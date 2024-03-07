Make Stochastic Terrorism Great Again: Van Jones Has a Message for Haley Voters Who Move to Trump

Division, Hate, and Racism Pay VERY Well: End Wokeness Exposes Salaries of DEI...
Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on March 07, 2024
Townhall Media

Remember when the Left couldn't get enough of the term 'stochastic terrorism'? The term was their favorite for a while: a great way to accuse their political opponents of engaging in a violence merely by criticizing the Left. The logic (and we use that term loosely) is that if a conservative criticizes a leftist, it's encouraging violence and therefore a form of terrorism.

Advertisement

Good times.

It seems to have fallen out of fashion, but we haven't forgotten that nonsense.

So when Van Jones goes on television and says Haley voters who pivot to Trump will pay 'with blood', that's textbook stochastic terrorism to us.

Your rules, lefties.

More from Fox News:

Acosta prompted him, saying, "And Van, what does President Biden need to do at this point to earn those Nikki Haley supporters, bring them into the fold? We saw the Biden campaign putting out a statement from President Biden almost immediately after Nikki Haley walked off that stage in South Carolina. What do you think?"

Jones offered threatening images of war waging across Europe and American soldiers dying in far-off battles, suggesting that was the tone Biden should take towards courting Republicans refusing to support Trump.

He began by stating, "I think he needs to talk to her donors and her supporters and say, ‘If you want to, a year from now, watch Russian tanks rolling through Europe, then, you know, endorse Donald Trump and get on that bandwagon.’"

"But understand, you're going to wake up one morning and you're going to see horror across Europe, you're going to have American soldiers, sailors, having to go over there and do something that we could have done with dollars we have to do with – with blood," he added.

Recommended

Bro, Take the L! Adam Schiff Learns the Hard Way What Happens When You Ask Steve Garvey a Stupid Question
Sam J.
Advertisement

'If you vote for Trump, we'll have wars all over the world.'

Sounds just like 2016.

Reality, however, was different. Russia didn't invade Ukraine until Biden was in office. All the supposed warmongering Trump was going to do never came to fruition.

Weird. It's like they're engaging in projection.

It certainly sounds threaten-y to us. 'Vote for Biden or your loved ones will die in war!'

But that's (D)ifferent. We all know only conservatives are capable of violence.

Insurrection is bad.

This. Yeah, you can dislike Trump but we all lived through his first term. Setting aside COVID for a minute, things were better under Trump. You could afford gas and food. Russia wasn't in Ukraine.

Advertisement

The Left may think history started last week, but the rest of us remember.

It started under Obama, and Biden is 'healing the soul of the nation' by painting half of us as evil domestic terrorists who are a threat to democracy.

It's not provable. But it makes a great soundbite, which is why he ran with it.

Like Biden's 'put you back in chains' moment in 2012.

No, it really isn't.

But it's not about swaying voters. It's about scaring them.

Defending democracy!

Even not-fans of Trump see this for what it is.

Advertisement

Journalists looking for proof? Hahahahahaha. We don't do that anymore.

The Left. Now ask a hard question.

***

