provable. But it makes a great soundbite, which is why he ran with it.

Like Biden's 'put you back in chains' moment in 2012.

This is not the way to sway Haley voters either https://t.co/kYxrElwbf6 — 💋🇺🇸 Country Over Party🇺🇸🇮🇱🇺🇦 (@gagirlpolitics) March 7, 2024

No, it really isn't.

But it's not about swaying voters. It's about scaring them.

Yet they say they are the ones protecting Democracy! https://t.co/5mMZGwzTGM — Pat Vesperman 🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@patves) March 7, 2024

Defending democracy!

I’m not a Trump fan, but that’s a whole lotta stupid right there. https://t.co/qqXz32kP95 — RL 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@Ralphy__Boy) March 7, 2024

Even not-fans of Trump see this for what it is.

How journalist could be such blind w/o any proof? Isn't this criminal? https://t.co/O4Pr7CCdtr — Melhiq (@Melhiq1987) March 7, 2024

Journalists looking for proof? Hahahahahaha. We don't do that anymore.

Exactly who are the insurrectionists, the dividers, the destroyers of the republic? https://t.co/IuMzPLB0EX — Hobe Brunson (@Hobetnvarsity) March 7, 2024

The Left. Now ask a hard question.

***

