Off Her MEDS! Sen. Patty Murray Goes THERE in Desperate Post LYING About the Failed Contraception Bill

If Democrats have to lie so blatantly and obnoxiously about what they tried to pull in the Senate then you know they KNOW they got caught trying to pull a fast one. We get it, they don't really have much to run on in November so they are trying to double down on the idea that Republicans hate birth control because they oppose abortion but ... no.

That's just dumb.

Especially when Republicans have been fighting for years to make the pill OTC.

Check out what Patty Murray actually said:

BREAKING: Senate Republicans just went on the record saying they do NOT support access to contraception.



Yes, you read that right.



Republicans will not protect the right to birth control, IUDs, Plan B, and more. — Senator Patty Murray (@PattyMurray) June 5, 2024

She cray.

Maybe even cray CRAY.

Oh, she's also been Community Noted for this hogwash:

There is no evidence that any Republican Senator said this.

Because they DIDN'T.

And Patty knows they didn't. She just also knows her bubble-headed base will buy into whatever she spews.

FALSE.



Republicans Block “Right to Contraception” Bill That Promotes Abortion, Trans Surgeries on Kids https://t.co/kZAmQaayem — LifeNews.com (@LifeNewsHQ) June 5, 2024

DRAAAAAG HER!

This is another Democrat LIE. Another dog & pony show by Democrats to deflect from Hunter Biden’s trial and Joe Biden’s failures. Every American already has access to contraception. — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) June 5, 2024

No Patty. You are lying and you know it. There is no need for this bill. People already have access to contraceptives. Lying Democrats. — Paul Kinkade (@CardRocker0007) June 5, 2024

Democrats would rather pretend to tackle problems that don't exist than actually do anything meaningful about the problems that do exist.

You know, cops are getting killed every day, crime is on the rise, the border Is out of control and this bullshit is what you’re about? God you’re useless — Kieran (@photosbykieran) June 6, 2024

But someday someone might make birth control illegal (not) so they better pass this legislation now or else Republicans are evil sexists who must be beaten in November.

Or something along those lines.

Who the heII doesn’t have access to birth control?………… — Esoteric Darkdonnie (@Darkdonnie) June 5, 2024

None of them seem capable of answering that question.

