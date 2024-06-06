Off Her MEDS! Sen. Patty Murray Goes THERE in Desperate Post LYING About the Failed Contraception Bill

Star Wars Actress Openly Taking Joy in Ruining the Franchise for Millions of...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:40 PM on June 06, 2024
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File

If Democrats have to lie so blatantly and obnoxiously about what they tried to pull in the Senate then you know they KNOW they got caught trying to pull a fast one. We get it, they don't really have much to run on in November so they are trying to double down on the idea that Republicans hate birth control because they oppose abortion but ... no.

That's just dumb.

Especially when Republicans have been fighting for years to make the pill OTC.

Check out what Patty Murray actually said:

She cray.

Maybe even cray CRAY.

Oh, she's also been Community Noted for this hogwash:

There is no evidence that any Republican Senator said this.

Because they DIDN'T.

And Patty knows they didn't. She just also knows her bubble-headed base will buy into whatever she spews.

DRAAAAAG HER!

Democrats would rather pretend to tackle problems that don't exist than actually do anything meaningful about the problems that do exist.

GO Girl! Hilarious Thread DROPS Obnoxious Trans Movement by 'Celebrating' Trans Women Cyclists and LOL
Sam J.
But someday someone might make birth control illegal (not) so they better pass this legislation now or else Republicans are evil sexists who must be beaten in November.

Or something along those lines.

None of them seem capable of answering that question.

======================================================================

